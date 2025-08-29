Valheim spawn items commands list

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Aug 29, 2025 08:20 GMT
Here
Here's the list of spawn item commands in Valheim (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Throughout your playthrough in Valheim, you'll often find yourself lost and stranded, unable to progress, no matter how hard you try, or maybe you're tired of trying. This is usually the case when playing solo, but thankfully, you don't have to slug things out. Thanks to the spawn items command list, you can summon resources, weapons, and everything else imaginable from thin air.

Ad

Before we talk about the different types of spawn item commands, you should know that this is perfectly legal. Since this is not a competitive game, using commands to become Odin himself is not an issue. Just be sure not to misuse this feature when playing with friends, or it could ruin their experience. That said, here's what you need to know about spawn item commands.

How to enable commands to spawn items in Valheim

Become the living embodiment of the Allfather by using commands (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)
Become the living embodiment of the Allfather by using commands (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

To enable the ability to spawn items and use other commands, you will need to press F5 and type in "devcommands" without the quotations. After that, you'll need to type "spawn" followed by the command. When spawning, adding a space and a number after the specified item will denote how many are spawned at once.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lastly, keep in mind that all commands are case sensitive. If the command did not work, you may want to check the case. Also, some commands may not function in general. There's nothing to do in this situation but move on.

Valheim spawn command for all Creatures

If you're looking to hunt a certain Creature, but don't want to traverse the world, you can simply spawn them in. There are 92 in total, which gives you a lot of options to choose from if you're looking to test out weapons or trying out new strategies:

Ad
ItemCommand
AbominationAbomination
AsksvinAsksvin
BatBat
BlobBlob
OozerBlobElite
GrowthBlobTar
Lava BlobBlobLava
BoarBoar
Boar piggyBoar_piggy
Charred MarksmanCharred_Archer
Charred TwitcherCharred_Twitcher
Charred WarlockCharred_Mage
Charred WarriorCharred_Melee
ChickenChicken
HenHen
CrowCrow
DeathsquitoDeathsquito
DeerDeer
DrakeHatchling
DraugrDraugr
Draugr eliteDraugr_Elite
Draugr ArcherDraugr_Ranged
Dvergr rogueDverger
Dvergr mageDvergerMage
Dvergr mage(Fire Variant)DvergerMageFire
Dvergr mage(Ice Variant)DvergerMageIce
Dvergr mage(Support Variant)DvergerMageSupport
Ashlands DvergrDvergerAshlands
Fallen ValkyrieFallenValkyrie
FenringFenring
CultistFenring_Cultist
GeirrhafaFenring_Cultist_Hildir
PerchFish1
PikeFish2
TunaFish3
TetraFish4_cave
TrollfishFish5
Giant herringFish6
GrouperFish7
Coral codFish8
AnglerfishFish9
Northern salmonFish10
MagmafishFish11
PufferfishFish12
FulingGoblin
Spear FulingGoblinArcher
Fuling berserkerGoblinBrute
Fuling shamanGoblinShaman
GhostGhost
GjallGjall
GreydwarfGreydwarf
Greydwarf bruteGreydwarf_Elite
Greydwarf shamanGreydwarf_Shaman
GreylingGreyling
HareHare
HaldorHaldor
HildirHildir
LeechLeech
Leech (cave variant)Leech_cave
LeviathanLeviathan
Lord RetoCharred_Melee_Dyrnwyn
LoxLox
Lox calfLox_Calf
MorgenMorgen
NeckNeck
Odinodin
GullSeagal
SeekerSeeker
Seeker soldierSeekerBrute
Seeker broodSeekerBrood
SerpentSerpent
BonemawBonemawSerpent
SkeletonSkeleton
Melee SkeletonSkeleton_NoArcher
Rancid remainsSkeleton_Poison
BrennaSkeleton_Hildir
Skuggpiece_Charred_Balista
Stone golemStoneGolem
SurtlingSurtling
RootTentaRoot
TickTick
Training dummyTrainingDummy
TrollTroll
UlvUlv
VoltureVolture
WispWisp
WolfWolf
Wolf cubWolf_cub
WraithWraith
Zil & ThungrGoblinBruteBros
ThungrGoblinBrute_Hildir
ZilGoblinShaman_Hildir
Ad

Valheim spawn command for all Armor

This category contains a list of Armor that can be obtained and upgraded without the need to craft them. There are 38 in total. Here is the list:

ItemCommand
Bronze plate cuirassArmorBronzeChest
Bronze plate leggingsArmorBronzeLegs
Fenris coatArmorFenringChest
Fenris leggingsArmorFenringLegs
Iron scale mailArmorIronChest
Iron greavesArmorIronLegs
Leather tunicArmorLeatherChest
Leather pantsArmorLeatherLegs
Padded cuirassArmorPaddedCuirass
Padded greavesArmorPaddedGreaves
Rag tunicArmorRagsChest
Rag pantsArmorRagsLegs
Root harneskArmorRootChest
Root leggingsArmorRootLegs
Troll leather tunicArmorTrollLeatherChest
Troll leather pantsArmorTrollLeatherLegs
Wolf armor chestArmorWolfChest
Wolf armor legsArmorWolfLegs
MegingjordBeltStrength
Deer hide capeCapeDeerHide
Linen capeCapeLinen
Lox capeCapeLox
Cape of OdinCapeOdin
CAPE TESTCapeTest
Troll hide capeCapeTrollHide
Wolf fur capeCapeWolf
Bronze helmetHelmetBronze
Drake helmetHelmetDrake
Fenris hoodHelmetFenring
Iron helmetHelmetIron
Leather helmetHelmetLeather
Hood of OdinHelmetOdin
Padded helmetHelmetPadded
Root maskHelmetRoot
Troll leather helmetHelmetTrollLeather
Yule hatHelmetYule
Dverger circletHelmetDverger
WishboneWishbone
Ad

Valheim spawn command for all Equipment

This category of items that can be spawned includes Weapons, Tools, and Arrows. There are 72 in total, and some of them are incredibly useful to have in a pinch. Here is the list:

