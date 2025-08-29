Valheim spawn items commands list

Throughout your playthrough in Valheim, you'll often find yourself lost and stranded, unable to progress, no matter how hard you try, or maybe you're tired of trying. This is usually the case when playing solo, but thankfully, you don't have to slug things out. Thanks to the spawn items command list, you can summon resources, weapons, and everything else imaginable from thin air.
Before we talk about the different types of spawn item commands, you should know that this is perfectly legal. Since this is not a competitive game, using commands to become Odin himself is not an issue. Just be sure not to misuse this feature when playing with friends, or it could ruin their experience. That said, here's what you need to know about spawn item commands.
How to enable commands to spawn items in Valheim
To enable the ability to spawn items and use other commands, you will need to press F5 and type in "devcommands" without the quotations. After that, you'll need to type "spawn" followed by the command. When spawning, adding a space and a number after the specified item will denote how many are spawned at once.
Lastly, keep in mind that all commands are case sensitive. If the command did not work, you may want to check the case. Also, some commands may not function in general. There's nothing to do in this situation but move on.
Valheim spawn command for all Creatures
If you're looking to hunt a certain Creature, but don't want to traverse the world, you can simply spawn them in. There are 92 in total, which gives you a lot of options to choose from if you're looking to test out weapons or trying out new strategies:
|Item
|Command
|Abomination
|Abomination
|Asksvin
|Asksvin
|Bat
|Bat
|Blob
|Blob
|Oozer
|BlobElite
|Growth
|BlobTar
|Lava Blob
|BlobLava
|Boar
|Boar
|Boar piggy
|Boar_piggy
|Charred Marksman
|Charred_Archer
|Charred Twitcher
|Charred_Twitcher
|Charred Warlock
|Charred_Mage
|Charred Warrior
|Charred_Melee
|Chicken
|Chicken
|Hen
|Hen
|Crow
|Crow
|Deathsquito
|Deathsquito
|Deer
|Deer
|Drake
|Hatchling
|Draugr
|Draugr
|Draugr elite
|Draugr_Elite
|Draugr Archer
|Draugr_Ranged
|Dvergr rogue
|Dverger
|Dvergr mage
|DvergerMage
|Dvergr mage(Fire Variant)
|DvergerMageFire
|Dvergr mage(Ice Variant)
|DvergerMageIce
|Dvergr mage(Support Variant)
|DvergerMageSupport
|Ashlands Dvergr
|DvergerAshlands
|Fallen Valkyrie
|FallenValkyrie
|Fenring
|Fenring
|Cultist
|Fenring_Cultist
|Geirrhafa
|Fenring_Cultist_Hildir
|Perch
|Fish1
|Pike
|Fish2
|Tuna
|Fish3
|Tetra
|Fish4_cave
|Trollfish
|Fish5
|Giant herring
|Fish6
|Grouper
|Fish7
|Coral cod
|Fish8
|Anglerfish
|Fish9
|Northern salmon
|Fish10
|Magmafish
|Fish11
|Pufferfish
|Fish12
|Fuling
|Goblin
|Spear Fuling
|GoblinArcher
|Fuling berserker
|GoblinBrute
|Fuling shaman
|GoblinShaman
|Ghost
|Ghost
|Gjall
|Gjall
|Greydwarf
|Greydwarf
|Greydwarf brute
|Greydwarf_Elite
|Greydwarf shaman
|Greydwarf_Shaman
|Greyling
|Greyling
|Hare
|Hare
|Haldor
|Haldor
|Hildir
|Hildir
|Leech
|Leech
|Leech (cave variant)
|Leech_cave
|Leviathan
|Leviathan
|Lord Reto
|Charred_Melee_Dyrnwyn
|Lox
|Lox
|Lox calf
|Lox_Calf
|Morgen
|Morgen
|Neck
|Neck
|Odin
|odin
|Gull
|Seagal
|Seeker
|Seeker
|Seeker soldier
|SeekerBrute
|Seeker brood
|SeekerBrood
|Serpent
|Serpent
|Bonemaw
|BonemawSerpent
|Skeleton
|Skeleton
|Melee Skeleton
|Skeleton_NoArcher
|Rancid remains
|Skeleton_Poison
|Brenna
|Skeleton_Hildir
|Skugg
|piece_Charred_Balista
|Stone golem
|StoneGolem
|Surtling
|Surtling
|Root
|TentaRoot
|Tick
|Tick
|Training dummy
|TrainingDummy
|Troll
|Troll
|Ulv
|Ulv
|Volture
|Volture
|Wisp
|Wisp
|Wolf
|Wolf
|Wolf cub
|Wolf_cub
|Wraith
|Wraith
|Zil & Thungr
|GoblinBruteBros
|Thungr
|GoblinBrute_Hildir
|Zil
|GoblinShaman_Hildir
Valheim spawn command for all Armor
This category contains a list of Armor that can be obtained and upgraded without the need to craft them. There are 38 in total. Here is the list:
|Item
|Command
|Bronze plate cuirass
|ArmorBronzeChest
|Bronze plate leggings
|ArmorBronzeLegs
|Fenris coat
|ArmorFenringChest
|Fenris leggings
|ArmorFenringLegs
|Iron scale mail
|ArmorIronChest
|Iron greaves
|ArmorIronLegs
|Leather tunic
|ArmorLeatherChest
|Leather pants
|ArmorLeatherLegs
|Padded cuirass
|ArmorPaddedCuirass
|Padded greaves
|ArmorPaddedGreaves
|Rag tunic
|ArmorRagsChest
|Rag pants
|ArmorRagsLegs
|Root harnesk
|ArmorRootChest
|Root leggings
|ArmorRootLegs
|Troll leather tunic
|ArmorTrollLeatherChest
|Troll leather pants
|ArmorTrollLeatherLegs
|Wolf armor chest
|ArmorWolfChest
|Wolf armor legs
|ArmorWolfLegs
|Megingjord
|BeltStrength
|Deer hide cape
|CapeDeerHide
|Linen cape
|CapeLinen
|Lox cape
|CapeLox
|Cape of Odin
|CapeOdin
|CAPE TEST
|CapeTest
|Troll hide cape
|CapeTrollHide
|Wolf fur cape
|CapeWolf
|Bronze helmet
|HelmetBronze
|Drake helmet
|HelmetDrake
|Fenris hood
|HelmetFenring
|Iron helmet
|HelmetIron
|Leather helmet
|HelmetLeather
|Hood of Odin
|HelmetOdin
|Padded helmet
|HelmetPadded
|Root mask
|HelmetRoot
|Troll leather helmet
|HelmetTrollLeather
|Yule hat
|HelmetYule
|Dverger circlet
|HelmetDverger
|Wishbone
|Wishbone
Valheim spawn command for all Equipment
This category of items that can be spawned includes Weapons, Tools, and Arrows. There are 72 in total, and some of them are incredibly useful to have in a pinch. Here is the list:
|Item
|Category
|Command
|Black metal axe
|Weapons / Tools
|AxeBlackMetal
|Bronze axe
|Weapons / Tools
|AxeBronze
|Flint axe
|Weapons / Tools
|AxeFlint
|Iron axe
|Weapons / Tools
|AxeIron
|Stone axe
|Weapons / Tools
|AxeStone
|Cultivator
|Tools
|Cultivator
|Fishing rod
|Tools
|FishingRod
|Hammer
|Tools
|Hammer
|Hoe
|Tools
|Hoe
|Antler pickaxe
|Tools
|PickaxeAntler
|Bronze pickaxe
|Tools
|PickaxeBronze
|Iron pickaxe
|Tools
|PickaxeIron
|Stone pickaxe
|Tools
|PickaxeStone
|Abyssal harpoon
|Tools
|SpearChitin
|Black metal atgeir
|Weapons
|AtgeirBlackmetal
|Bronze atgeir
|Weapons
|AtgeirBronze
|Iron atgeir
|Weapons
|AtgeirIron
|Battleaxe
|Weapons
|Battleaxe
|Crystal battleaxe
|Weapons
|BattleaxeCrystal
|Crude bow
|Weapons
|Bow
|Draugr fang
|Weapons
|BowDraugrFang
|Finewood bow
|Weapons
|BowFineWood
|Huntsman bow
|Weapons
|BowHuntsman
|Club
|Weapons
|Club
|Flesh Rippers
|Weapons
|FistFenrirClaw
|Black metal knife
|Weapons
|KnifeBlackMetal
|Abyssal razor/knife
|Weapons
|KnifeChitin
|Copper knife
|Weapons
|KnifeCopper
|Flint knife
|Weapons
|KnifeFlint
|Silver knife
|Weapons
|KnifeSilver
|Bronze mace
|Weapons
|MaceBronze
|Iron mace
|Weapons
|MaceIron
|Porcupine
|Weapons
|MaceNeedle
|Frostner
|Weapons
|MaceSilver
|Banded shield
|Weapons
|ShieldBanded
|Black metal shield
|Weapons
|ShieldBlackmetal
|Black metal tower shield
|Weapons
|ShieldBlackmetalTower
|Bone tower shield
|Weapons
|ShieldBoneTower
|Bronze buckler
|Weapons
|ShieldBronzeBuckler
|Iron buckler
|Weapons
|ShieldIronBuckler
|Iron shield
|Weapons
|ShieldIronSquare
|Iron tower shield
|Weapons
|ShieldIronTower
|Knight shield
|Weapons
|ShieldKnight
|Serpent scale shield
|Weapons
|ShieldSerpentscale
|Silver shield
|Weapons
|ShieldSilver
|Wood shield
|Weapons
|ShieldWood
|Wood tower shield
|Weapons
|ShieldWoodTower
|Iron sledge
|Weapons
|SledgeIron
|Stagbreaker
|Weapons
|SledgeStagbreaker
|Bronze spear
|Weapons
|SpearBronze
|Ancient bark spear
|Weapons
|SpearElderbark
|Flint spear
|Weapons
|SpearFlint
|Fang spear
|Weapons
|SpearWolfFang
|Black metal sword
|Weapons
|SwordBlackmetal
|Bronze sword
|Weapons
|SwordBronze
|Cheat Sword
|Weapons
|SwordCheat
|Iron sword
|Weapons
|SwordIron
|Dyrnwyn
|Weapons
|SwordIronFire
|Silver sword
|Weapons
|SwordSilver
|Tankard
|Weapons
|Tankard
|Mead horn of Odin
|Weapons
|TankardOdin
|Torch
|Weapons
|Torch
|Bronzehead arrow
|Arrow
|ArrowBronze
|Fire arrow
|Arrow
|ArrowFire
|Flinthead arrow
|Arrow
|ArrowFlint
|Frost arrow
|Arrow
|ArrowFrost
|Ironhead arrow
|Arrow
|ArrowIron
|Needle arrow
|Arrow
|ArrowNeedle
|Obsidian arrow
|Arrow
|ArrowObsidian
|Poison arrow
|Arrow
|ArrowPoison
|Silver arrow
|Arrow
|ArrowSilver
|Wood arrow
|Arrow
|ArrowWood
Valheim spawn command for all Trophies
Enemies drop trophies when defeated. There are 33 in total. Some of these can be put to good use, while others have little utility. Instead of hunting down creatures to get these, you can simply spawn them in:
|Item
|Command
|Abomination trophy
|TrophyAbomination
|Blob trophy
|TrophyBlob
|Boar trophy
|TrophyBoar
|Bonemass trophy
|TrophyBonemass
|Deathsquito trophy
|TrophyDeathsquito
|Deer trophy
|TrophyDeer
|Moder trophy
|TrophyDragonQueen
|Draugr trophy
|TrophyDraugr or TrophyDraugrFem
|Draugr Elite trophy
|TrophyDraugrElite
|Eikthyr trophy
|TrophyEikthyr
|Fenring trophy
|TrophyFenring
|Troll trophy
|TrophyForestTroll or TrophyFrostTroll
|Fuling trophy
|TrophyGoblin
|Fuling berserker trophy
|TrophyGoblinBrute
|Yagluth trophy
|TrophyGoblinKing
|Fuling shaman trophy
|TrophyGoblinShaman
|Greydwarf trophy
|TrophyGreydwarf
|Greydwarf Brute trophy
|TrophyGreydwarfBrute
|Greydwarf Shaman trophy
|TrophyGreydwarfShaman
|Growth trophy
|TrophyGrowth
|Drake trophy
|TrophyHatchling
|Leech trophy
|TrophyLeech
|Lox trophy
|TrophyLox
|Neck trophy
|TrophyNeck
|Stone Golem trophy
|TrophySGolem
|Serpent trophy
|TrophySerpent
|Skeleton trophy
|TrophySkeleton
|Rancid Remains trophy
|TrophySkeletonPoison
|Surtling trophy
|TrophySurtling
|The Elder trophy
|TrophyTheElder
|The Queen trophy
|TrophySeekerQueen
|Wolf trophy
|TrophyWolf
|Wraith trophy
|TrophyWraith
Valheim spawn command for all Meads
There are a total of 16 Meads that can be spawned in. These are useful both in combat and exploration. Here is the list:
|Item
|Command
|Fire resistance barley wine
|BarleyWine
|Barley wine base: Fire resistance
|BarleyWineBase
|Mead base: Frost resistance
|MeadBaseFrostResist
|Mead base: Medium healing
|MeadBaseHealthMedium
|Mead base: Minor healing
|MeadBaseHealthMinor
|Mead base: Poison resistance
|MeadBasePoisonResist
|Mead base: Medium stamina
|MeadBaseStaminaMedium
|Mead base: Minor stamina
|MeadBaseStaminaMinor
|Mead base: Tasty
|MeadBaseTasty
|Frost resistance mead
|MeadFrostResist
|Medium healing mead
|MeadHealthMedium
|Minor healing mead
|MeadHealthMinor
|Poison resistance mead
|MeadPoisonResist
|Medium stamina mead
|MeadStaminaMedium
|Minor stamina mead
|MeadStaminaMinor
|Tasty mead
|MeadTasty
Valheim spawn command for all Item Drops
There are roughly 141 items that can be spawned in which fall under several categories. This includes things such as Seeds, Materials, Valuables, Metals, and more. Here is the list:
|Item
|Category
|Command
|Acorns
|Seeds
|Acorn
|Amber
|Valuables
|Amber
|Amber Pearl
|Valuables
|AmberPearl
|Ancient Seed
|Forsaken offering
|AncientSeed
|Ashwood
|Materials
|Blackwood
|Barley
|Materials / Seeds
|Barley
|Barley flour
|Materials
|BarleyFlour
|Beech seeds
|Seeds
|BeechSeeds
|Bell fragment
|BellFragment
|Bilebag
|Materials
|Bilebag
|Birch seeds
|Seeds
|BirchSeeds
|Black core
|Materials
|blackcore
|Black marble
|Materials
|Blackmarble
|Black metal
|Metals / Materials
|BlackMetal
|Black metal scrap
|Ores
|BlackMetalScrap
|Bloodbag
|Materials
|Bloodbag
|Blood pudding
|Food
|BloodPudding
|Bloodstone
|Gems
|GemstoneRed
|Blueberries
|Food / Materials
|Blueberries
|Boar jerky
|Food
|BoarJerky
|Bone fragments
|Materials
|BoneFragments
|Bread
|Food
|Bread
|Bread dough
|Materials
|BreadDough
|Bronze
|Metals / Materials
|Bronze
|Bronze nails
|Materials
|BronzeNails
|Carapace
|Materials
|carapace
|Carrot
|Food / Seeds / Materials
|Carrot
|Carrot soup
|Food
|CarrotSoup
|Cloudberries
|Food / Materials
|Cloudberry
|Cooked deer meat
|Food
|CookedDeerMeat
|Cooked lox meat
|Food / Materials
|CookedLoxMeat
|Cooked boar meat
|Food
|CookedMeat
|Cooked wolf meat
|Food
|CookedWolfMeat
|Carrot seeds
|Seeds
|CarrotSeeds
|Chitin
|Materials
|Chitin
|Coal
|Materials
|Coal
|Coins
|Valuables
|Coins
|Copper
|Metals / Materials
|Copper
|Copper ore
|Ores
|CopperOre
|Swamp key
|Misc
|CryptKey
|Crystal
|Materials
|Crystal
|Dandelion
|Materials
|Dandelion
|Deer hide
|Materials
|DeerHide
|Deer meat
|Materials
|DeerMeat
|Deer stew
|Food
|DeerStew
|Dragon egg
|Forsaken offering
|DragonEgg
|Dragon tear
|Materials
|DragonTear
|Sealbreaker fragment
|DvergrKeyFragment
|Eitr
|Materials
|eitr
|Ancient bark
|Materials
|ElderBark
|Entrails
|Materials
|Entrails
|Eyescream
|Food
|Eyescream
|Feathers
|Materials
|Feathers
|Finewood
|Materials
|FineWood
|Fir cone
|Seeds
|FirCone
|Cooked fish
|Food / Materials
|FishCooked
|Raw fish
|Materials
|FishRaw
|Fish wraps
|Food
|FishWraps
|Fishing bait
|Misc
|FishingBait
|Flametal
|Metals / Materials
|Flametalnew
|Flametal ore
|Ores
|FlametalOreNew
|Flax
|Materials / Seeds
|Flax
|Flint
|Materials
|Flint
|Freeze gland
|Materials
|FreezeGland
|Blood clot
|Materials
|GiantBloodSack
|Greydwarf eye
|Materials
|GreydwarfEye
|Guck
|Materials
|Guck
|Hard antler
|Materials
|HardAntler
|Honey
|Food / Materials
|Honey
|Iolite
|Gems
|GemstoneBlue
|Iron
|Metals / Materials
|Iron