ItemCategoryCommand
Black metal axeWeapons / ToolsAxeBlackMetal
Bronze axeWeapons / ToolsAxeBronze
Flint axeWeapons / ToolsAxeFlint
Iron axeWeapons / ToolsAxeIron
Stone axeWeapons / ToolsAxeStone
CultivatorToolsCultivator
Fishing rodToolsFishingRod
HammerToolsHammer
HoeToolsHoe
Antler pickaxeToolsPickaxeAntler
Bronze pickaxeToolsPickaxeBronze
Iron pickaxeToolsPickaxeIron
Stone pickaxeToolsPickaxeStone
Abyssal harpoonToolsSpearChitin
Black metal atgeirWeaponsAtgeirBlackmetal
Bronze atgeirWeaponsAtgeirBronze
Iron atgeirWeaponsAtgeirIron
BattleaxeWeaponsBattleaxe
Crystal battleaxeWeaponsBattleaxeCrystal
Crude bowWeaponsBow
Draugr fangWeaponsBowDraugrFang
Finewood bowWeaponsBowFineWood
Huntsman bowWeaponsBowHuntsman
ClubWeaponsClub
Flesh RippersWeaponsFistFenrirClaw
Black metal knifeWeaponsKnifeBlackMetal
Abyssal razor/knifeWeaponsKnifeChitin
Copper knifeWeaponsKnifeCopper
Flint knifeWeaponsKnifeFlint
Silver knifeWeaponsKnifeSilver
Bronze maceWeaponsMaceBronze
Iron maceWeaponsMaceIron
PorcupineWeaponsMaceNeedle
FrostnerWeaponsMaceSilver
Banded shieldWeaponsShieldBanded
Black metal shieldWeaponsShieldBlackmetal
Black metal tower shieldWeaponsShieldBlackmetalTower
Bone tower shieldWeaponsShieldBoneTower
Bronze bucklerWeaponsShieldBronzeBuckler
Iron bucklerWeaponsShieldIronBuckler
Iron shieldWeaponsShieldIronSquare
Iron tower shieldWeaponsShieldIronTower
Knight shieldWeaponsShieldKnight
Serpent scale shieldWeaponsShieldSerpentscale
Silver shieldWeaponsShieldSilver
Wood shieldWeaponsShieldWood
Wood tower shieldWeaponsShieldWoodTower
Iron sledgeWeaponsSledgeIron
StagbreakerWeaponsSledgeStagbreaker
Bronze spearWeaponsSpearBronze
Ancient bark spearWeaponsSpearElderbark
Flint spearWeaponsSpearFlint
Fang spearWeaponsSpearWolfFang
Black metal swordWeaponsSwordBlackmetal
Bronze swordWeaponsSwordBronze
Cheat SwordWeaponsSwordCheat
Iron swordWeaponsSwordIron
DyrnwynWeaponsSwordIronFire
Silver swordWeaponsSwordSilver
TankardWeaponsTankard
Mead horn of OdinWeaponsTankardOdin
TorchWeaponsTorch
Bronzehead arrowArrowArrowBronze
Fire arrowArrowArrowFire
Flinthead arrowArrowArrowFlint
Frost arrowArrowArrowFrost
Ironhead arrowArrowArrowIron
Needle arrowArrowArrowNeedle
Obsidian arrowArrowArrowObsidian
Poison arrowArrowArrowPoison
Silver arrowArrowArrowSilver
Wood arrowArrowArrowWood
Ad

Valheim spawn command for all Trophies

Enemies drop trophies when defeated. There are 33 in total. Some of these can be put to good use, while others have little utility. Instead of hunting down creatures to get these, you can simply spawn them in:

ItemCommand
Abomination trophyTrophyAbomination
Blob trophyTrophyBlob
Boar trophyTrophyBoar
Bonemass trophyTrophyBonemass
Deathsquito trophyTrophyDeathsquito
Deer trophyTrophyDeer
Moder trophyTrophyDragonQueen
Draugr trophyTrophyDraugr or TrophyDraugrFem
Draugr Elite trophyTrophyDraugrElite
Eikthyr trophyTrophyEikthyr
Fenring trophyTrophyFenring
Troll trophyTrophyForestTroll or TrophyFrostTroll
Fuling trophyTrophyGoblin
Fuling berserker trophyTrophyGoblinBrute
Yagluth trophyTrophyGoblinKing
Fuling shaman trophyTrophyGoblinShaman
Greydwarf trophyTrophyGreydwarf
Greydwarf Brute trophyTrophyGreydwarfBrute
Greydwarf Shaman trophyTrophyGreydwarfShaman
Growth trophyTrophyGrowth
Drake trophyTrophyHatchling
Leech trophyTrophyLeech
Lox trophyTrophyLox
Neck trophyTrophyNeck
Stone Golem trophyTrophySGolem
Serpent trophyTrophySerpent
Skeleton trophyTrophySkeleton
Rancid Remains trophyTrophySkeletonPoison
Surtling trophyTrophySurtling
The Elder trophyTrophyTheElder
The Queen trophyTrophySeekerQueen
Wolf trophyTrophyWolf
Wraith trophyTrophyWraith
Ad

Valheim spawn command for all Meads

There are a total of 16 Meads that can be spawned in. These are useful both in combat and exploration. Here is the list:

ItemCommand
Fire resistance barley wineBarleyWine
Barley wine base: Fire resistanceBarleyWineBase
Mead base: Frost resistanceMeadBaseFrostResist
Mead base: Medium healingMeadBaseHealthMedium
Mead base: Minor healingMeadBaseHealthMinor
Mead base: Poison resistanceMeadBasePoisonResist
Mead base: Medium staminaMeadBaseStaminaMedium
Mead base: Minor staminaMeadBaseStaminaMinor
Mead base: TastyMeadBaseTasty
Frost resistance meadMeadFrostResist
Medium healing meadMeadHealthMedium
Minor healing meadMeadHealthMinor
Poison resistance meadMeadPoisonResist
Medium stamina meadMeadStaminaMedium
Minor stamina meadMeadStaminaMinor
Tasty meadMeadTasty
Ad

Valheim spawn command for all Item Drops

There are roughly 141 items that can be spawned in which fall under several categories. This includes things such as Seeds, Materials, Valuables, Metals, and more. Here is the list:

ItemCategoryCommand
AcornsSeedsAcorn
AmberValuablesAmber
Amber PearlValuablesAmberPearl
Ancient SeedForsaken offeringAncientSeed
AshwoodMaterialsBlackwood
BarleyMaterials / SeedsBarley
Barley flourMaterialsBarleyFlour
Beech seedsSeedsBeechSeeds
Bell fragmentBellFragment
BilebagMaterialsBilebag
Birch seedsSeedsBirchSeeds
Black coreMaterialsblackcore
Black marbleMaterialsBlackmarble
Black metalMetals / MaterialsBlackMetal
Black metal scrapOresBlackMetalScrap
BloodbagMaterialsBloodbag
Blood puddingFoodBloodPudding
BloodstoneGemsGemstoneRed
BlueberriesFood / MaterialsBlueberries
Boar jerkyFoodBoarJerky
Bone fragmentsMaterialsBoneFragments
BreadFoodBread
Bread doughMaterialsBreadDough
BronzeMetals / MaterialsBronze
Bronze nailsMaterialsBronzeNails
CarapaceMaterialscarapace
CarrotFood / Seeds / MaterialsCarrot
Carrot soupFoodCarrotSoup
CloudberriesFood / MaterialsCloudberry
Cooked deer meatFoodCookedDeerMeat
Cooked lox meatFood / MaterialsCookedLoxMeat
Cooked boar meatFoodCookedMeat
Cooked wolf meatFoodCookedWolfMeat
Carrot seedsSeedsCarrotSeeds
ChitinMaterialsChitin
CoalMaterialsCoal
CoinsValuablesCoins
CopperMetals / MaterialsCopper
Copper oreOresCopperOre
Swamp keyMiscCryptKey
CrystalMaterialsCrystal
DandelionMaterialsDandelion
Deer hideMaterialsDeerHide
Deer meatMaterialsDeerMeat
Deer stewFoodDeerStew
Dragon eggForsaken offeringDragonEgg
Dragon tearMaterialsDragonTear
Sealbreaker fragmentDvergrKeyFragment
EitrMaterialseitr
Ancient barkMaterialsElderBark
EntrailsMaterialsEntrails
EyescreamFoodEyescream
FeathersMaterialsFeathers
FinewoodMaterialsFineWood
Fir coneSeedsFirCone
Cooked fishFood / MaterialsFishCooked
Raw fishMaterialsFishRaw
Fish wrapsFoodFishWraps
Fishing baitMiscFishingBait
FlametalMetals / MaterialsFlametalnew
Flametal oreOresFlametalOreNew
FlaxMaterials / SeedsFlax
FlintMaterialsFlint
Freeze glandMaterialsFreezeGland
Blood clotMaterialsGiantBloodSack
Greydwarf eyeMaterialsGreydwarfEye
GuckMaterialsGuck
Hard antlerMaterialsHardAntler
HoneyFood / MaterialsHoney
IoliteGemsGemstoneBlue
IronMetals / MaterialsIron
Iron nailsMaterialsIronNails
Iron oreOresIronOre
Scrap ironOresIronScrap
JadeGemsGemstoneGreen
Leather scrapsMaterialsLeatherScraps
Linen threadMaterialsLinenThread
Lox meatMaterialsLoxMeat
Lox peltMaterialsLoxPelt
Lox meat pieFoodLoxPie
MandibleMaterialsMandible
Minced meat sauceFoodMinceMeatSauce
MushroomFood / MaterialsMushroom
Blue mushroomFood / MaterialsMushroomBlue
Yellow mushroomFood / MaterialsMushroomYellow
Neck tailMaterialsNeckTail
Grilled neck tailFoodNeckTailGrilled
NeedleMaterialsNeedle
ObsidianMaterialsObsidian
OnionMaterialsOnion
Onion seedsSeedsOnionSeeds
Onion soupFoodOnionSoup
OozeMaterialsOoze
Pine coneSeedsPineCone
BukeperriesFoodPukeberries
Queen beeMaterialsQueenBee
Queen's jamFoodQueensJam
RaspberryFood / MaterialsRaspberry
Boar meatMaterialsRawMeat
ResinMaterialsResin
CorewoodMaterialsRoundLog
RootMaterialsRoot
RubyValuablesRuby
Lox saddleToolsSaddleLox
SapMaterialssap
SausagesFoodSausages
Scale hideMaterialsScaleHide
Serpent scaleMaterialsSerpentScale
Serpent meatMaterialsSerpentMeat
Cooked serpent meatFood / MaterialsSerpentMeatCooked
Serpent stewFoodSerpentStew
MuckshakeFoodShocklateSmoothie
Sharpening stoneMaterialsSharpeningStone
SilverMetals / MaterialsSilver
Silver necklaceValuablesSilverNecklace
Silver oreOresSilverOre
Soft tissueMaterialsSofttissue
StoneMaterialsStone
Surtling coreMaterialsSurtlingCore
TarMaterialsTar
ThistleMaterialsThistle
Thunder stoneMaterialsThunderstone
TinMetals / MaterialsTin
Tin oreOresTinOre
Troll hideMaterialsTrollHide
TurnipFood / Seeds / MaterialsTurnip
Turnip seedsSeedsTurnipSeeds
Turnip stewFoodTurnipStew
WispMaterialswisp
Withered boneForsaken offeringWitheredBone
Fenris clawMaterialsWolfClaw
Fenris hairMaterialsWolfHairBundle
Wolf fangMaterialsWolfFang
Wolf jerkyFoodWolfJerky
Wolf meatMaterialsWolfMeat
Wolf skewerFoodWolfMeatSkewer
Wolf peltMaterialsWolfPelt
WoodMaterialsWood
Torn spiritMaterialsYagluthDrop
Yggdrasil woodMaterialsYggdrasilWood
Ymir fleshMaterialsYmirRemains
Ad

Miscellaneous spawn commands

Aside from the list of aforementioned things, 620 miscellaneous items can be spawned in as well. Here is the list:

ItemCategoryCommand
Armor standFurnitureArmorStand
Female variant of the armor standFurniture (hidden)ArmorStand_Female
Male variant of the armor standFurniture (hidden)ArmorStand_Male
Greydwarf nest rootsFloraGreydwarf_Root
Fuling ClubEnemy equipmentGoblinClub
Fuling HelmetEnemy equipmentGoblinHelmet
Fuling LegbandEnemy equipmentGoblinLegband
Fuling LoinEnemy equipmentGoblinLoin
Fuling ShouldersEnemy equipmentGoblinShoulders
Fuling SpearEnemy equipmentGoblinSpear
Fuling SwordEnemy equipmentGoblinSword
Fuling TorchEnemy equipmentGoblinTorch
Fuling totemForsaken offeringGoblinTotem
ValkyrievfxValkyrie
Evil bone pileRespawnersBonePileSpawner
Blob spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Blob
Oozer spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_BlobElite
Growth spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_BlobTar
Growth spawnpoint (1 hour timer)RespawnersSpawner_BlobTar_respawn_30
Boar spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Boar
Draugr spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Draugr
Body pileRespawnersSpawner_DraugrPile
Draugr elite spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Draugr_Elite
Draugr spawnpoint (noise triggered)One time SpawnersSpawner_Draugr_Noise
Draugr archer spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Draugr_Ranged
Draugr archer spawnpoint (noise triggered)One time SpawnersSpawner_Draugr_Ranged_Noise
Draugr spawnpoint (30 minute timer)RespawnersSpawner_Draugr_respawn_30
Fenring spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Fenring
Fish(tuna) spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Fish4
Ghost spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Ghost
Random fuling spawnpoint (club, sword, torch)One time SpawnersSpawner_Goblin
Fuling spearman spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_GoblinArcher
Fuling Berserker spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_GoblinBrute
Fuling shaman spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_GoblinShaman
Greydwarf spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Greydwarf
Greydwarf nestRespawnersSpawner_GreydwarfNest
Greydwarf brute spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Greydwarf_Elite
Greydwarf Shaman spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Greydwarf_Shaman
Drake spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Hatchling
Leech(cave variant) spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Leech_cave
Greydwarf brute spawnpointRespawnersSpawner_Location_Elite
Greydwarf spawnpointRespawnersSpawner_Location_Greydwarf
Greydwarf shaman spawnpointRespawnersSpawner_Location_Shaman
Skeleton spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Skeleton
Skeleton spawnpoint (melee and night only)One time SpawnersSpawner_Skeleton_night_noarcher
Rancid remains spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Skeleton_poison
Skeleton spawnpoint (1 hour timer)RespawnersSpawner_Skeleton_respawn_30
Stone golem spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_StoneGolem
Troll spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Troll
Wraith spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_Wraith
Surtling spawnpointOne time SpawnersSpawner_imp
Surtling spawnpoint (5 minute timer)RespawnersSpawner_imp_respawn
CartVehicles/CartsCart
RaftVehicles/CartsRaft
KarveVehicles/CartsKarve
LongshipVehicles/CartsVikingShip
TrailershipVehicles/CartsTrailership
???non-functional_TerrainCompiler
Beech treeResource nodesBeech1
Beech saplingFloraBeech_Sapling
Beech stumpResource nodesBeech_Stub
Small beech tree type 1Resource nodesBeech_small1
Small beech tree type 2Resource nodesBeech_small2
BeehiveCrafting structuresBeehive
Birch tree type 1Resource nodesBirch1 or Birch1_aut
Birch tree type 2Resource nodesBirch2 or Birch2_aut
Birch stumpResource nodesBirchStub
Downed birch treeResource nodesBirch_log
Half of a downed birch treeResource nodesBirch_log_half
BlueberryBushResource nodesBlueberryBush
Ooze bombWeaponsBombOoze
Sacrificial Stone(Bonemass)MiscBossStone_Bonemass
Sacrificial Stone(Moder)MiscBossStone_DragonQueen
Sacrificial Stone(Eikthyr)MiscBossStone_Eikthyr
Sacrificial Stone(Fader)MiscBossStone_Fader
Sacrificial Stone(The Elder)MiscBossStone_TheElder
Sacrificial Stone(The Queen)MiscBossStone_TheQueen
Sacrificial Stone(Yagluth)MiscBossStone_Yagluth
Bush 1 color 1Resource nodesBush01
Bush 1 color 2Resource nodesBush01_heath
Bush 2Resource nodesBush02_en
???non-functionalCargoCrate
1x1 wooden cubeNon-craftable objectCastleKit_braided_box01
Standing iron torch(no loot)Non-craftable objectCastleKit_groundtorch
Standing green-burning iron torch(no loot)Non-craftable objectCastleKit_groundtorch_green
Standing wood torch(no loot)Non-craftable objectCastleKit_groundtorch_unlit
small pot(no collision, falls forever)Non-craftable objectCastleKit_pot03
ChainMaterialsChain
ChestFurnitureChest
CloudberryBushResource nodes / RespawnersCloudberryBush
???non-functionalDG_Cave
???non-functionalDG_ForestCrypt
???non-functionalDG_GoblinCamp
???non-functionalDG_MeadowsFarm
???non-functionalDG_MeadowsVillage
???non-functionalDG_SunkenCrypt
???non-functionalDeathsquito_sting
Explosion inflicts burning, freezing, poisonfxDeerGodExplosion
Draugr elite corpseCorpseDraugr_elite_ragdoll
Draugr corpseCorpseDraugr_ragdoll
Draugr archer corpseCorpseDraugr_ranged_ragdoll
Greydwarf nest type 2RespawnersEvilHeart_Forest
non-functional spawner objectNon-craftable objectEvilHeart_Swamp
Fenring corpseCorpseFenring_ragdoll
Fir treeResource nodesFirTree
Fir tree saplingFloraFirTree_Sapling
Fir tree stumpResource nodesFirTree_Stub
Downed fir treeResource nodesFirTree_log
Half of a downed fir treeResource nodesFirTree_log_half
Moss covered logResource nodesFirTree_oldLog
Small fir treeResource nodesFirTree_small
Small fir tree type 2Resource nodesFirTree_small_dead
Blue fire fly visual effectvfxFireFlies
fishing bobbervfxFishingRodFloat
vfx+sfx of fishing line castfxFishingRodFloatProjectile
Tiny white partical cloudvfxFlies
Forest Troll corpseCorpseForestTroll_ragdoll
Glowing mushroom(unremovable)Non-craftable objectGlowingMushroom