|Iron nails
|Materials
|IronNails
|Iron ore
|Ores
|IronOre
|Scrap iron
|Ores
|IronScrap
|Jade
|Gems
|GemstoneGreen
|Leather scraps
|Materials
|LeatherScraps
|Linen thread
|Materials
|LinenThread
|Lox meat
|Materials
|LoxMeat
|Lox pelt
|Materials
|LoxPelt
|Lox meat pie
|Food
|LoxPie
|Mandible
|Materials
|Mandible
|Minced meat sauce
|Food
|MinceMeatSauce
|Mushroom
|Food / Materials
|Mushroom
|Blue mushroom
|Food / Materials
|MushroomBlue
|Yellow mushroom
|Food / Materials
|MushroomYellow
|Neck tail
|Materials
|NeckTail
|Grilled neck tail
|Food
|NeckTailGrilled
|Needle
|Materials
|Needle
|Obsidian
|Materials
|Obsidian
|Onion
|Materials
|Onion
|Onion seeds
|Seeds
|OnionSeeds
|Onion soup
|Food
|OnionSoup
|Ooze
|Materials
|Ooze
|Pine cone
|Seeds
|PineCone
|Bukeperries
|Food
|Pukeberries
|Queen bee
|Materials
|QueenBee
|Queen's jam
|Food
|QueensJam
|Raspberry
|Food / Materials
|Raspberry
|Boar meat
|Materials
|RawMeat
|Resin
|Materials
|Resin
|Corewood
|Materials
|RoundLog
|Root
|Materials
|Root
|Ruby
|Valuables
|Ruby
|Lox saddle
|Tools
|SaddleLox
|Sap
|Materials
|sap
|Sausages
|Food
|Sausages
|Scale hide
|Materials
|ScaleHide
|Serpent scale
|Materials
|SerpentScale
|Serpent meat
|Materials
|SerpentMeat
|Cooked serpent meat
|Food / Materials
|SerpentMeatCooked
|Serpent stew
|Food
|SerpentStew
|Muckshake
|Food
|ShocklateSmoothie
|Sharpening stone
|Materials
|SharpeningStone
|Silver
|Metals / Materials
|Silver
|Silver necklace
|Valuables
|SilverNecklace
|Silver ore
|Ores
|SilverOre
|Soft tissue
|Materials
|Softtissue
|Stone
|Materials
|Stone
|Surtling core
|Materials
|SurtlingCore
|Tar
|Materials
|Tar
|Thistle
|Materials
|Thistle
|Thunder stone
|Materials
|Thunderstone
|Tin
|Metals / Materials
|Tin
|Tin ore
|Ores
|TinOre
|Troll hide
|Materials
|TrollHide
|Turnip
|Food / Seeds / Materials
|Turnip
|Turnip seeds
|Seeds
|TurnipSeeds
|Turnip stew
|Food
|TurnipStew
|Wisp
|Materials
|wisp
|Withered bone
|Forsaken offering
|WitheredBone
|Fenris claw
|Materials
|WolfClaw
|Fenris hair
|Materials
|WolfHairBundle
|Wolf fang
|Materials
|WolfFang
|Wolf jerky
|Food
|WolfJerky
|Wolf meat
|Materials
|WolfMeat
|Wolf skewer
|Food
|WolfMeatSkewer
|Wolf pelt
|Materials
|WolfPelt
|Wood
|Materials
|Wood
|Torn spirit
|Materials
|YagluthDrop
|Yggdrasil wood
|Materials
|YggdrasilWood
|Ymir flesh
|Materials
|YmirRemains
Miscellaneous spawn commands
Aside from the list of aforementioned things, 620 miscellaneous items can be spawned in as well. Here is the list:
|Item
|Category
|Command
|Armor stand
|Furniture
|ArmorStand
|Female variant of the armor stand
|Furniture (hidden)
|ArmorStand_Female
|Male variant of the armor stand
|Furniture (hidden)
|ArmorStand_Male
|Greydwarf nest roots
|Flora
|Greydwarf_Root
|Fuling Club
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinClub
|Fuling Helmet
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinHelmet
|Fuling Legband
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinLegband
|Fuling Loin
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinLoin
|Fuling Shoulders
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinShoulders
|Fuling Spear
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinSpear
|Fuling Sword
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinSword
|Fuling Torch
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinTorch
|Fuling totem
|Forsaken offering
|GoblinTotem
|Valkyrie
|vfx
|Valkyrie
|Evil bone pile
|Respawners
|BonePileSpawner
|Blob spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Blob
|Oozer spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_BlobElite
|Growth spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_BlobTar
|Growth spawnpoint (1 hour timer)
|Respawners
|Spawner_BlobTar_respawn_30
|Boar spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Boar
|Draugr spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Draugr
|Body pile
|Respawners
|Spawner_DraugrPile
|Draugr elite spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Draugr_Elite
|Draugr spawnpoint (noise triggered)
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Draugr_Noise
|Draugr archer spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Draugr_Ranged
|Draugr archer spawnpoint (noise triggered)
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Draugr_Ranged_Noise
|Draugr spawnpoint (30 minute timer)
|Respawners
|Spawner_Draugr_respawn_30
|Fenring spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Fenring
|Fish(tuna) spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Fish4
|Ghost spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Ghost
|Random fuling spawnpoint (club, sword, torch)
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Goblin
|Fuling spearman spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_GoblinArcher
|Fuling Berserker spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_GoblinBrute
|Fuling shaman spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_GoblinShaman
|Greydwarf spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Greydwarf
|Greydwarf nest
|Respawners
|Spawner_GreydwarfNest
|Greydwarf brute spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Greydwarf_Elite
|Greydwarf Shaman spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Greydwarf_Shaman
|Drake spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Hatchling
|Leech(cave variant) spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Leech_cave
|Greydwarf brute spawnpoint
|Respawners
|Spawner_Location_Elite
|Greydwarf spawnpoint
|Respawners
|Spawner_Location_Greydwarf
|Greydwarf shaman spawnpoint
|Respawners
|Spawner_Location_Shaman
|Skeleton spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Skeleton
|Skeleton spawnpoint (melee and night only)
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Skeleton_night_noarcher
|Rancid remains spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Skeleton_poison
|Skeleton spawnpoint (1 hour timer)
|Respawners
|Spawner_Skeleton_respawn_30
|Stone golem spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_StoneGolem
|Troll spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Troll
|Wraith spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_Wraith
|Surtling spawnpoint
|One time Spawners
|Spawner_imp
|Surtling spawnpoint (5 minute timer)
|Respawners
|Spawner_imp_respawn
|Cart
|Vehicles/Carts
|Cart
|Raft
|Vehicles/Carts
|Raft
|Karve
|Vehicles/Carts
|Karve
|Longship
|Vehicles/Carts
|VikingShip
|Trailership
|Vehicles/Carts
|Trailership
|???
|non-functional
|_TerrainCompiler
|Beech tree
|Resource nodes
|Beech1
|Beech sapling
|Flora
|Beech_Sapling
|Beech stump
|Resource nodes
|Beech_Stub
|Small beech tree type 1
|Resource nodes
|Beech_small1
|Small beech tree type 2
|Resource nodes
|Beech_small2
|Beehive
|Crafting structures
|Beehive
|Birch tree type 1
|Resource nodes
|Birch1 or Birch1_aut
|Birch tree type 2
|Resource nodes
|Birch2 or Birch2_aut
|Birch stump
|Resource nodes
|BirchStub
|Downed birch tree
|Resource nodes
|Birch_log
|Half of a downed birch tree
|Resource nodes
|Birch_log_half
|BlueberryBush
|Resource nodes
|BlueberryBush
|Ooze bomb
|Weapons
|BombOoze
|Sacrificial Stone(Bonemass)
|Misc
|BossStone_Bonemass
|Sacrificial Stone(Moder)
|Misc
|BossStone_DragonQueen
|Sacrificial Stone(Eikthyr)
|Misc
|BossStone_Eikthyr
|Sacrificial Stone(Fader)
|Misc
|BossStone_Fader
|Sacrificial Stone(The Elder)
|Misc
|BossStone_TheElder
|Sacrificial Stone(The Queen)
|Misc
|BossStone_TheQueen
|Sacrificial Stone(Yagluth)
|Misc
|BossStone_Yagluth
|Bush 1 color 1
|Resource nodes
|Bush01
|Bush 1 color 2
|Resource nodes
|Bush01_heath
|Bush 2
|Resource nodes
|Bush02_en
|???
|non-functional
|CargoCrate
|1x1 wooden cube
|Non-craftable object
|CastleKit_braided_box01
|Standing iron torch(no loot)
|Non-craftable object
|CastleKit_groundtorch
|Standing green-burning iron torch(no loot)
|Non-craftable object
|CastleKit_groundtorch_green
|Standing wood torch(no loot)
|Non-craftable object
|CastleKit_groundtorch_unlit
|small pot(no collision, falls forever)
|Non-craftable object
|CastleKit_pot03
|Chain
|Materials
|Chain
|Chest
|Furniture
|Chest
|CloudberryBush
|Resource nodes / Respawners
|CloudberryBush
|???
|non-functional
|DG_Cave
|???
|non-functional
|DG_ForestCrypt
|???
|non-functional
|DG_GoblinCamp
|???
|non-functional
|DG_MeadowsFarm
|???
|non-functional
|DG_MeadowsVillage
|???
|non-functional
|DG_SunkenCrypt
|???
|non-functional
|Deathsquito_sting
|Explosion inflicts burning, freezing, poison
|fx
|DeerGodExplosion
|Draugr elite corpse
|Corpse
|Draugr_elite_ragdoll
|Draugr corpse
|Corpse
|Draugr_ragdoll
|Draugr archer corpse
|Corpse
|Draugr_ranged_ragdoll
|Greydwarf nest type 2
|Respawners
|EvilHeart_Forest
|non-functional spawner object
|Non-craftable object
|EvilHeart_Swamp
|Fenring corpse
|Corpse
|Fenring_ragdoll
|Fir tree
|Resource nodes
|FirTree
|Fir tree sapling
|Flora
|FirTree_Sapling
|Fir tree stump
|Resource nodes
|FirTree_Stub
|Downed fir tree
|Resource nodes
|FirTree_log
|Half of a downed fir tree
|Resource nodes
|FirTree_log_half
|Moss covered log
|Resource nodes
|FirTree_oldLog
|Small fir tree
|Resource nodes
|FirTree_small
|Small fir tree type 2
|Resource nodes
|FirTree_small_dead
|Blue fire fly visual effect
|vfx
|FireFlies
|fishing bobber
|vfx
|FishingRodFloat
|vfx+sfx of fishing line cast
|fx
|FishingRodFloatProjectile
|Tiny white partical cloud
|vfx
|Flies
|Forest Troll corpse
|Corpse
|ForestTroll_ragdoll
|Glowing mushroom(unremovable)
|Non-craftable object
|GlowingMushroom
|FulingArmband
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinArmband
|FulingBrute_ArmGuard
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinBrute_ArmGuard
|Brute sword(non-functional)
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinBrute_Attack
|FulingBrute_Backbones
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinBrute_Backbones
|FulingBrute_ExecutionerCap
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinBrute_ExecutionerCap
|FulingBrute_HipCloth
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinBrute_HipCloth
|FulingBrute_LegBones
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinBrute_LegBones
|Brute sword(non-functional)
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinBrute_RageAttack
|FulingBrute_ShoulderGuard
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinBrute_ShoulderGuard
|Brute sword(non-functional)
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinBrute_Taunt
|Fuling Berserker corpse
|Corpse
|GoblinBrute_ragdoll
|Yagluth corpse
|Corpse
|GoblinKing_ragdoll
|Fuling shaman headdress antlers
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinShaman_Headdress_antlers
|Fuling shaman headdress feathers
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinShaman_Headdress_feathers
|Fuling shaman staff bones
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinShaman_Staff_Bones
|Fuling shaman staff feathers
|Enemy equipment
|GoblinShaman_Staff_Feathers
|Fuling shaman attack poke
|fx
|GoblinShaman_attack_poke
|Fuling shaman projectile fireball
|fx
|GoblinShaman_projectile_fireball
|Fuling shaman protect aoe
|fx
|GoblinShaman_protect_aoe
|Fuling shaman corpse
|Corpse
|GoblinShaman_ragdoll
|Fuling spear projectile
|fx
|GoblinSpear_projectile
|Fuling corpse
|Corpse
|Goblin_Dragdoll
|Greydwarf shaman corpse
|Corpse
|Greydwarf_Shaman_ragdoll
|Greydwarf brute corpse
|Corpse
|Greydwarf_elite_ragdoll
|Greydwarf corpse
|Corpse
|Greydwarf_ragdoll
|Greydwarf throw projectile
|fx
|Greydwarf_throw_projectile
|Greyling corpse
|Corpse
|Greyling_ragdoll
|Gucksack
|Resource nodes
|GuckSack
|Small Gucksack
|Resource nodes
|GuckSack_small
|Drake corpse
|Corpse
|Hatchling_ragdoll
|Bonemass Heart
|unused content
|HealthUpgrade_Bonemass
|Elder Heart
|unused content
|HealthUpgrade_GDKing
|Large stone pillar
|Resource nodes
|HeathRockPillar or HeathRockPillar_frac
|Large Swamp root
|Non-craftable object
|HugeRoot1
|Moder's thrown ice chunks
|Non-craftable object
|IceBlocker
|Surtling fireball projectile
|vfx
|Imp_fireball_projectile
|???