FulingArmbandEnemy equipmentGoblinArmband
FulingBrute_ArmGuardEnemy equipmentGoblinBrute_ArmGuard
Brute sword(non-functional)Enemy equipmentGoblinBrute_Attack
FulingBrute_BackbonesEnemy equipmentGoblinBrute_Backbones
FulingBrute_ExecutionerCapEnemy equipmentGoblinBrute_ExecutionerCap
FulingBrute_HipClothEnemy equipmentGoblinBrute_HipCloth
FulingBrute_LegBonesEnemy equipmentGoblinBrute_LegBones
Brute sword(non-functional)Enemy equipmentGoblinBrute_RageAttack
FulingBrute_ShoulderGuardEnemy equipmentGoblinBrute_ShoulderGuard
Brute sword(non-functional)Enemy equipmentGoblinBrute_Taunt
Fuling Berserker corpseCorpseGoblinBrute_ragdoll
Yagluth corpseCorpseGoblinKing_ragdoll
Fuling shaman headdress antlersEnemy equipmentGoblinShaman_Headdress_antlers
Fuling shaman headdress feathersEnemy equipmentGoblinShaman_Headdress_feathers
Fuling shaman staff bonesEnemy equipmentGoblinShaman_Staff_Bones
Fuling shaman staff feathersEnemy equipmentGoblinShaman_Staff_Feathers
Fuling shaman attack pokefxGoblinShaman_attack_poke
Fuling shaman projectile fireballfxGoblinShaman_projectile_fireball
Fuling shaman protect aoefxGoblinShaman_protect_aoe
Fuling shaman corpseCorpseGoblinShaman_ragdoll
Fuling spear projectilefxGoblinSpear_projectile
Fuling corpseCorpseGoblin_Dragdoll
Greydwarf shaman corpseCorpseGreydwarf_Shaman_ragdoll
Greydwarf brute corpseCorpseGreydwarf_elite_ragdoll
Greydwarf corpseCorpseGreydwarf_ragdoll
Greydwarf throw projectilefxGreydwarf_throw_projectile
Greyling corpseCorpseGreyling_ragdoll
GucksackResource nodesGuckSack
Small GucksackResource nodesGuckSack_small
Drake corpseCorpseHatchling_ragdoll
Bonemass Heartunused contentHealthUpgrade_Bonemass
Elder Heartunused contentHealthUpgrade_GDKing
Large stone pillarResource nodesHeathRockPillar or HeathRockPillar_frac
Large Swamp rootNon-craftable objectHugeRoot1
Moder's thrown ice chunksNon-craftable objectIceBlocker
Surtling fireball projectilevfxImp_fireball_projectile
???non-functionalLocationProxy
???non-functionalLootSpawner_pineforest
Copper vein type 2Resource nodesMineRock_Copper
Iron veinResource nodesMineRock_Iron
Flametal veinResource nodesMineRock_Meteorite
Obsidian depositResource nodesMineRock_Obsidian
Minable rock pileResource nodesMineRock_Stone
Tin depositResource nodesMineRock_Tin
Headstone shaped rockResource nodesMountainGraveStone01
Neck corpseCorpseNeck_Ragdoll
Old thatch roof 26°Building structuresOLD_wood_roof
Old thatch roof 26° icornerBuilding structuresOLD_wood_roof_icorner
Old thatch roof 26° ocornerBuilding structuresOLD_wood_roof_ocorner
Old thatch roof 26° ridgeBuilding structuresOLD_wood_roof_top
Old wood wall 26°Building structuresOLD_wood_wall_roof
Oak1Resource nodesOak1
Oak stumpResource nodesOakStub
Oak_logResource nodesOak_log
Oak_log_halfResource nodesOak_log_half
Pickable GraustenResource nodesPickable_Ashstone
Pickable barleyResource nodesPickable_Barley
Pickable barleyResource nodesPickable_Barley_Wild
Pickable Black core on a standResource nodesPickable_BlackCoreStand
Pickable bog ironResource nodesPickable_BogIronOre
Pickable branch spawnerResource nodes / RespawnersPickable_Branch
Pickable CarrotResource nodesPickable_Carrot
Pickable Charred skullResource nodesPickable_Charredskull
Pickable dandelion spawnerResource nodes / RespawnersPickable_Dandelion
Random pickable ValuablesResource nodesPickable_DolmenTreasure
Pickable Dragon egg spawnerResource nodes / RespawnersPickable_DragonEgg
Pickable TurnipResource nodesPickable_DvergerThing
Pickable Dvergr lanternResource nodesPickable_DvergrLantern
Pickable CoinsResource nodesPickable_DvergrMineTreasure
Pickable Dvergr tankardResource nodesPickable_DvergrStein
Pickable FiddleheadResource nodesPickable_Fiddlehead
Pickable Fishing rodResource nodesPickable_Fishingrod
Pickable flaxResource nodesPickable_Flax
Pickable flaxResource nodesPickable_Flax_Wild
Pickable Flint spawnerResource nodes / RespawnersPickable_Flint
Random pickable ValuablesResource nodesPickable_ForestCryptRandom
Skeletal remains type 1Resource nodesPickable_ForestCryptRemains01
Skeletal remains type 2Resource nodesPickable_ForestCryptRemains02
Skeletal remains type 3Resource nodesPickable_ForestCryptRemains03
Skeletal remains type 4Resource nodesPickable_ForestCryptRemains04
Pickable Fenris hair type 1Resource nodesPickable_Hairstrands01
Pickable Fenris hair type 2Resource nodesPickable_Hairstrands02
Pickable StoneResource nodesPickable_HardRockOffspring
???Non-functionalPickable_Item
Pickable Meat pileResource nodesPickable_MeatPile
Pickable iron meteoriteResource nodesPickable_Meteorite
Pickable Molten core on a standResource nodesPickable_MoltenCoreStand
Pickable CrystalResource nodesPickable_MountainCaveCrystal
Pickable ObsidianResource nodesPickable_MountainCaveObsidian
Random pickable ValuablesResource nodesPickable_MountainCaveRandom
Skeletal remains type 5Resource nodesPickable_MountainRemains01_buried
Mushroom spawnpointResource nodes / RespawnersPickable_Mushroom
Blue mushroom spawnpointResource nodes / RespawnersPickable_Mushroom_blue
Jotun puffs spawnpointResource nodes / RespawnersPickable_Mushroom_JotunPuffs
Magecap spawnpointResource nodes / RespawnersPickable_Mushroom_Magecap
Yellow mushroom spawnpointResource nodes / RespawnersPickable_Mushroom_yellow
Pickable ObsidianResource nodesPickable_Obsidian
Pickable OnionResource nodesPickable_Onion
Pickable Pot shardResource nodesPickable_Pot_Shard
Pickable random foodResource nodesPickable_RandomFood
Pickable Royal jellyResource nodesPickable_RoyalJelly
Pickable Carrot seedsResource nodesPickable_SeedCarrot
Pickable Onion seedsResource nodesPickable_SeedOnion
Pickable Turnip seedsResource nodesPickable_SeedTurnip
Pickable Smoke puffResource nodesPickable_SmokePuff
Pickable StoneResource nodesPickable_Stone
Pickable RockResource nodesPickable_StoneRock
Pickable SulfurResource nodesPickable_SulfurRock
Random pickable ValuablesResource nodesPickable_SunkenCryptRandom
Pickable Surtling core standResource nodes / Non-craftable objectPickable_SurtlingCoreStand
Pickable Dyrnwyn hilt fragmentResource nodesPickable_Swordpiece1