|non-functional
|LocationProxy
|???
|non-functional
|LootSpawner_pineforest
|Copper vein type 2
|Resource nodes
|MineRock_Copper
|Iron vein
|Resource nodes
|MineRock_Iron
|Flametal vein
|Resource nodes
|MineRock_Meteorite
|Obsidian deposit
|Resource nodes
|MineRock_Obsidian
|Minable rock pile
|Resource nodes
|MineRock_Stone
|Tin deposit
|Resource nodes
|MineRock_Tin
|Headstone shaped rock
|Resource nodes
|MountainGraveStone01
|Neck corpse
|Corpse
|Neck_Ragdoll
|Old thatch roof 26°
|Building structures
|OLD_wood_roof
|Old thatch roof 26° icorner
|Building structures
|OLD_wood_roof_icorner
|Old thatch roof 26° ocorner
|Building structures
|OLD_wood_roof_ocorner
|Old thatch roof 26° ridge
|Building structures
|OLD_wood_roof_top
|Old wood wall 26°
|Building structures
|OLD_wood_wall_roof
|Oak1
|Resource nodes
|Oak1
|Oak stump
|Resource nodes
|OakStub
|Oak_log
|Resource nodes
|Oak_log
|Oak_log_half
|Resource nodes
|Oak_log_half
|Pickable Grausten
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Ashstone
|Pickable barley
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Barley
|Pickable barley
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Barley_Wild
|Pickable Black core on a stand
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_BlackCoreStand
|Pickable bog iron
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_BogIronOre
|Pickable branch spawner
|Resource nodes / Respawners
|Pickable_Branch
|Pickable Carrot
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Carrot
|Pickable Charred skull
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Charredskull
|Pickable dandelion spawner
|Resource nodes / Respawners
|Pickable_Dandelion
|Random pickable Valuables
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_DolmenTreasure
|Pickable Dragon egg spawner
|Resource nodes / Respawners
|Pickable_DragonEgg
|Pickable Turnip
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_DvergerThing
|Pickable Dvergr lantern
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_DvergrLantern
|Pickable Coins
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_DvergrMineTreasure
|Pickable Dvergr tankard
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_DvergrStein
|Pickable Fiddlehead
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Fiddlehead
|Pickable Fishing rod
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Fishingrod
|Pickable flax
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Flax
|Pickable flax
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Flax_Wild
|Pickable Flint spawner
|Resource nodes / Respawners
|Pickable_Flint
|Random pickable Valuables
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_ForestCryptRandom
|Skeletal remains type 1
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_ForestCryptRemains01
|Skeletal remains type 2
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_ForestCryptRemains02
|Skeletal remains type 3
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_ForestCryptRemains03
|Skeletal remains type 4
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_ForestCryptRemains04
|Pickable Fenris hair type 1
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Hairstrands01
|Pickable Fenris hair type 2
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Hairstrands02
|Pickable Stone
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_HardRockOffspring
|???
|Non-functional
|Pickable_Item
|Pickable Meat pile
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_MeatPile
|Pickable iron meteorite
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Meteorite
|Pickable Molten core on a stand
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_MoltenCoreStand
|Pickable Crystal
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_MountainCaveCrystal
|Pickable Obsidian
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_MountainCaveObsidian
|Random pickable Valuables
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_MountainCaveRandom
|Skeletal remains type 5
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_MountainRemains01_buried
|Mushroom spawnpoint
|Resource nodes / Respawners
|Pickable_Mushroom
|Blue mushroom spawnpoint
|Resource nodes / Respawners
|Pickable_Mushroom_blue
|Jotun puffs spawnpoint
|Resource nodes / Respawners
|Pickable_Mushroom_JotunPuffs
|Magecap spawnpoint
|Resource nodes / Respawners
|Pickable_Mushroom_Magecap
|Yellow mushroom spawnpoint
|Resource nodes / Respawners
|Pickable_Mushroom_yellow
|Pickable Obsidian
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Obsidian
|Pickable Onion
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Onion
|Pickable Pot shard
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Pot_Shard
|Pickable random food
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_RandomFood
|Pickable Royal jelly
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_RoyalJelly
|Pickable Carrot seeds
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_SeedCarrot
|Pickable Onion seeds
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_SeedOnion
|Pickable Turnip seeds
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_SeedTurnip
|Pickable Smoke puff
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_SmokePuff
|Pickable Stone
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Stone
|Pickable Rock
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_StoneRock
|Pickable Sulfur
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_SulfurRock
|Random pickable Valuables
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_SunkenCryptRandom
|Pickable Surtling core stand
|Resource nodes / Non-craftable object
|Pickable_SurtlingCoreStand
|Pickable Dyrnwyn hilt fragment
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Swordpiece1
|Pickable Dyrnwyn blade fragment
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Swordpiece2
|Pickable Dyrnwyn tip fragment
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Swordpiece3
|Pickable Tar=
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Tar
|Pickable Tar
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_TarBig
|Pickable Thistle
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Thistle
|Pickable Tin
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Tin
|Pickable Turnip
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_Turnip
|Pickable Volture egg
|Resource nodes
|Pickable_VoltureEgg
|Old Pine tree
|Resource nodes
|PineTree
|Pine tree sapling
|Flora
|PineTree_Sapling
|Downed pine tree
|Resource nodes
|PineTree_log
|Old downed pine tree
|Resource nodes
|PineTree_logOLD
|Half of a downed pine tree
|Resource nodes
|PineTree_log_half
|Half of an old downed pine tree
|Resource nodes
|PineTree_log_halfOLD
|Pine tree
|Resource nodes
|Pinetree_01
|Pine tree stump
|Resource nodes
|Pinetree_01_Stub
|Player
|Non-functional
|Player
|Unarmed
|Weapons
|PlayerUnarmed
|Player corpse
|Corpse
|Player_ragdoll
|???