Pickable Dyrnwyn blade fragmentResource nodesPickable_Swordpiece2
Pickable Dyrnwyn tip fragmentResource nodesPickable_Swordpiece3
Pickable Tar=Resource nodesPickable_Tar
Pickable TarResource nodesPickable_TarBig
Pickable ThistleResource nodesPickable_Thistle
Pickable TinResource nodesPickable_Tin
Pickable TurnipResource nodesPickable_Turnip
Pickable Volture eggResource nodesPickable_VoltureEgg
Old Pine treeResource nodesPineTree
Pine tree saplingFloraPineTree_Sapling
Downed pine treeResource nodesPineTree_log
Old downed pine treeResource nodesPineTree_logOLD
Half of a downed pine treeResource nodesPineTree_log_half
Half of an old downed pine treeResource nodesPineTree_log_halfOLD
Pine treeResource nodesPinetree_01
Pine tree stumpResource nodesPinetree_01_Stub
PlayerNon-functionalPlayer
UnarmedWeaponsPlayerUnarmed
Player corpseCorpsePlayer_ragdoll
???Non-functionalPlayer_ragdoll_old
TombstoneMiscPlayer_tombstone
RaspberryBushResource nodes / RespawnersRaspberryBush
Giant stone finger from Yagulth's alterResource nodesRockFinger
Broken stone finger from Yagulth's alterResource nodesRockFingerBroken
Broken stone finger from Yagulth's alterResource nodesRockFingerBroken_frac
Giant stone finger from Yagulth's alterResource nodesRockFinger_frac
Giant stone thumb from Yagulth's alterResource nodesRockThumb
Giant stone thumb from Yagulth's alterResource nodesRockThumb_frac
Rock 3Resource nodesRock_3
Rock 3 damagedResource nodesRock_3_frac
Rock 4Resource nodesRock_4
Rock 4 plainsResource nodesRock_4_plains
Rock 7Resource nodesRock_7
Destructible rockNon-craftable objectRock_destructible
Minable rock pileResource nodesRock_destructible_test
Small human skullNon-craftable objectSkull1
Giant human skullNon-craftable objectSkull2
Stamina Greydwarfunused contentStaminaUpgrade_Greydwarf
Stamina Trollunused contentStaminaUpgrade_Troll
Stamina Wraithunused contentStaminaUpgrade_Wraith
Corgi statueNon-craftable objectStatueCorgi
Deer statueNon-craftable objectStatueDeer
Swamp statueNon-craftable objectStatueEvil
Rabbit statueNon-craftable objectStatueHare
Ancient seed statueNon-craftable objectStatueSeed
Stone golem clubsEnemy equipmentStoneGolem_clubs
Stone golem hatEnemy equipmentStoneGolem_hat
Stone golem spikesEnemy equipmentStoneGolem_spikes
Stone golem corpseCorpseStonegolem_ragdoll
Ancient treeResource nodesSwampTree1
Ancient tree stumpResource nodesSwampTree1_Stub
Downed ancient treeResource nodesSwampTree1_log
Ancient tree(unbreakable)Non-craftable objectSwampTree2
Mistlands ancient tree(unbreakable)Non-craftable objectSwampTree2_darkland
Downed ancient tree(unbreakable)Non-craftable objectSwampTree2_log
LiquidNon-craftable objectTarLiquid
Chest(Black forest loot)FurnitureTreasureChest_blackforest
Stone forest crypt chestNon-craftable objectTreasureChest_fCrypt
Stone forest crypt chestNon-craftable objectTreasureChest_forestcrypt
Chest(Plains loot)FurnitureTreasureChest_heath
Chest(Meadows loot)FurnitureTreasureChest_meadows
Chest(Buried treasure loot)FurnitureTreasureChest_meadows_buried
Chest(Mountains loot)FurnitureTreasureChest_mountains
Stone Plains chestNon-craftable objectTreasureChest_plains_stone
Stone sunken crypt chestNon-craftable objectTreasureChest_sunkencrypt
Chest(Swamp loot)FurnitureTreasureChest_swamp
Stone troll cave chestNon-craftable objectTreasureChest_trollcave
Troll corpseCorpseTroll_ragdoll
Yagluth thingMaterialsVegvisirShard_Bonemass
Wolf corpseCorpseWolf_Ragdoll
Ancient bark spear projectilefxancientbarkspear_projectile
Yagluth's cloudfxaoe_nova
BarrellNon-craftable objectbarrell
BedFurniturebed
Bee swarm effectfxbee_aoe
Downed beech treeResource nodesbeech_log
Half of a downed beech treeResource nodesbeech_log_half
Blast furnaceCrafting structuresblastfurnace
Blob's AoE attack effectfxblob_aoe
Growth's projectilefxblobtar_projectile_tarball
boar corpseCorpseboar_ragdoll
Bonemass' AoE attack effectfxbonemass_aoe
Bonemass projectile(spawns 4 mobs)fx / One time Spawnersbonemass_throw_projectile
BonfireMisc structuresbonfire
Fired wooden arrowfxbow_projectile
Fired fire arrowfxbow_projectile_fire
Fired frost arrowfxbow_projectile_frost
Fired needle arrowfxbow_projectile_needle
Fired poison arrowfxbow_projectile_poison
Bronze spear projectilefxbronzespear_projectile
bucketNon-craftable objectbucket
Spice rackCrafting extensionscauldron_ext1_spice
Butcher's tableCrafting extensionscauldron_ext3_butchertable
Pots and pansCrafting extensionscauldron_ext4_pots
Charcoal kilnCrafting structurescharcoal_kiln
Coal pileMisc structurescoal_pile
Cultivated soilTerrain modificationscultivate
Crystal wallBuilding structurescrystal_wall_1x1
Darkwood archBuilding structuresdarkwood_arch
Darkwood beam 2mBuilding structuresdarkwood_beam
Darkwood beam 4mBuilding structuresdarkwood_beam4x4
Carved darkwood dividerBuilding structuresdarkwood_decowall
Darkwood gateBuilding structuresdarkwood_gate
Darkwood pole 2mBuilding structuresdarkwood_pole
Darkwood pole 4mBuilding structuresdarkwood_pole4
Raven AdornmentBuilding structuresdarkwood_raven
Shingle roof 26°Building structuresdarkwood_roof
Shingle roof 45°Building structuresdarkwood_roof_45
Shingle roof i-corner 26°Building structuresdarkwood_roof_icorner
Shingle roof i-corner 45°Building structuresdarkwood_roof_icorner_45
Shingle roof i-corner 26°Building structuresdarkwood_roof_ocorner
Shingle roof o-corner 45°Building structuresdarkwood_roof_ocorner_45
Shingle roof ridge 26°Building structuresdarkwood_roof_top
Shingle roof ridge 45°Building structuresdarkwood_roof_top_45
Wolf AdornmentBuilding structuresdarkwood_wolf
Old deer corpseCorpsedead_deer
Deer corpseCorpsedeer_ragdoll
diggTerrain modificationdigg
digg_v2Terrain modificationdigg_v2
Modor ice projectilefxdragon_ice_projectile
Modor's alter offering cupNon-craftable objectdragoneggcup
draugr_arrowEnemy equipmentdraugr_arrow
draugr_axeEnemy equipmentdraugr_axe
draugr_bowEnemy equipmentdraugr_bow
draugr_bow_projectileEnemy equipmentdraugr_bow_projectile
draugr_swordEnemy equipmentdraugr_sword
Forest crypt doorNon-craftable objectdungeon_forestcrypt_door
Sunken crypt irongateNon-craftable objectdungeon_sunkencrypt_irongate
Eikthyr corpseCorpseeikthyr_ragdoll
?fx_eventzone_boss_base
Bonemass boss fight environment effectsfx_eventzone_bonemass
Eikthyr boss fight environment effectsfxeventzone_eikthyr
The Elder boss fight environment effectsfxeventzone_gdking
Yagluth boss fight environment effectsfxeventzone_goblinking
Moder boss fight environment effectsfxeventzone_moder
FermenterCrafting structuresfermenter
CampfireMisc structuresfire_pit
Flint spear projectilefxflintspear_projectile
ForgeCrafting structuresforge
Forge bellowsCrafting extensionsforge_ext1
AnvilsCrafting extensionsforge_ext2
Grinding wheelCrafting extensionsforge_ext3
Smith's anvilCrafting extensionsforge_ext4
Forge coolerCrafting extensionsforge_ext5
Forge toolrackCrafting extensionsforge_ext6
The Elder corpseCorpsegdking_Ragdoll
The Elder root projectilefxgdking_root_projectile
Fuling_bannerNon-craftable objectgoblin_banner
Fuling_bedNon-craftable objectgoblin_bed
Fuling_fenceNon-craftable objectgoblin_fence
Fuling_poleNon-craftable objectgoblin_pole
Fuling_pole_smallNon-craftable objectgoblin_pole_small
Fuling_roof_45dNon-craftable objectgoblin_roof_45d
Fuling_roof_45d_cornerNon-craftable objectgoblin_roof_45d_corner
Fuling_roof_capNon-craftable objectgoblin_roof_cap
Fuling_stairsNon-craftable objectgoblin_stairs
Fuling_stepladderNon-craftable objectgoblin_stepladder
Fuling_totempoleNon-craftable objectgoblin_totempole
Fuling_woodwall_1mNon-craftable objectgoblin_woodwall_1m
Fuling_woodwall_2mNon-craftable objectgoblin_woodwall_2m
Fuling_woodwall_2m_ribsNon-craftable objectgoblin_woodwall_2m_ribs
Fulingking_totemholderNon-craftable objectgoblinking_totemholder
WardMisc structuresguard_stone
Ward variantNon-craftable objectguard_stone_test
Drake projectilefxhatchling_cold_projectile
HearthMisc structureshearth
Tall rockResource nodeshighstone
Tall rock damagedResource nodeshighstone_frac
Mistlands horizontal webNon-craftable objecthorizontal_web
Breakable floating ice sheetNon-craftable objectice1
Breakable ice boulderNon-craftable objectice_rock1
Breakable ice boulder damagedNon-craftable objectice_rock1_frac
ObliteratorCrafting structuresincinerator
Cage Floor 1x1Building structuresiron_floor_1x1
Cage Floor 2x2Building structuresiron_floor_2x2
Iron gateFurnitureiron_grate
Cage Wall 1x1Building structuresiron_wall_1x1
Cage Wall 2x2Building structuresiron_wall_2x2
Item stand (vertical)Furnitureitemstand
Item stand (horizontal)Furnitureitemstandh
Obliterator lightning damagefxlightningAOE
Stone chestNon-craftable objectloot_chest_stone
ChestFurnitureloot_chest_wood
Lox corpseCorpselox_ragdoll
Tar pit bonesNon-craftable objectlox_ribs
Lox stomp attack oldfxlox_stomp_aoe_OLD
Lox calf corpseCorpseloxcalf_ragdoll
Rock stack 1Resource nodesmarker01
Rock stack 2Resource nodesmarker02
???Non-functionalmud_road
Muddy scrap pile(small)Resource nodesmudpile
Muddy scrap pile(large)Resource nodesmudpile2
Muddy scrap pile damaged(large)Resource nodesmudpile2_frac
Muddy scrap pile wishbone enabledResource nodesmudpile_beacon
Muddy scrap pile damaged(small)Resource nodesmudpile_frac
Old Muddy scrap pile(small)Resource nodesmudpile_old
Oozebomb explosion effectfxoozebomb_explosion
Ooze bomb projectilefxoozebomb_projectile
PathenTerrain modificationpath
Paved roadTerrain modificationpaved_road
Artisan tableCrafting structurespiece_artisanstation
Black bannerFurniturepiece_banner01
Blue bannerFurniturepiece_banner02
White & red bannerFurniturepiece_banner03
Red bannerFurniturepiece_banner04
Green bannerFurniturepiece_banner05
???Furniturepiece_banner06
???Furniturepiece_banner07
Hot tubFurniturepiece_bathtub
Dragon bedFurniturepiece_bed02
BeehiveCrafting structurespiece_beehive
BenchFurniturepiece_bench01
Hanging brazierFurniturepiece_brazierceiling01
Cartography tableFurniturepiece_cartographytable
CauldronCrafting structurespiece_cauldron
StoolFurniturepiece_chair
ChairFurniturepiece_chair02
Darkwood chairFurniturepiece_chair03
Reinforced chestFurniturepiece_chest
Black metal chestFurniturepiece_chest_blackmetal
Personal chestFurniturepiece_chest_private
Treasure ChestFurniturepiece_chest_treasure
ChestFurniturepiece_chest_wood
Cooking stationCrafting structurespiece_cookingstation
Iron cooking stationCrafting structurespiece_cookingstation_iron
Yuleklapp (small)Furniturepiece_gift1
Yuleklapp (medium)Furniturepiece_gift2
Yuleklapp (large)Furniturepiece_gift3
Standing iron torchFurniturepiece_groundtorch
Standing blue-burning iron torchFurniturepiece_groundtorch_blue
Standing green-burning iron torchFurniturepiece_groundtorch_green
Standing wood torchFurniturepiece_groundtorch_wood
Jack-o-turnipNon-craftable objectpiece_jackoturnip
Sitting logFurniturepiece_logbench01
MaypoleNon-craftable objectpiece_maypole
Stone ovenCrafting structurespiece_oven
Sharp stakesBuilding structurespiece_sharpstakes
Spinning wheelCrafting structurespiece_spinningwheel
StonecutterCrafting structurespiece_stonecutter
TableFurniturepiece_table
Round tableFurniturepiece_table_oak
Raven throneFurniturepiece_throne01
Stone throneFurniturepiece_throne02
SconceFurniturepiece_walltorch
WorkbenchCrafting structurespiece_workbench
Chopping blockCrafting extensionspiece_workbench_ext1
Tanning rackCrafting extensionspiece_workbench_ext2
AdzeCrafting extensionspiece_workbench_ext3
Tool shelfCrafting extensionspiece_workbench_ext4
Yule treeNon-craftable objectpiece_xmastree
Portal made of stoneNon-craftable objectportal
PortalMisc structuresportal_wood
Projectile beamfxprojectile_beam
Abyssal harpoon projectilefxprojectile_chitinharpoon
projectile_meteorfxprojectile_meteor
Fang spear projectilefxprojectile_wolffang
Raise groundTerrain modificationraise
GrassTerrain modificationreplant
Mountain boulder 1Resource nodesrock1_mountain
Mountain boulder 1 damagedResource nodesrock1_mountain_frac
Plain boulder 1Resource nodesrock2_heath
Plain boulder 1 damagedResource nodesrock2_heath_frac
Mountain boulder 2Resource nodesrock2_mountain
Mountain boulder 2 damagedResource nodesrock2_mountain_frac
Mountain boulder 3Resource nodesrock3_mountain
Mountain boulder 3 damagedResource nodesrock3_mountain_frac
Silver deposit boulderResource nodesrock3_silver