|Non-functional
|Player_ragdoll_old
|Tombstone
|Misc
|Player_tombstone
|RaspberryBush
|Resource nodes / Respawners
|RaspberryBush
|Giant stone finger from Yagulth's alter
|Resource nodes
|RockFinger
|Broken stone finger from Yagulth's alter
|Resource nodes
|RockFingerBroken
|Broken stone finger from Yagulth's alter
|Resource nodes
|RockFingerBroken_frac
|Giant stone finger from Yagulth's alter
|Resource nodes
|RockFinger_frac
|Giant stone thumb from Yagulth's alter
|Resource nodes
|RockThumb
|Giant stone thumb from Yagulth's alter
|Resource nodes
|RockThumb_frac
|Rock 3
|Resource nodes
|Rock_3
|Rock 3 damaged
|Resource nodes
|Rock_3_frac
|Rock 4
|Resource nodes
|Rock_4
|Rock 4 plains
|Resource nodes
|Rock_4_plains
|Rock 7
|Resource nodes
|Rock_7
|Destructible rock
|Non-craftable object
|Rock_destructible
|Minable rock pile
|Resource nodes
|Rock_destructible_test
|Small human skull
|Non-craftable object
|Skull1
|Giant human skull
|Non-craftable object
|Skull2
|Stamina Greydwarf
|unused content
|StaminaUpgrade_Greydwarf
|Stamina Troll
|unused content
|StaminaUpgrade_Troll
|Stamina Wraith
|unused content
|StaminaUpgrade_Wraith
|Corgi statue
|Non-craftable object
|StatueCorgi
|Deer statue
|Non-craftable object
|StatueDeer
|Swamp statue
|Non-craftable object
|StatueEvil
|Rabbit statue
|Non-craftable object
|StatueHare
|Ancient seed statue
|Non-craftable object
|StatueSeed
|Stone golem clubs
|Enemy equipment
|StoneGolem_clubs
|Stone golem hat
|Enemy equipment
|StoneGolem_hat
|Stone golem spikes
|Enemy equipment
|StoneGolem_spikes
|Stone golem corpse
|Corpse
|Stonegolem_ragdoll
|Ancient tree
|Resource nodes
|SwampTree1
|Ancient tree stump
|Resource nodes
|SwampTree1_Stub
|Downed ancient tree
|Resource nodes
|SwampTree1_log
|Ancient tree(unbreakable)
|Non-craftable object
|SwampTree2
|Mistlands ancient tree(unbreakable)
|Non-craftable object
|SwampTree2_darkland
|Downed ancient tree(unbreakable)
|Non-craftable object
|SwampTree2_log
|Liquid
|Non-craftable object
|TarLiquid
|Chest(Black forest loot)
|Furniture
|TreasureChest_blackforest
|Stone forest crypt chest
|Non-craftable object
|TreasureChest_fCrypt
|Stone forest crypt chest
|Non-craftable object
|TreasureChest_forestcrypt
|Chest(Plains loot)
|Furniture
|TreasureChest_heath
|Chest(Meadows loot)
|Furniture
|TreasureChest_meadows
|Chest(Buried treasure loot)
|Furniture
|TreasureChest_meadows_buried
|Chest(Mountains loot)
|Furniture
|TreasureChest_mountains
|Stone Plains chest
|Non-craftable object
|TreasureChest_plains_stone
|Stone sunken crypt chest
|Non-craftable object
|TreasureChest_sunkencrypt
|Chest(Swamp loot)
|Furniture
|TreasureChest_swamp
|Stone troll cave chest
|Non-craftable object
|TreasureChest_trollcave
|Troll corpse
|Corpse
|Troll_ragdoll
|Yagluth thing
|Materials
|VegvisirShard_Bonemass
|Wolf corpse
|Corpse
|Wolf_Ragdoll
|Ancient bark spear projectile
|fx
|ancientbarkspear_projectile
|Yagluth's cloud
|fx
|aoe_nova
|Barrell
|Non-craftable object
|barrell
|Bed
|Furniture
|bed
|Bee swarm effect
|fx
|bee_aoe
|Downed beech tree
|Resource nodes
|beech_log
|Half of a downed beech tree
|Resource nodes
|beech_log_half
|Blast furnace
|Crafting structures
|blastfurnace
|Blob's AoE attack effect
|fx
|blob_aoe
|Growth's projectile
|fx
|blobtar_projectile_tarball
|boar corpse
|Corpse
|boar_ragdoll
|Bonemass' AoE attack effect
|fx
|bonemass_aoe
|Bonemass projectile(spawns 4 mobs)
|fx / One time Spawners
|bonemass_throw_projectile
|Bonfire
|Misc structures
|bonfire
|Fired wooden arrow
|fx
|bow_projectile
|Fired fire arrow
|fx
|bow_projectile_fire
|Fired frost arrow
|fx
|bow_projectile_frost
|Fired needle arrow
|fx
|bow_projectile_needle
|Fired poison arrow
|fx
|bow_projectile_poison
|Bronze spear projectile
|fx
|bronzespear_projectile
|bucket
|Non-craftable object
|bucket
|Spice rack
|Crafting extensions
|cauldron_ext1_spice
|Butcher's table
|Crafting extensions
|cauldron_ext3_butchertable
|Pots and pans
|Crafting extensions
|cauldron_ext4_pots
|Charcoal kiln
|Crafting structures
|charcoal_kiln
|Coal pile
|Misc structures
|coal_pile
|Cultivated soil
|Terrain modifications
|cultivate
|Crystal wall
|Building structures
|crystal_wall_1x1
|Darkwood arch
|Building structures
|darkwood_arch
|Darkwood beam 2m
|Building structures
|darkwood_beam
|Darkwood beam 4m
|Building structures
|darkwood_beam4x4
|Carved darkwood divider
|Building structures
|darkwood_decowall
|Darkwood gate
|Building structures
|darkwood_gate
|Darkwood pole 2m
|Building structures
|darkwood_pole
|Darkwood pole 4m
|Building structures
|darkwood_pole4
|Raven Adornment
|Building structures
|darkwood_raven
|Shingle roof 26°
|Building structures
|darkwood_roof
|Shingle roof 45°
|Building structures
|darkwood_roof_45
|Shingle roof i-corner 26°
|Building structures
|darkwood_roof_icorner
|Shingle roof i-corner 45°
|Building structures
|darkwood_roof_icorner_45
|Shingle roof i-corner 26°
|Building structures
|darkwood_roof_ocorner
|Shingle roof o-corner 45°
|Building structures
|darkwood_roof_ocorner_45
|Shingle roof ridge 26°
|Building structures
|darkwood_roof_top
|Shingle roof ridge 45°
|Building structures
|darkwood_roof_top_45
|Wolf Adornment
|Building structures
|darkwood_wolf
|Old deer corpse
|Corpse
|dead_deer
|Deer corpse
|Corpse
|deer_ragdoll
|digg
|Terrain modification
|digg
|digg_v2
|Terrain modification
|digg_v2
|Modor ice projectile
|fx
|dragon_ice_projectile
|Modor's alter offering cup
|Non-craftable object
|dragoneggcup
|draugr_arrow
|Enemy equipment
|draugr_arrow
|draugr_axe
|Enemy equipment
|draugr_axe
|draugr_bow
|Enemy equipment
|draugr_bow
|draugr_bow_projectile
|Enemy equipment
|draugr_bow_projectile
|draugr_sword
|Enemy equipment
|draugr_sword
|Forest crypt door
|Non-craftable object
|dungeon_forestcrypt_door
|Sunken crypt irongate
|Non-craftable object
|dungeon_sunkencrypt_irongate
|Eikthyr corpse
|Corpse
|eikthyr_ragdoll
|?
|fx
|_eventzone_boss_base
|Bonemass boss fight environment effects
|fx
|_eventzone_bonemass
|Eikthyr boss fight environment effects
|fx
|eventzone_eikthyr
|The Elder boss fight environment effects
|fx
|eventzone_gdking
|Yagluth boss fight environment effects
|fx
|eventzone_goblinking
|Moder boss fight environment effects
|fx
|eventzone_moder
|Fermenter
|Crafting structures
|fermenter
|Campfire
|Misc structures
|fire_pit
|Flint spear projectile
|fx
|flintspear_projectile
|Forge
|Crafting structures
|forge
|Forge bellows
|Crafting extensions
|forge_ext1
|Anvils
|Crafting extensions
|forge_ext2
|Grinding wheel
|Crafting extensions
|forge_ext3
|Smith's anvil
|Crafting extensions
|forge_ext4
|Forge cooler
|Crafting extensions
|forge_ext5
|Forge toolrack
|Crafting extensions
|forge_ext6
|The Elder corpse
|Corpse
|gdking_Ragdoll
|The Elder root projectile
|fx
|gdking_root_projectile
|Fuling_banner
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_banner
|Fuling_bed
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_bed
|Fuling_fence
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_fence
|Fuling_pole
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_pole
|Fuling_pole_small
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_pole_small
|Fuling_roof_45d
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_roof_45d
|Fuling_roof_45d_corner
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_roof_45d_corner
|Fuling_roof_cap
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_roof_cap
|Fuling_stairs
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_stairs
|Fuling_stepladder
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_stepladder
|Fuling_totempole
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_totempole
|Fuling_woodwall_1m
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_woodwall_1m
|Fuling_woodwall_2m
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_woodwall_2m
|Fuling_woodwall_2m_ribs
|Non-craftable object
|goblin_woodwall_2m_ribs
|Fulingking_totemholder
|Non-craftable object
|goblinking_totemholder
|Ward
|Misc structures
|guard_stone
|Ward variant
|Non-craftable object
|guard_stone_test
|Drake projectile
|fx
|hatchling_cold_projectile
|Hearth
|Misc structures
|hearth
|Tall rock
|Resource nodes
|highstone
|Tall rock damaged
|Resource nodes
|highstone_frac
|Mistlands horizontal web
|Non-craftable object
|horizontal_web
|Breakable floating ice sheet
|Non-craftable object
|ice1
|Breakable ice boulder
|Non-craftable object
|ice_rock1
|Breakable ice boulder damaged
|Non-craftable object
|ice_rock1_frac
|Obliterator
|Crafting structures
|incinerator
|Cage Floor 1x1
|Building structures
|iron_floor_1x1
|Cage Floor 2x2
|Building structures
|iron_floor_2x2
|Iron gate
|Furniture
|iron_grate
|Cage Wall 1x1
|Building structures
|iron_wall_1x1
|Cage Wall 2x2
|Building structures
|iron_wall_2x2
|Item stand (vertical)
|Furniture
|itemstand
|Item stand (horizontal)
|Furniture
|itemstandh
|Obliterator lightning damage
|fx
|lightningAOE
|Stone chest
|Non-craftable object
|loot_chest_stone
|Chest
|Furniture
|loot_chest_wood
|Lox corpse
|Corpse
|lox_ragdoll
|Tar pit bones
|Non-craftable object
|lox_ribs
|Lox stomp attack old
|fx
|lox_stomp_aoe_OLD
|Lox calf corpse
|Corpse
|loxcalf_ragdoll
|Rock stack 1
|Resource nodes
|marker01
|Rock stack 2
|Resource nodes
|marker02
|???
|Non-functional
|mud_road
|Muddy scrap pile(small)
|Resource nodes
|mudpile
|Muddy scrap pile(large)
|Resource nodes
|mudpile2
|Muddy scrap pile damaged(large)
|Resource nodes
|mudpile2_frac
|Muddy scrap pile wishbone enabled
|Resource nodes
|mudpile_beacon
|Muddy scrap pile damaged(small)
|Resource nodes
|mudpile_frac
|Old Muddy scrap pile(small)
|Resource nodes
|mudpile_old
|Oozebomb explosion effect
|fx
|oozebomb_explosion
|Ooze bomb projectile
|fx
|oozebomb_projectile
|Pathen
|Terrain modification
|path
|Paved road
|Terrain modification
|paved_road
|Artisan table
|Crafting structures
|piece_artisanstation
|Black banner
|Furniture
|piece_banner01
|Blue banner
|Furniture
|piece_banner02
|White & red banner
|Furniture
|piece_banner03
|Red banner
|Furniture
|piece_banner04
|Green banner
|Furniture
|piece_banner05
|???
|Furniture
|piece_banner06
|???
|Furniture
|piece_banner07
|Hot tub
|Furniture
|piece_bathtub
|Dragon bed
|Furniture
|piece_bed02
|Beehive
|Crafting structures
|piece_beehive
|Bench
|Furniture
|piece_bench01
|Hanging brazier
|Furniture
|piece_brazierceiling01
|Cartography table
|Furniture
|piece_cartographytable
|Cauldron
|Crafting structures
|piece_cauldron
|Stool
|Furniture
|piece_chair
|Chair
|Furniture
|piece_chair02
|Darkwood chair
|Furniture
|piece_chair03
|Reinforced chest
|Furniture
|piece_chest
|Black metal chest
|Furniture
|piece_chest_blackmetal
|Personal chest
|Furniture
|piece_chest_private
|Treasure Chest
|Furniture
|piece_chest_treasure
|Chest
|Furniture
|piece_chest_wood
|Cooking station
|Crafting structures
|piece_cookingstation
|Iron cooking station
|Crafting structures
|piece_cookingstation_iron
|Yuleklapp (small)
|Furniture
|piece_gift1
|Yuleklapp (medium)
|Furniture
|piece_gift2
|Yuleklapp (large)
|Furniture
|piece_gift3
|Standing iron torch
|Furniture
|piece_groundtorch
|Standing blue-burning iron torch
|Furniture
|piece_groundtorch_blue
|Standing green-burning iron torch
|Furniture
|piece_groundtorch_green
|Standing wood torch
|Furniture
|piece_groundtorch_wood
|Jack-o-turnip
|Non-craftable object
|piece_jackoturnip
|Sitting log
|Furniture
|piece_logbench01
|Maypole
|Non-craftable object
|piece_maypole
|Stone oven
|Crafting structures
|piece_oven
|Sharp stakes
|Building structures
|piece_sharpstakes
|Spinning wheel
|Crafting structures
|piece_spinningwheel
|Stonecutter
|Crafting structures
|piece_stonecutter
|Table
|Furniture
|piece_table
|Round table
|Furniture
|piece_table_oak
|Raven throne
|Furniture
|piece_throne01
|Stone throne
|Furniture
|piece_throne02
|Sconce
|Furniture
|piece_walltorch
|Workbench
|Crafting structures
|piece_workbench
|Chopping block
|Crafting extensions
|piece_workbench_ext1
|Tanning rack
|Crafting extensions
|piece_workbench_ext2
|Adze
|Crafting extensions
|piece_workbench_ext3
|Tool shelf
|Crafting extensions
|piece_workbench_ext4
|Yule tree
|Non-craftable object
|piece_xmastree
|Portal made of stone
|Non-craftable object
|portal
|Portal
|Misc structures
|portal_wood
|Projectile beam
|fx
|projectile_beam
|Abyssal harpoon projectile
|fx
|projectile_chitinharpoon
|projectile_meteor
|fx
|projectile_meteor
|Fang spear projectile
|fx
|projectile_wolffang
|Raise ground
|Terrain modification
|raise
|Grass
|Terrain modification
|replant
|Mountain boulder 1
|Resource nodes
|rock1_mountain
|Mountain boulder 1 damaged
|Resource nodes
|rock1_mountain_frac
|Plain boulder 1
|Resource nodes
|rock2_heath
|Plain boulder 1 damaged
|Resource nodes
|rock2_heath_frac
|Mountain boulder 2
|Resource nodes
|rock2_mountain
|Mountain boulder 2 damaged
|Resource nodes
|rock2_mountain_frac
|Mountain boulder 3
|Resource nodes
|rock3_mountain
|Mountain boulder 3 damaged
|Resource nodes
|rock3_mountain_frac
|Silver deposit boulder
|Resource nodes
|rock3_silver
|Silver deposit boulder damaged
|Resource nodes
|rock3_silver_frac
|Coastal boulder
|Resource nodes
|rock4_coast
|Coastal boulder damaged
|Resource nodes
|rock4_coast_frac
|Copper deposit boulder
|Resource nodes
|rock4_copper
|Copper deposit boulder damaged
|Resource nodes
|rock4_copper_frac
|Forest boulder
|Resource nodes
|rock4_forest
|Forest boulder damaged
|Resource nodes
|rock4_forest_frac
|Plain boulder
|Resource nodes
|rock4_heath
|Plain boulder damaged
|Resource nodes
|rock4_heath_frac
|Tall rock formation
|Misc/Unsorted
|rockformation1
|Small root 1
|Misc/Unsorted
|root07
|Medium root 1
|Misc/Unsorted
|root08
|Small root 2
|Misc/Unsorted
|root11
|Medium root 2
|Misc/Unsorted
|root12
|Deer rug
|Furniture
|rug_deer
|Lox rug
|Furniture
|rug_fur
|Wolf rug
|Furniture
|rug_wolf
|Barley seedling
|Flora
|sapling_barley
|Carrot seedling
|Flora
|sapling_carrot
|Flax seedling
|Flora
|sapling_flax
|Onion seedling
|Flora
|sapling_onion
|Seed-carrot seedling
|Flora
|sapling_seedcarrot
|Seed-onion seedling
|Flora
|sapling_seedonion
|Seed-turnip seedling
|Flora
|sapling_seedturnip
|Turnip seedling
|Flora
|sapling_turnip
|shaman_attack_aoe
|fx
|shaman_attack_aoe
|shaman_heal_aoe
|fx
|shaman_heal_aoe
|Longship spawner
|One time Spawners
|ship_construction
|shipwreck_karve_bottomboards
|Non-craftable object
|shipwreck_karve_bottomboards
|shipwreck_karve_bow
|Non-craftable object
|shipwreck_karve_bow
|shipwreck_karve_chest
|Non-craftable object
|shipwreck_karve_chest
|shipwreck_karve_dragonhead
|Non-craftable object
|shipwreck_karve_dragonhead
|shipwreck_karve_stern
|Non-craftable object
|shipwreck_karve_stern
|shipwreck_karve_sternpost
|Non-craftable object
|shipwreck_karve_sternpost
|Shrub 2
|Flora
|shrub_2
|Plains shrub 2
|Flora
|shrub_2_heath
|Sign
|Furniture
|sign
|Sign non usable
|Non-craftable object
|sign_notext
|Silver vein
|Resource nodes
|silvervein
|Silver vein damaged
|Resource nodes
|silvervein_frac
|skeleton_bow
|Enemy equipment
|skeleton_bow
|skeleton_mace
|Enemy equipment
|skeleton_mace
|skeleton_sword
|Enemy equipment
|skeleton_sword
|sledge_aoe
|fx
|sledge_aoe
|Smelter
|Crafting structures
|smelter
|Stakewall
|Building structures
|stake_wall
|Stone arch
|Building structures
|stone_arch
|Stone Floor Patterned
|Non-craftable object
|stone_floor
|Stone floor 2x2
|Building structures
|stone_floor_2x2
|Stone pile
|Misc structures
|stone_pile
|Stone pillar
|Building structures
|stone_pillar
|Stone stair
|Building structures
|stone_stair
|Stone wall 1x1
|Building structures
|stone_wall_1x1
|Stone wall 2x1
|Building structures
|stone_wall_2x1
|Stone wall 4x2
|Building structures
|stone_wall_4x2
|Stone floor green
|Non-craftable object
|stoneblock_fracture
|stonechest
|Non-craftable object
|stonechest
|stonegolem_attack1_spike
|fx
|stonegolem_attack1_spike
|Stump
|Resource nodes
|stubbe
|Stump with spawner effect
|Non-craftable object
|stubbe_spawner
|Crypt gate
|Non-craftable object
|sunken_crypt_gate
|???
|Non-craftable object
|tarlump1
|???
|Non-craftable object
|tarlump1_frac
|tentaroot_attack
|fx
|tentaroot_attack
|Tolroko Flyer
|Misc
|tolroko_flyer
|Coin pile
|Furniture
|treasure_pile
|Coin stack
|Furniture
|treasure_stack
|troll_groundslam_aoe
|fx
|troll_groundslam_aoe
|troll_log_swing_h
|fx
|troll_log_swing_h
|troll_log_swing_v
|fx
|troll_log_swing_v
|troll_throw_projectile
|fx
|troll_throw_projectile
|tunnel_web
|Non-craftable object
|tunnel_web
|turf_roof
|Non-craftable object
|turf_roof
|turf_roof_top
|Non-craftable object
|turf_roof_top
|turf_roof_wall
|Non-craftable object
|turf_roof_wall
|vertical_web
|Non-craftable object
|vertical_web
|vines
|Non-craftable object
|vines
|Wide stone
|Resource nodes
|widestone
|Wide stone damaged
|Resource nodes
|widestone_frac
|Windmill
|Crafting structures
|windmill
|Wood beam 2m
|Building structures
|wood_beam
|Wood beam 1m
|Building structures
|wood_beam_1
|Wood beam 26°
|Building structures
|wood_beam_26
|Wood beam 45°
|Building structures
|wood_beam_45
|Corewood stack
|Misc structures
|wood_core_stack
|Wood door
|Building structures
|wood_door
|Wood dragon adornment
|Building structures
|wood_dragon1
|Roundpole fence
|Building structures
|wood_fence
|Finewood stack
|Misc structures
|wood_fine_stack
|Wood floor 2x2
|Building structures
|wood_floor
|Wood floor 1x1
|Building structures
|wood_floor_1x1
|Wood gate
|Building structures
|wood_gate
|Wood ledge
|Non-craftable object
|wood_ledge
|Log beam 26°
|Building structures
|wood_log_26
|Log beam 45°
|Building structures
|wood_log_45
|Wood pole 1m
|Building structures
|wood_pole
|Wood pole 2m
|Building structures
|wood_pole2
|Log pole 2m
|Building structures
|wood_pole_log
|Log pole 4m
|Building structures
|wood_pole_log_4
|Thatch roof 26°
|Building structures
|wood_roof
|Thatch roof 45°
|Building structures
|wood_roof_45
|Thatch roof i-corner 26°
|Building structures
|wood_roof_icorner
|Thatch roof i-corner 45°
|Building structures
|wood_roof_icorner_45
|Thatch roof o-corner 26°
|Building structures
|wood_roof_ocorner
|Thatch roof o-corner 45°
|Building structures
|wood_roof_ocorner_45
|Thatch roof ridge 26°
|Building structures
|wood_roof_top
|Thatch roof ridge 45°
|Building structures
|wood_roof_top_45
|Wood stack
|Misc structures
|wood_stack
|Wood stair
|Building structures
|wood_stair
|Wood ladder
|Building structures
|wood_stepladder
|Wood wall half
|Building structures
|wood_wall_half
|Log beam 2m
|Building structures
|wood_wall_log
|Log beam 4m
|Building structures
|wood_wall_log_4x0.5
|Wood wall 26°
|Building structures
|wood_wall_roof
|Wood wall 26° (inverted)
|Building structures
|wood_wall_roof_upsidedown
|Wood wall 45°
|Building structures
|wood_wall_roof_45
|Wood wall 45° (inverted)
|Building structures
|wood_wall_roof_45_upsidedown
|Wood roof cross 26°
|Building structures
|wood_wall_roof_top
|Wood roof cross 45°
|Building structures
|wood_wall_roof_top_45
|Wood Shutter
|Building structures
|wood_window
|Wood iron beam
|Building structures
|woodiron_beam
|Wood iron pole
|Building structures
|woodiron_pole
|Wood wall
|Building structures
|woodwall
|Wraith melee
|fx
|wraith_melee
Spawn command for all Bosses
If you want to fight a boss without having to hunt for the items required to summon them, this is the perfect way to do so. You can try out strategies to cheese bosses like Yagluth or try different weapons to see which one hits the hardest. Here's the list of commands:
|Boss
|Category
|Command
|Eikthyr
|Bosses
|Eikthyr
|The Elder
|Bosses
|gd_king
|Bonemass
|Bosses
|Bonemass
|Moder
|Bosses
|Dragon
|Yagluth
|Bosses
|GoblinKing
Note: Some of these commands could cause your game to crash. It would be wise to create a backup save to ensure you're able to access the save file if needed.