Silver deposit boulder damagedResource nodesrock3_silver_frac
Coastal boulderResource nodesrock4_coast
Coastal boulder damagedResource nodesrock4_coast_frac
Copper deposit boulderResource nodesrock4_copper
Copper deposit boulder damagedResource nodesrock4_copper_frac
Forest boulderResource nodesrock4_forest
Forest boulder damagedResource nodesrock4_forest_frac
Plain boulderResource nodesrock4_heath
Plain boulder damagedResource nodesrock4_heath_frac
Tall rock formationMisc/Unsortedrockformation1
Small root 1Misc/Unsortedroot07
Medium root 1Misc/Unsortedroot08
Small root 2Misc/Unsortedroot11
Medium root 2Misc/Unsortedroot12
Deer rugFurniturerug_deer
Lox rugFurniturerug_fur
Wolf rugFurniturerug_wolf
Barley seedlingFlorasapling_barley
Carrot seedlingFlorasapling_carrot
Flax seedlingFlorasapling_flax
Onion seedlingFlorasapling_onion
Seed-carrot seedlingFlorasapling_seedcarrot
Seed-onion seedlingFlorasapling_seedonion
Seed-turnip seedlingFlorasapling_seedturnip
Turnip seedlingFlorasapling_turnip
shaman_attack_aoefxshaman_attack_aoe
shaman_heal_aoefxshaman_heal_aoe
Longship spawnerOne time Spawnersship_construction
shipwreck_karve_bottomboardsNon-craftable objectshipwreck_karve_bottomboards
shipwreck_karve_bowNon-craftable objectshipwreck_karve_bow
shipwreck_karve_chestNon-craftable objectshipwreck_karve_chest
shipwreck_karve_dragonheadNon-craftable objectshipwreck_karve_dragonhead
shipwreck_karve_sternNon-craftable objectshipwreck_karve_stern
shipwreck_karve_sternpostNon-craftable objectshipwreck_karve_sternpost
Shrub 2Florashrub_2
Plains shrub 2Florashrub_2_heath
SignFurnituresign
Sign non usableNon-craftable objectsign_notext
Silver veinResource nodessilvervein
Silver vein damagedResource nodessilvervein_frac
skeleton_bowEnemy equipmentskeleton_bow
skeleton_maceEnemy equipmentskeleton_mace
skeleton_swordEnemy equipmentskeleton_sword
sledge_aoefxsledge_aoe
SmelterCrafting structuressmelter
StakewallBuilding structuresstake_wall
Stone archBuilding structuresstone_arch
Stone Floor PatternedNon-craftable objectstone_floor
Stone floor 2x2Building structuresstone_floor_2x2
Stone pileMisc structuresstone_pile
Stone pillarBuilding structuresstone_pillar
Stone stairBuilding structuresstone_stair
Stone wall 1x1Building structuresstone_wall_1x1
Stone wall 2x1Building structuresstone_wall_2x1
Stone wall 4x2Building structuresstone_wall_4x2
Stone floor greenNon-craftable objectstoneblock_fracture
stonechestNon-craftable objectstonechest
stonegolem_attack1_spikefxstonegolem_attack1_spike
StumpResource nodesstubbe
Stump with spawner effectNon-craftable objectstubbe_spawner
Crypt gateNon-craftable objectsunken_crypt_gate
???Non-craftable objecttarlump1
???Non-craftable objecttarlump1_frac
tentaroot_attackfxtentaroot_attack
Tolroko FlyerMisctolroko_flyer
Coin pileFurnituretreasure_pile
Coin stackFurnituretreasure_stack
troll_groundslam_aoefxtroll_groundslam_aoe
troll_log_swing_hfxtroll_log_swing_h
troll_log_swing_vfxtroll_log_swing_v
troll_throw_projectilefxtroll_throw_projectile
tunnel_webNon-craftable objecttunnel_web
turf_roofNon-craftable objectturf_roof
turf_roof_topNon-craftable objectturf_roof_top
turf_roof_wallNon-craftable objectturf_roof_wall
vertical_webNon-craftable objectvertical_web
vinesNon-craftable objectvines
Wide stoneResource nodeswidestone
Wide stone damagedResource nodeswidestone_frac
WindmillCrafting structureswindmill
Wood beam 2mBuilding structureswood_beam
Wood beam 1mBuilding structureswood_beam_1
Wood beam 26°Building structureswood_beam_26
Wood beam 45°Building structureswood_beam_45
Corewood stackMisc structureswood_core_stack
Wood doorBuilding structureswood_door
Wood dragon adornmentBuilding structureswood_dragon1
Roundpole fenceBuilding structureswood_fence
Finewood stackMisc structureswood_fine_stack
Wood floor 2x2Building structureswood_floor
Wood floor 1x1Building structureswood_floor_1x1
Wood gateBuilding structureswood_gate
Wood ledgeNon-craftable objectwood_ledge
Log beam 26°Building structureswood_log_26
Log beam 45°Building structureswood_log_45
Wood pole 1mBuilding structureswood_pole
Wood pole 2mBuilding structureswood_pole2
Log pole 2mBuilding structureswood_pole_log
Log pole 4mBuilding structureswood_pole_log_4
Thatch roof 26°Building structureswood_roof
Thatch roof 45°Building structureswood_roof_45
Thatch roof i-corner 26°Building structureswood_roof_icorner
Thatch roof i-corner 45°Building structureswood_roof_icorner_45
Thatch roof o-corner 26°Building structureswood_roof_ocorner
Thatch roof o-corner 45°Building structureswood_roof_ocorner_45
Thatch roof ridge 26°Building structureswood_roof_top
Thatch roof ridge 45°Building structureswood_roof_top_45
Wood stackMisc structureswood_stack
Wood stairBuilding structureswood_stair
Wood ladderBuilding structureswood_stepladder
Wood wall halfBuilding structureswood_wall_half
Log beam 2mBuilding structureswood_wall_log
Log beam 4mBuilding structureswood_wall_log_4x0.5
Wood wall 26°Building structureswood_wall_roof
Wood wall 26° (inverted)Building structureswood_wall_roof_upsidedown
Wood wall 45°Building structureswood_wall_roof_45
Wood wall 45° (inverted)Building structureswood_wall_roof_45_upsidedown
Wood roof cross 26°Building structureswood_wall_roof_top
Wood roof cross 45°Building structureswood_wall_roof_top_45
Wood ShutterBuilding structureswood_window
Wood iron beamBuilding structureswoodiron_beam
Wood iron poleBuilding structureswoodiron_pole
Wood wallBuilding structureswoodwall
Wraith meleefxwraith_melee
Ad

Spawn command for all Bosses

If you want to fight a boss without having to hunt for the items required to summon them, this is the perfect way to do so. You can try out strategies to cheese bosses like Yagluth or try different weapons to see which one hits the hardest. Here's the list of commands:

BossCategoryCommand
EikthyrBossesEikthyr
The ElderBossesgd_king
BonemassBossesBonemass
ModerBossesDragon
YagluthBossesGoblinKing
Ad

Note: Some of these commands could cause your game to crash. It would be wise to create a backup save to ensure you're able to access the save file if needed.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications