Valheim spawn items commands list

Throughout your playthrough in Valheim, you'll often find yourself lost and stranded, unable to progress, no matter how hard you try, or maybe you're tired of trying. This is usually the case when playing solo, but thankfully, you don't have to slug things out. Thanks to the spawn items command list, you can summon resources, weapons, and everything else imaginable from thin air.

Before we talk about the different types of spawn item commands, you should know that this is perfectly legal. Since this is not a competitive game, using commands to become Odin himself is not an issue. Just be sure not to misuse this feature when playing with friends, or it could ruin their experience. That said, here's what you need to know about spawn item commands.

How to enable commands to spawn items in Valheim

Become the living embodiment of the Allfather by using commands (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

To enable the ability to spawn items and use other commands, you will need to press F5 and type in "devcommands" without the quotations. After that, you'll need to type "spawn" followed by the command. When spawning, adding a space and a number after the specified item will denote how many are spawned at once.

Lastly, keep in mind that all commands are case sensitive. If the command did not work, you may want to check the case. Also, some commands may not function in general. There's nothing to do in this situation but move on.

Valheim spawn command for all Creatures

If you're looking to hunt a certain Creature, but don't want to traverse the world, you can simply spawn them in. There are 92 in total, which gives you a lot of options to choose from if you're looking to test out weapons or trying out new strategies:

Item Command Abomination Abomination Asksvin Asksvin Bat Bat Blob Blob Oozer BlobElite Growth BlobTar Lava Blob BlobLava Boar Boar Boar piggy Boar_piggy Charred Marksman Charred_Archer Charred Twitcher Charred_Twitcher Charred Warlock Charred_Mage Charred Warrior Charred_Melee Chicken Chicken Hen Hen Crow Crow Deathsquito Deathsquito Deer Deer Drake Hatchling Draugr Draugr Draugr elite Draugr_Elite Draugr Archer Draugr_Ranged Dvergr rogue Dverger Dvergr mage DvergerMage Dvergr mage(Fire Variant) DvergerMageFire Dvergr mage(Ice Variant) DvergerMageIce Dvergr mage(Support Variant) DvergerMageSupport Ashlands Dvergr DvergerAshlands Fallen Valkyrie FallenValkyrie Fenring Fenring Cultist Fenring_Cultist Geirrhafa Fenring_Cultist_Hildir Perch Fish1 Pike Fish2 Tuna Fish3 Tetra Fish4_cave Trollfish Fish5 Giant herring Fish6 Grouper Fish7 Coral cod Fish8 Anglerfish Fish9 Northern salmon Fish10 Magmafish Fish11 Pufferfish Fish12 Fuling Goblin Spear Fuling GoblinArcher Fuling berserker GoblinBrute Fuling shaman GoblinShaman Ghost Ghost Gjall Gjall Greydwarf Greydwarf Greydwarf brute Greydwarf_Elite Greydwarf shaman Greydwarf_Shaman Greyling Greyling Hare Hare Haldor Haldor Hildir Hildir Leech Leech Leech (cave variant) Leech_cave Leviathan Leviathan Lord Reto Charred_Melee_Dyrnwyn Lox Lox Lox calf Lox_Calf Morgen Morgen Neck Neck Odin odin Gull Seagal Seeker Seeker Seeker soldier SeekerBrute Seeker brood SeekerBrood Serpent Serpent Bonemaw BonemawSerpent Skeleton Skeleton Melee Skeleton Skeleton_NoArcher Rancid remains Skeleton_Poison Brenna Skeleton_Hildir Skugg piece_Charred_Balista Stone golem StoneGolem Surtling Surtling Root TentaRoot Tick Tick Training dummy TrainingDummy Troll Troll Ulv Ulv Volture Volture Wisp Wisp Wolf Wolf Wolf cub Wolf_cub Wraith Wraith Zil & Thungr GoblinBruteBros Thungr GoblinBrute_Hildir Zil GoblinShaman_Hildir

Valheim spawn command for all Armor

This category contains a list of Armor that can be obtained and upgraded without the need to craft them. There are 38 in total. Here is the list:

Item Command Bronze plate cuirass ArmorBronzeChest Bronze plate leggings ArmorBronzeLegs Fenris coat ArmorFenringChest Fenris leggings ArmorFenringLegs Iron scale mail ArmorIronChest Iron greaves ArmorIronLegs Leather tunic ArmorLeatherChest Leather pants ArmorLeatherLegs Padded cuirass ArmorPaddedCuirass Padded greaves ArmorPaddedGreaves Rag tunic ArmorRagsChest Rag pants ArmorRagsLegs Root harnesk ArmorRootChest Root leggings ArmorRootLegs Troll leather tunic ArmorTrollLeatherChest Troll leather pants ArmorTrollLeatherLegs Wolf armor chest ArmorWolfChest Wolf armor legs ArmorWolfLegs Megingjord BeltStrength Deer hide cape CapeDeerHide Linen cape CapeLinen Lox cape CapeLox Cape of Odin CapeOdin CAPE TEST CapeTest Troll hide cape CapeTrollHide Wolf fur cape CapeWolf Bronze helmet HelmetBronze Drake helmet HelmetDrake Fenris hood HelmetFenring Iron helmet HelmetIron Leather helmet HelmetLeather Hood of Odin HelmetOdin Padded helmet HelmetPadded Root mask HelmetRoot Troll leather helmet HelmetTrollLeather Yule hat HelmetYule Dverger circlet HelmetDverger Wishbone Wishbone

Valheim spawn command for all Equipment

This category of items that can be spawned includes Weapons, Tools, and Arrows. There are 72 in total, and some of them are incredibly useful to have in a pinch. Here is the list:

Item Category Command Black metal axe Weapons / Tools AxeBlackMetal Bronze axe Weapons / Tools AxeBronze Flint axe Weapons / Tools AxeFlint Iron axe Weapons / Tools AxeIron Stone axe Weapons / Tools AxeStone Cultivator Tools Cultivator Fishing rod Tools FishingRod Hammer Tools Hammer Hoe Tools Hoe Antler pickaxe Tools PickaxeAntler Bronze pickaxe Tools PickaxeBronze Iron pickaxe Tools PickaxeIron Stone pickaxe Tools PickaxeStone Abyssal harpoon Tools SpearChitin Black metal atgeir Weapons AtgeirBlackmetal Bronze atgeir Weapons AtgeirBronze Iron atgeir Weapons AtgeirIron Battleaxe Weapons Battleaxe Crystal battleaxe Weapons BattleaxeCrystal Crude bow Weapons Bow Draugr fang Weapons BowDraugrFang Finewood bow Weapons BowFineWood Huntsman bow Weapons BowHuntsman Club Weapons Club Flesh Rippers Weapons FistFenrirClaw Black metal knife Weapons KnifeBlackMetal Abyssal razor/knife Weapons KnifeChitin Copper knife Weapons KnifeCopper Flint knife Weapons KnifeFlint Silver knife Weapons KnifeSilver Bronze mace Weapons MaceBronze Iron mace Weapons MaceIron Porcupine Weapons MaceNeedle Frostner Weapons MaceSilver Banded shield Weapons ShieldBanded Black metal shield Weapons ShieldBlackmetal Black metal tower shield Weapons ShieldBlackmetalTower Bone tower shield Weapons ShieldBoneTower Bronze buckler Weapons ShieldBronzeBuckler Iron buckler Weapons ShieldIronBuckler Iron shield Weapons ShieldIronSquare Iron tower shield Weapons ShieldIronTower Knight shield Weapons ShieldKnight Serpent scale shield Weapons ShieldSerpentscale Silver shield Weapons ShieldSilver Wood shield Weapons ShieldWood Wood tower shield Weapons ShieldWoodTower Iron sledge Weapons SledgeIron Stagbreaker Weapons SledgeStagbreaker Bronze spear Weapons SpearBronze Ancient bark spear Weapons SpearElderbark Flint spear Weapons SpearFlint Fang spear Weapons SpearWolfFang Black metal sword Weapons SwordBlackmetal Bronze sword Weapons SwordBronze Cheat Sword Weapons SwordCheat Iron sword Weapons SwordIron Dyrnwyn Weapons SwordIronFire Silver sword Weapons SwordSilver Tankard Weapons Tankard Mead horn of Odin Weapons TankardOdin Torch Weapons Torch Bronzehead arrow Arrow ArrowBronze Fire arrow Arrow ArrowFire Flinthead arrow Arrow ArrowFlint Frost arrow Arrow ArrowFrost Ironhead arrow Arrow ArrowIron Needle arrow Arrow ArrowNeedle Obsidian arrow Arrow ArrowObsidian Poison arrow Arrow ArrowPoison Silver arrow Arrow ArrowSilver Wood arrow Arrow ArrowWood

Valheim spawn command for all Trophies

Enemies drop trophies when defeated. There are 33 in total. Some of these can be put to good use, while others have little utility. Instead of hunting down creatures to get these, you can simply spawn them in:

Item Command Abomination trophy TrophyAbomination Blob trophy TrophyBlob Boar trophy TrophyBoar Bonemass trophy TrophyBonemass Deathsquito trophy TrophyDeathsquito Deer trophy TrophyDeer Moder trophy TrophyDragonQueen Draugr trophy TrophyDraugr or TrophyDraugrFem Draugr Elite trophy TrophyDraugrElite Eikthyr trophy TrophyEikthyr Fenring trophy TrophyFenring Troll trophy TrophyForestTroll or TrophyFrostTroll Fuling trophy TrophyGoblin Fuling berserker trophy TrophyGoblinBrute Yagluth trophy TrophyGoblinKing Fuling shaman trophy TrophyGoblinShaman Greydwarf trophy TrophyGreydwarf Greydwarf Brute trophy TrophyGreydwarfBrute Greydwarf Shaman trophy TrophyGreydwarfShaman Growth trophy TrophyGrowth Drake trophy TrophyHatchling Leech trophy TrophyLeech Lox trophy TrophyLox Neck trophy TrophyNeck Stone Golem trophy TrophySGolem Serpent trophy TrophySerpent Skeleton trophy TrophySkeleton Rancid Remains trophy TrophySkeletonPoison Surtling trophy TrophySurtling The Elder trophy TrophyTheElder The Queen trophy TrophySeekerQueen Wolf trophy TrophyWolf Wraith trophy TrophyWraith

Valheim spawn command for all Meads

There are a total of 16 Meads that can be spawned in. These are useful both in combat and exploration. Here is the list:

Item Command Fire resistance barley wine BarleyWine Barley wine base: Fire resistance BarleyWineBase Mead base: Frost resistance MeadBaseFrostResist Mead base: Medium healing MeadBaseHealthMedium Mead base: Minor healing MeadBaseHealthMinor Mead base: Poison resistance MeadBasePoisonResist Mead base: Medium stamina MeadBaseStaminaMedium Mead base: Minor stamina MeadBaseStaminaMinor Mead base: Tasty MeadBaseTasty Frost resistance mead MeadFrostResist Medium healing mead MeadHealthMedium Minor healing mead MeadHealthMinor Poison resistance mead MeadPoisonResist Medium stamina mead MeadStaminaMedium Minor stamina mead MeadStaminaMinor Tasty mead MeadTasty

Valheim spawn command for all Item Drops

There are roughly 141 items that can be spawned in which fall under several categories. This includes things such as Seeds, Materials, Valuables, Metals, and more. Here is the list:

Item Category Command Acorns Seeds Acorn Amber Valuables Amber Amber Pearl Valuables AmberPearl Ancient Seed Forsaken offering AncientSeed Ashwood Materials Blackwood Barley Materials / Seeds Barley Barley flour Materials BarleyFlour Beech seeds Seeds BeechSeeds Bell fragment BellFragment Bilebag Materials Bilebag Birch seeds Seeds BirchSeeds Black core Materials blackcore Black marble Materials Blackmarble Black metal Metals / Materials BlackMetal Black metal scrap Ores BlackMetalScrap Bloodbag Materials Bloodbag Blood pudding Food BloodPudding Bloodstone Gems GemstoneRed Blueberries Food / Materials Blueberries Boar jerky Food BoarJerky Bone fragments Materials BoneFragments Bread Food Bread Bread dough Materials BreadDough Bronze Metals / Materials Bronze Bronze nails Materials BronzeNails Carapace Materials carapace Carrot Food / Seeds / Materials Carrot Carrot soup Food CarrotSoup Cloudberries Food / Materials Cloudberry Cooked deer meat Food CookedDeerMeat Cooked lox meat Food / Materials CookedLoxMeat Cooked boar meat Food CookedMeat Cooked wolf meat Food CookedWolfMeat Carrot seeds Seeds CarrotSeeds Chitin Materials Chitin Coal Materials Coal Coins Valuables Coins Copper Metals / Materials Copper Copper ore Ores CopperOre Swamp key Misc CryptKey Crystal Materials Crystal Dandelion Materials Dandelion Deer hide Materials DeerHide Deer meat Materials DeerMeat Deer stew Food DeerStew Dragon egg Forsaken offering DragonEgg Dragon tear Materials DragonTear Sealbreaker fragment DvergrKeyFragment Eitr Materials eitr Ancient bark Materials ElderBark Entrails Materials Entrails Eyescream Food Eyescream Feathers Materials Feathers Finewood Materials FineWood Fir cone Seeds FirCone Cooked fish Food / Materials FishCooked Raw fish Materials FishRaw Fish wraps Food FishWraps Fishing bait Misc FishingBait Flametal Metals / Materials Flametalnew Flametal ore Ores FlametalOreNew Flax Materials / Seeds Flax Flint Materials Flint Freeze gland Materials FreezeGland Blood clot Materials GiantBloodSack Greydwarf eye Materials GreydwarfEye Guck Materials Guck Hard antler Materials HardAntler Honey Food / Materials Honey Iolite Gems GemstoneBlue Iron Metals / Materials Iron Iron nails Materials IronNails Iron ore Ores IronOre Scrap iron Ores IronScrap Jade Gems GemstoneGreen Leather scraps Materials LeatherScraps Linen thread Materials LinenThread Lox meat Materials LoxMeat Lox pelt Materials LoxPelt Lox meat pie Food LoxPie Mandible Materials Mandible Minced meat sauce Food MinceMeatSauce Mushroom Food / Materials Mushroom Blue mushroom Food / Materials MushroomBlue Yellow mushroom Food / Materials MushroomYellow Neck tail Materials NeckTail Grilled neck tail Food NeckTailGrilled Needle Materials Needle Obsidian Materials Obsidian Onion Materials Onion Onion seeds Seeds OnionSeeds Onion soup Food OnionSoup Ooze Materials Ooze Pine cone Seeds PineCone Bukeperries Food Pukeberries Queen bee Materials QueenBee Queen's jam Food QueensJam Raspberry Food / Materials Raspberry Boar meat Materials RawMeat Resin Materials Resin Corewood Materials RoundLog Root Materials Root Ruby Valuables Ruby Lox saddle Tools SaddleLox Sap Materials sap Sausages Food Sausages Scale hide Materials ScaleHide Serpent scale Materials SerpentScale Serpent meat Materials SerpentMeat Cooked serpent meat Food / Materials SerpentMeatCooked Serpent stew Food SerpentStew Muckshake Food ShocklateSmoothie Sharpening stone Materials SharpeningStone Silver Metals / Materials Silver Silver necklace Valuables SilverNecklace Silver ore Ores SilverOre Soft tissue Materials Softtissue Stone Materials Stone Surtling core Materials SurtlingCore Tar Materials Tar Thistle Materials Thistle Thunder stone Materials Thunderstone Tin Metals / Materials Tin Tin ore Ores TinOre Troll hide Materials TrollHide Turnip Food / Seeds / Materials Turnip Turnip seeds Seeds TurnipSeeds Turnip stew Food TurnipStew Wisp Materials wisp Withered bone Forsaken offering WitheredBone Fenris claw Materials WolfClaw Fenris hair Materials WolfHairBundle Wolf fang Materials WolfFang Wolf jerky Food WolfJerky Wolf meat Materials WolfMeat Wolf skewer Food WolfMeatSkewer Wolf pelt Materials WolfPelt Wood Materials Wood Torn spirit Materials YagluthDrop Yggdrasil wood Materials YggdrasilWood Ymir flesh Materials YmirRemains

Miscellaneous spawn commands

Aside from the list of aforementioned things, 620 miscellaneous items can be spawned in as well. Here is the list:

Item Category Command Armor stand Furniture ArmorStand Female variant of the armor stand Furniture (hidden) ArmorStand_Female Male variant of the armor stand Furniture (hidden) ArmorStand_Male Greydwarf nest roots Flora Greydwarf_Root Fuling Club Enemy equipment GoblinClub Fuling Helmet Enemy equipment GoblinHelmet Fuling Legband Enemy equipment GoblinLegband Fuling Loin Enemy equipment GoblinLoin Fuling Shoulders Enemy equipment GoblinShoulders Fuling Spear Enemy equipment GoblinSpear Fuling Sword Enemy equipment GoblinSword Fuling Torch Enemy equipment GoblinTorch Fuling totem Forsaken offering GoblinTotem Valkyrie vfx Valkyrie Evil bone pile Respawners BonePileSpawner Blob spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Blob Oozer spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_BlobElite Growth spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_BlobTar Growth spawnpoint (1 hour timer) Respawners Spawner_BlobTar_respawn_30 Boar spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Boar Draugr spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Draugr Body pile Respawners Spawner_DraugrPile Draugr elite spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Draugr_Elite Draugr spawnpoint (noise triggered) One time Spawners Spawner_Draugr_Noise Draugr archer spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Draugr_Ranged Draugr archer spawnpoint (noise triggered) One time Spawners Spawner_Draugr_Ranged_Noise Draugr spawnpoint (30 minute timer) Respawners Spawner_Draugr_respawn_30 Fenring spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Fenring Fish(tuna) spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Fish4 Ghost spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Ghost Random fuling spawnpoint (club, sword, torch) One time Spawners Spawner_Goblin Fuling spearman spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_GoblinArcher Fuling Berserker spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_GoblinBrute Fuling shaman spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_GoblinShaman Greydwarf spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Greydwarf Greydwarf nest Respawners Spawner_GreydwarfNest Greydwarf brute spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Greydwarf_Elite Greydwarf Shaman spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Greydwarf_Shaman Drake spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Hatchling Leech(cave variant) spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Leech_cave Greydwarf brute spawnpoint Respawners Spawner_Location_Elite Greydwarf spawnpoint Respawners Spawner_Location_Greydwarf Greydwarf shaman spawnpoint Respawners Spawner_Location_Shaman Skeleton spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Skeleton Skeleton spawnpoint (melee and night only) One time Spawners Spawner_Skeleton_night_noarcher Rancid remains spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Skeleton_poison Skeleton spawnpoint (1 hour timer) Respawners Spawner_Skeleton_respawn_30 Stone golem spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_StoneGolem Troll spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Troll Wraith spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_Wraith Surtling spawnpoint One time Spawners Spawner_imp Surtling spawnpoint (5 minute timer) Respawners Spawner_imp_respawn Cart Vehicles/Carts Cart Raft Vehicles/Carts Raft Karve Vehicles/Carts Karve Longship Vehicles/Carts VikingShip Trailership Vehicles/Carts Trailership ??? non-functional _TerrainCompiler Beech tree Resource nodes Beech1 Beech sapling Flora Beech_Sapling Beech stump Resource nodes Beech_Stub Small beech tree type 1 Resource nodes Beech_small1 Small beech tree type 2 Resource nodes Beech_small2 Beehive Crafting structures Beehive Birch tree type 1 Resource nodes Birch1 or Birch1_aut Birch tree type 2 Resource nodes Birch2 or Birch2_aut Birch stump Resource nodes BirchStub Downed birch tree Resource nodes Birch_log Half of a downed birch tree Resource nodes Birch_log_half BlueberryBush Resource nodes BlueberryBush Ooze bomb Weapons BombOoze Sacrificial Stone(Bonemass) Misc BossStone_Bonemass Sacrificial Stone(Moder) Misc BossStone_DragonQueen Sacrificial Stone(Eikthyr) Misc BossStone_Eikthyr Sacrificial Stone(Fader) Misc BossStone_Fader Sacrificial Stone(The Elder) Misc BossStone_TheElder Sacrificial Stone(The Queen) Misc BossStone_TheQueen Sacrificial Stone(Yagluth) Misc BossStone_Yagluth Bush 1 color 1 Resource nodes Bush01 Bush 1 color 2 Resource nodes Bush01_heath Bush 2 Resource nodes Bush02_en ??? non-functional CargoCrate 1x1 wooden cube Non-craftable object CastleKit_braided_box01 Standing iron torch(no loot) Non-craftable object CastleKit_groundtorch Standing green-burning iron torch(no loot) Non-craftable object CastleKit_groundtorch_green Standing wood torch(no loot) Non-craftable object CastleKit_groundtorch_unlit small pot(no collision, falls forever) Non-craftable object CastleKit_pot03 Chain Materials Chain Chest Furniture Chest CloudberryBush Resource nodes / Respawners CloudberryBush ??? non-functional DG_Cave ??? non-functional DG_ForestCrypt ??? non-functional DG_GoblinCamp ??? non-functional DG_MeadowsFarm ??? non-functional DG_MeadowsVillage ??? non-functional DG_SunkenCrypt ??? non-functional Deathsquito_sting Explosion inflicts burning, freezing, poison fx DeerGodExplosion Draugr elite corpse Corpse Draugr_elite_ragdoll Draugr corpse Corpse Draugr_ragdoll Draugr archer corpse Corpse Draugr_ranged_ragdoll Greydwarf nest type 2 Respawners EvilHeart_Forest non-functional spawner object Non-craftable object EvilHeart_Swamp Fenring corpse Corpse Fenring_ragdoll Fir tree Resource nodes FirTree Fir tree sapling Flora FirTree_Sapling Fir tree stump Resource nodes FirTree_Stub Downed fir tree Resource nodes FirTree_log Half of a downed fir tree Resource nodes FirTree_log_half Moss covered log Resource nodes FirTree_oldLog Small fir tree Resource nodes FirTree_small Small fir tree type 2 Resource nodes FirTree_small_dead Blue fire fly visual effect vfx FireFlies fishing bobber vfx FishingRodFloat vfx+sfx of fishing line cast fx FishingRodFloatProjectile Tiny white partical cloud vfx Flies Forest Troll corpse Corpse ForestTroll_ragdoll Glowing mushroom(unremovable) Non-craftable object GlowingMushroom FulingArmband Enemy equipment GoblinArmband FulingBrute_ArmGuard Enemy equipment GoblinBrute_ArmGuard Brute sword(non-functional) Enemy equipment GoblinBrute_Attack FulingBrute_Backbones Enemy equipment GoblinBrute_Backbones FulingBrute_ExecutionerCap Enemy equipment GoblinBrute_ExecutionerCap FulingBrute_HipCloth Enemy equipment GoblinBrute_HipCloth FulingBrute_LegBones Enemy equipment GoblinBrute_LegBones Brute sword(non-functional) Enemy equipment GoblinBrute_RageAttack FulingBrute_ShoulderGuard Enemy equipment GoblinBrute_ShoulderGuard Brute sword(non-functional) Enemy equipment GoblinBrute_Taunt Fuling Berserker corpse Corpse GoblinBrute_ragdoll Yagluth corpse Corpse GoblinKing_ragdoll Fuling shaman headdress antlers Enemy equipment GoblinShaman_Headdress_antlers Fuling shaman headdress feathers Enemy equipment GoblinShaman_Headdress_feathers Fuling shaman staff bones Enemy equipment GoblinShaman_Staff_Bones Fuling shaman staff feathers Enemy equipment GoblinShaman_Staff_Feathers Fuling shaman attack poke fx GoblinShaman_attack_poke Fuling shaman projectile fireball fx GoblinShaman_projectile_fireball Fuling shaman protect aoe fx GoblinShaman_protect_aoe Fuling shaman corpse Corpse GoblinShaman_ragdoll Fuling spear projectile fx GoblinSpear_projectile Fuling corpse Corpse Goblin_Dragdoll Greydwarf shaman corpse Corpse Greydwarf_Shaman_ragdoll Greydwarf brute corpse Corpse Greydwarf_elite_ragdoll Greydwarf corpse Corpse Greydwarf_ragdoll Greydwarf throw projectile fx Greydwarf_throw_projectile Greyling corpse Corpse Greyling_ragdoll Gucksack Resource nodes GuckSack Small Gucksack Resource nodes GuckSack_small Drake corpse Corpse Hatchling_ragdoll Bonemass Heart unused content HealthUpgrade_Bonemass Elder Heart unused content HealthUpgrade_GDKing Large stone pillar Resource nodes HeathRockPillar or HeathRockPillar_frac Large Swamp root Non-craftable object HugeRoot1 Moder's thrown ice chunks Non-craftable object IceBlocker Surtling fireball projectile vfx Imp_fireball_projectile ??? non-functional LocationProxy ??? non-functional LootSpawner_pineforest Copper vein type 2 Resource nodes MineRock_Copper Iron vein Resource nodes MineRock_Iron Flametal vein Resource nodes MineRock_Meteorite Obsidian deposit Resource nodes MineRock_Obsidian Minable rock pile Resource nodes MineRock_Stone Tin deposit Resource nodes MineRock_Tin Headstone shaped rock Resource nodes MountainGraveStone01 Neck corpse Corpse Neck_Ragdoll Old thatch roof 26° Building structures OLD_wood_roof Old thatch roof 26° icorner Building structures OLD_wood_roof_icorner Old thatch roof 26° ocorner Building structures OLD_wood_roof_ocorner Old thatch roof 26° ridge Building structures OLD_wood_roof_top Old wood wall 26° Building structures OLD_wood_wall_roof Oak1 Resource nodes Oak1 Oak stump Resource nodes OakStub Oak_log Resource nodes Oak_log Oak_log_half Resource nodes Oak_log_half Pickable Grausten Resource nodes Pickable_Ashstone Pickable barley Resource nodes Pickable_Barley Pickable barley Resource nodes Pickable_Barley_Wild Pickable Black core on a stand Resource nodes Pickable_BlackCoreStand Pickable bog iron Resource nodes Pickable_BogIronOre Pickable branch spawner Resource nodes / Respawners Pickable_Branch Pickable Carrot Resource nodes Pickable_Carrot Pickable Charred skull Resource nodes Pickable_Charredskull Pickable dandelion spawner Resource nodes / Respawners Pickable_Dandelion Random pickable Valuables Resource nodes Pickable_DolmenTreasure Pickable Dragon egg spawner Resource nodes / Respawners Pickable_DragonEgg Pickable Turnip Resource nodes Pickable_DvergerThing Pickable Dvergr lantern Resource nodes Pickable_DvergrLantern Pickable Coins Resource nodes Pickable_DvergrMineTreasure Pickable Dvergr tankard Resource nodes Pickable_DvergrStein Pickable Fiddlehead Resource nodes Pickable_Fiddlehead Pickable Fishing rod Resource nodes Pickable_Fishingrod Pickable flax Resource nodes Pickable_Flax Pickable flax Resource nodes Pickable_Flax_Wild Pickable Flint spawner Resource nodes / Respawners Pickable_Flint Random pickable Valuables Resource nodes Pickable_ForestCryptRandom Skeletal remains type 1 Resource nodes Pickable_ForestCryptRemains01 Skeletal remains type 2 Resource nodes Pickable_ForestCryptRemains02 Skeletal remains type 3 Resource nodes Pickable_ForestCryptRemains03 Skeletal remains type 4 Resource nodes Pickable_ForestCryptRemains04 Pickable Fenris hair type 1 Resource nodes Pickable_Hairstrands01 Pickable Fenris hair type 2 Resource nodes Pickable_Hairstrands02 Pickable Stone Resource nodes Pickable_HardRockOffspring ??? Non-functional Pickable_Item Pickable Meat pile Resource nodes Pickable_MeatPile Pickable iron meteorite Resource nodes Pickable_Meteorite Pickable Molten core on a stand Resource nodes Pickable_MoltenCoreStand Pickable Crystal Resource nodes Pickable_MountainCaveCrystal Pickable Obsidian Resource nodes Pickable_MountainCaveObsidian Random pickable Valuables Resource nodes Pickable_MountainCaveRandom Skeletal remains type 5 Resource nodes Pickable_MountainRemains01_buried Mushroom spawnpoint Resource nodes / Respawners Pickable_Mushroom Blue mushroom spawnpoint Resource nodes / Respawners Pickable_Mushroom_blue Jotun puffs spawnpoint Resource nodes / Respawners Pickable_Mushroom_JotunPuffs Magecap spawnpoint Resource nodes / Respawners Pickable_Mushroom_Magecap Yellow mushroom spawnpoint Resource nodes / Respawners Pickable_Mushroom_yellow Pickable Obsidian Resource nodes Pickable_Obsidian Pickable Onion Resource nodes Pickable_Onion Pickable Pot shard Resource nodes Pickable_Pot_Shard Pickable random food Resource nodes Pickable_RandomFood Pickable Royal jelly Resource nodes Pickable_RoyalJelly Pickable Carrot seeds Resource nodes Pickable_SeedCarrot Pickable Onion seeds Resource nodes Pickable_SeedOnion Pickable Turnip seeds Resource nodes Pickable_SeedTurnip Pickable Smoke puff Resource nodes Pickable_SmokePuff Pickable Stone Resource nodes Pickable_Stone Pickable Rock Resource nodes Pickable_StoneRock Pickable Sulfur Resource nodes Pickable_SulfurRock Random pickable Valuables Resource nodes Pickable_SunkenCryptRandom Pickable Surtling core stand Resource nodes / Non-craftable object Pickable_SurtlingCoreStand Pickable Dyrnwyn hilt fragment Resource nodes Pickable_Swordpiece1 Pickable Dyrnwyn blade fragment Resource nodes Pickable_Swordpiece2 Pickable Dyrnwyn tip fragment Resource nodes Pickable_Swordpiece3 Pickable Tar= Resource nodes Pickable_Tar Pickable Tar Resource nodes Pickable_TarBig Pickable Thistle Resource nodes Pickable_Thistle Pickable Tin Resource nodes Pickable_Tin Pickable Turnip Resource nodes Pickable_Turnip Pickable Volture egg Resource nodes Pickable_VoltureEgg Old Pine tree Resource nodes PineTree Pine tree sapling Flora PineTree_Sapling Downed pine tree Resource nodes PineTree_log Old downed pine tree Resource nodes PineTree_logOLD Half of a downed pine tree Resource nodes PineTree_log_half Half of an old downed pine tree Resource nodes PineTree_log_halfOLD Pine tree Resource nodes Pinetree_01 Pine tree stump Resource nodes Pinetree_01_Stub Player Non-functional Player Unarmed Weapons PlayerUnarmed Player corpse Corpse Player_ragdoll ??? Non-functional Player_ragdoll_old Tombstone Misc Player_tombstone RaspberryBush Resource nodes / Respawners RaspberryBush Giant stone finger from Yagulth's alter Resource nodes RockFinger Broken stone finger from Yagulth's alter Resource nodes RockFingerBroken Broken stone finger from Yagulth's alter Resource nodes RockFingerBroken_frac Giant stone finger from Yagulth's alter Resource nodes RockFinger_frac Giant stone thumb from Yagulth's alter Resource nodes RockThumb Giant stone thumb from Yagulth's alter Resource nodes RockThumb_frac Rock 3 Resource nodes Rock_3 Rock 3 damaged Resource nodes Rock_3_frac Rock 4 Resource nodes Rock_4 Rock 4 plains Resource nodes Rock_4_plains Rock 7 Resource nodes Rock_7 Destructible rock Non-craftable object Rock_destructible Minable rock pile Resource nodes Rock_destructible_test Small human skull Non-craftable object Skull1 Giant human skull Non-craftable object Skull2 Stamina Greydwarf unused content StaminaUpgrade_Greydwarf Stamina Troll unused content StaminaUpgrade_Troll Stamina Wraith unused content StaminaUpgrade_Wraith Corgi statue Non-craftable object StatueCorgi Deer statue Non-craftable object StatueDeer Swamp statue Non-craftable object StatueEvil Rabbit statue Non-craftable object StatueHare Ancient seed statue Non-craftable object StatueSeed Stone golem clubs Enemy equipment StoneGolem_clubs Stone golem hat Enemy equipment StoneGolem_hat Stone golem spikes Enemy equipment StoneGolem_spikes Stone golem corpse Corpse Stonegolem_ragdoll Ancient tree Resource nodes SwampTree1 Ancient tree stump Resource nodes SwampTree1_Stub Downed ancient tree Resource nodes SwampTree1_log Ancient tree(unbreakable) Non-craftable object SwampTree2 Mistlands ancient tree(unbreakable) Non-craftable object SwampTree2_darkland Downed ancient tree(unbreakable) Non-craftable object SwampTree2_log Liquid Non-craftable object TarLiquid Chest(Black forest loot) Furniture TreasureChest_blackforest Stone forest crypt chest Non-craftable object TreasureChest_fCrypt Stone forest crypt chest Non-craftable object TreasureChest_forestcrypt Chest(Plains loot) Furniture TreasureChest_heath Chest(Meadows loot) Furniture TreasureChest_meadows Chest(Buried treasure loot) Furniture TreasureChest_meadows_buried Chest(Mountains loot) Furniture TreasureChest_mountains Stone Plains chest Non-craftable object TreasureChest_plains_stone Stone sunken crypt chest Non-craftable object TreasureChest_sunkencrypt Chest(Swamp loot) Furniture TreasureChest_swamp Stone troll cave chest Non-craftable object TreasureChest_trollcave Troll corpse Corpse Troll_ragdoll Yagluth thing Materials VegvisirShard_Bonemass Wolf corpse Corpse Wolf_Ragdoll Ancient bark spear projectile fx ancientbarkspear_projectile Yagluth's cloud fx aoe_nova Barrell Non-craftable object barrell Bed Furniture bed Bee swarm effect fx bee_aoe Downed beech tree Resource nodes beech_log Half of a downed beech tree Resource nodes beech_log_half Blast furnace Crafting structures blastfurnace Blob's AoE attack effect fx blob_aoe Growth's projectile fx blobtar_projectile_tarball boar corpse Corpse boar_ragdoll Bonemass' AoE attack effect fx bonemass_aoe Bonemass projectile(spawns 4 mobs) fx / One time Spawners bonemass_throw_projectile Bonfire Misc structures bonfire Fired wooden arrow fx bow_projectile Fired fire arrow fx bow_projectile_fire Fired frost arrow fx bow_projectile_frost Fired needle arrow fx bow_projectile_needle Fired poison arrow fx bow_projectile_poison Bronze spear projectile fx bronzespear_projectile bucket Non-craftable object bucket Spice rack Crafting extensions cauldron_ext1_spice Butcher's table Crafting extensions cauldron_ext3_butchertable Pots and pans Crafting extensions cauldron_ext4_pots Charcoal kiln Crafting structures charcoal_kiln Coal pile Misc structures coal_pile Cultivated soil Terrain modifications cultivate Crystal wall Building structures crystal_wall_1x1 Darkwood arch Building structures darkwood_arch Darkwood beam 2m Building structures darkwood_beam Darkwood beam 4m Building structures darkwood_beam4x4 Carved darkwood divider Building structures darkwood_decowall Darkwood gate Building structures darkwood_gate Darkwood pole 2m Building structures darkwood_pole Darkwood pole 4m Building structures darkwood_pole4 Raven Adornment Building structures darkwood_raven Shingle roof 26° Building structures darkwood_roof Shingle roof 45° Building structures darkwood_roof_45 Shingle roof i-corner 26° Building structures darkwood_roof_icorner Shingle roof i-corner 45° Building structures darkwood_roof_icorner_45 Shingle roof i-corner 26° Building structures darkwood_roof_ocorner Shingle roof o-corner 45° Building structures darkwood_roof_ocorner_45 Shingle roof ridge 26° Building structures darkwood_roof_top Shingle roof ridge 45° Building structures darkwood_roof_top_45 Wolf Adornment Building structures darkwood_wolf Old deer corpse Corpse dead_deer Deer corpse Corpse deer_ragdoll digg Terrain modification digg digg_v2 Terrain modification digg_v2 Modor ice projectile fx dragon_ice_projectile Modor's alter offering cup Non-craftable object dragoneggcup draugr_arrow Enemy equipment draugr_arrow draugr_axe Enemy equipment draugr_axe draugr_bow Enemy equipment draugr_bow draugr_bow_projectile Enemy equipment draugr_bow_projectile draugr_sword Enemy equipment draugr_sword Forest crypt door Non-craftable object dungeon_forestcrypt_door Sunken crypt irongate Non-craftable object dungeon_sunkencrypt_irongate Eikthyr corpse Corpse eikthyr_ragdoll ? fx _eventzone_boss_base Bonemass boss fight environment effects fx _eventzone_bonemass Eikthyr boss fight environment effects fx eventzone_eikthyr The Elder boss fight environment effects fx eventzone_gdking Yagluth boss fight environment effects fx eventzone_goblinking Moder boss fight environment effects fx eventzone_moder Fermenter Crafting structures fermenter Campfire Misc structures fire_pit Flint spear projectile fx flintspear_projectile Forge Crafting structures forge Forge bellows Crafting extensions forge_ext1 Anvils Crafting extensions forge_ext2 Grinding wheel Crafting extensions forge_ext3 Smith's anvil Crafting extensions forge_ext4 Forge cooler Crafting extensions forge_ext5 Forge toolrack Crafting extensions forge_ext6 The Elder corpse Corpse gdking_Ragdoll The Elder root projectile fx gdking_root_projectile Fuling_banner Non-craftable object goblin_banner Fuling_bed Non-craftable object goblin_bed Fuling_fence Non-craftable object goblin_fence Fuling_pole Non-craftable object goblin_pole Fuling_pole_small Non-craftable object goblin_pole_small Fuling_roof_45d Non-craftable object goblin_roof_45d Fuling_roof_45d_corner Non-craftable object goblin_roof_45d_corner Fuling_roof_cap Non-craftable object goblin_roof_cap Fuling_stairs Non-craftable object goblin_stairs Fuling_stepladder Non-craftable object goblin_stepladder Fuling_totempole Non-craftable object goblin_totempole Fuling_woodwall_1m Non-craftable object goblin_woodwall_1m Fuling_woodwall_2m Non-craftable object goblin_woodwall_2m Fuling_woodwall_2m_ribs Non-craftable object goblin_woodwall_2m_ribs Fulingking_totemholder Non-craftable object goblinking_totemholder Ward Misc structures guard_stone Ward variant Non-craftable object guard_stone_test Drake projectile fx hatchling_cold_projectile Hearth Misc structures hearth Tall rock Resource nodes highstone Tall rock damaged Resource nodes highstone_frac Mistlands horizontal web Non-craftable object horizontal_web Breakable floating ice sheet Non-craftable object ice1 Breakable ice boulder Non-craftable object ice_rock1 Breakable ice boulder damaged Non-craftable object ice_rock1_frac Obliterator Crafting structures incinerator Cage Floor 1x1 Building structures iron_floor_1x1 Cage Floor 2x2 Building structures iron_floor_2x2 Iron gate Furniture iron_grate Cage Wall 1x1 Building structures iron_wall_1x1 Cage Wall 2x2 Building structures iron_wall_2x2 Item stand (vertical) Furniture itemstand Item stand (horizontal) Furniture itemstandh Obliterator lightning damage fx lightningAOE Stone chest Non-craftable object loot_chest_stone Chest Furniture loot_chest_wood Lox corpse Corpse lox_ragdoll Tar pit bones Non-craftable object lox_ribs Lox stomp attack old fx lox_stomp_aoe_OLD Lox calf corpse Corpse loxcalf_ragdoll Rock stack 1 Resource nodes marker01 Rock stack 2 Resource nodes marker02 ??? Non-functional mud_road Muddy scrap pile(small) Resource nodes mudpile Muddy scrap pile(large) Resource nodes mudpile2 Muddy scrap pile damaged(large) Resource nodes mudpile2_frac Muddy scrap pile wishbone enabled Resource nodes mudpile_beacon Muddy scrap pile damaged(small) Resource nodes mudpile_frac Old Muddy scrap pile(small) Resource nodes mudpile_old Oozebomb explosion effect fx oozebomb_explosion Ooze bomb projectile fx oozebomb_projectile Pathen Terrain modification path Paved road Terrain modification paved_road Artisan table Crafting structures piece_artisanstation Black banner Furniture piece_banner01 Blue banner Furniture piece_banner02 White & red banner Furniture piece_banner03 Red banner Furniture piece_banner04 Green banner Furniture piece_banner05 ??? Furniture piece_banner06 ??? Furniture piece_banner07 Hot tub Furniture piece_bathtub Dragon bed Furniture piece_bed02 Beehive Crafting structures piece_beehive Bench Furniture piece_bench01 Hanging brazier Furniture piece_brazierceiling01 Cartography table Furniture piece_cartographytable Cauldron Crafting structures piece_cauldron Stool Furniture piece_chair Chair Furniture piece_chair02 Darkwood chair Furniture piece_chair03 Reinforced chest Furniture piece_chest Black metal chest Furniture piece_chest_blackmetal Personal chest Furniture piece_chest_private Treasure Chest Furniture piece_chest_treasure Chest Furniture piece_chest_wood Cooking station Crafting structures piece_cookingstation Iron cooking station Crafting structures piece_cookingstation_iron Yuleklapp (small) Furniture piece_gift1 Yuleklapp (medium) Furniture piece_gift2 Yuleklapp (large) Furniture piece_gift3 Standing iron torch Furniture piece_groundtorch Standing blue-burning iron torch Furniture piece_groundtorch_blue Standing green-burning iron torch Furniture piece_groundtorch_green Standing wood torch Furniture piece_groundtorch_wood Jack-o-turnip Non-craftable object piece_jackoturnip Sitting log Furniture piece_logbench01 Maypole Non-craftable object piece_maypole Stone oven Crafting structures piece_oven Sharp stakes Building structures piece_sharpstakes Spinning wheel Crafting structures piece_spinningwheel Stonecutter Crafting structures piece_stonecutter Table Furniture piece_table Round table Furniture piece_table_oak Raven throne Furniture piece_throne01 Stone throne Furniture piece_throne02 Sconce Furniture piece_walltorch Workbench Crafting structures piece_workbench Chopping block Crafting extensions piece_workbench_ext1 Tanning rack Crafting extensions piece_workbench_ext2 Adze Crafting extensions piece_workbench_ext3 Tool shelf Crafting extensions piece_workbench_ext4 Yule tree Non-craftable object piece_xmastree Portal made of stone Non-craftable object portal Portal Misc structures portal_wood Projectile beam fx projectile_beam Abyssal harpoon projectile fx projectile_chitinharpoon projectile_meteor fx projectile_meteor Fang spear projectile fx projectile_wolffang Raise ground Terrain modification raise Grass Terrain modification replant Mountain boulder 1 Resource nodes rock1_mountain Mountain boulder 1 damaged Resource nodes rock1_mountain_frac Plain boulder 1 Resource nodes rock2_heath Plain boulder 1 damaged Resource nodes rock2_heath_frac Mountain boulder 2 Resource nodes rock2_mountain Mountain boulder 2 damaged Resource nodes rock2_mountain_frac Mountain boulder 3 Resource nodes rock3_mountain Mountain boulder 3 damaged Resource nodes rock3_mountain_frac Silver deposit boulder Resource nodes rock3_silver Silver deposit boulder damaged Resource nodes rock3_silver_frac Coastal boulder Resource nodes rock4_coast Coastal boulder damaged Resource nodes rock4_coast_frac Copper deposit boulder Resource nodes rock4_copper Copper deposit boulder damaged Resource nodes rock4_copper_frac Forest boulder Resource nodes rock4_forest Forest boulder damaged Resource nodes rock4_forest_frac Plain boulder Resource nodes rock4_heath Plain boulder damaged Resource nodes rock4_heath_frac Tall rock formation Misc/Unsorted rockformation1 Small root 1 Misc/Unsorted root07 Medium root 1 Misc/Unsorted root08 Small root 2 Misc/Unsorted root11 Medium root 2 Misc/Unsorted root12 Deer rug Furniture rug_deer Lox rug Furniture rug_fur Wolf rug Furniture rug_wolf Barley seedling Flora sapling_barley Carrot seedling Flora sapling_carrot Flax seedling Flora sapling_flax Onion seedling Flora sapling_onion Seed-carrot seedling Flora sapling_seedcarrot Seed-onion seedling Flora sapling_seedonion Seed-turnip seedling Flora sapling_seedturnip Turnip seedling Flora sapling_turnip shaman_attack_aoe fx shaman_attack_aoe shaman_heal_aoe fx shaman_heal_aoe Longship spawner One time Spawners ship_construction shipwreck_karve_bottomboards Non-craftable object shipwreck_karve_bottomboards shipwreck_karve_bow Non-craftable object shipwreck_karve_bow shipwreck_karve_chest Non-craftable object shipwreck_karve_chest shipwreck_karve_dragonhead Non-craftable object shipwreck_karve_dragonhead shipwreck_karve_stern Non-craftable object shipwreck_karve_stern shipwreck_karve_sternpost Non-craftable object shipwreck_karve_sternpost Shrub 2 Flora shrub_2 Plains shrub 2 Flora shrub_2_heath Sign Furniture sign Sign non usable Non-craftable object sign_notext Silver vein Resource nodes silvervein Silver vein damaged Resource nodes silvervein_frac skeleton_bow Enemy equipment skeleton_bow skeleton_mace Enemy equipment skeleton_mace skeleton_sword Enemy equipment skeleton_sword sledge_aoe fx sledge_aoe Smelter Crafting structures smelter Stakewall Building structures stake_wall Stone arch Building structures stone_arch Stone Floor Patterned Non-craftable object stone_floor Stone floor 2x2 Building structures stone_floor_2x2 Stone pile Misc structures stone_pile Stone pillar Building structures stone_pillar Stone stair Building structures stone_stair Stone wall 1x1 Building structures stone_wall_1x1 Stone wall 2x1 Building structures stone_wall_2x1 Stone wall 4x2 Building structures stone_wall_4x2 Stone floor green Non-craftable object stoneblock_fracture stonechest Non-craftable object stonechest stonegolem_attack1_spike fx stonegolem_attack1_spike Stump Resource nodes stubbe Stump with spawner effect Non-craftable object stubbe_spawner Crypt gate Non-craftable object sunken_crypt_gate ??? Non-craftable object tarlump1 ??? Non-craftable object tarlump1_frac tentaroot_attack fx tentaroot_attack Tolroko Flyer Misc tolroko_flyer Coin pile Furniture treasure_pile Coin stack Furniture treasure_stack troll_groundslam_aoe fx troll_groundslam_aoe troll_log_swing_h fx troll_log_swing_h troll_log_swing_v fx troll_log_swing_v troll_throw_projectile fx troll_throw_projectile tunnel_web Non-craftable object tunnel_web turf_roof Non-craftable object turf_roof turf_roof_top Non-craftable object turf_roof_top turf_roof_wall Non-craftable object turf_roof_wall vertical_web Non-craftable object vertical_web vines Non-craftable object vines Wide stone Resource nodes widestone Wide stone damaged Resource nodes widestone_frac Windmill Crafting structures windmill Wood beam 2m Building structures wood_beam Wood beam 1m Building structures wood_beam_1 Wood beam 26° Building structures wood_beam_26 Wood beam 45° Building structures wood_beam_45 Corewood stack Misc structures wood_core_stack Wood door Building structures wood_door Wood dragon adornment Building structures wood_dragon1 Roundpole fence Building structures wood_fence Finewood stack Misc structures wood_fine_stack Wood floor 2x2 Building structures wood_floor Wood floor 1x1 Building structures wood_floor_1x1 Wood gate Building structures wood_gate Wood ledge Non-craftable object wood_ledge Log beam 26° Building structures wood_log_26 Log beam 45° Building structures wood_log_45 Wood pole 1m Building structures wood_pole Wood pole 2m Building structures wood_pole2 Log pole 2m Building structures wood_pole_log Log pole 4m Building structures wood_pole_log_4 Thatch roof 26° Building structures wood_roof Thatch roof 45° Building structures wood_roof_45 Thatch roof i-corner 26° Building structures wood_roof_icorner Thatch roof i-corner 45° Building structures wood_roof_icorner_45 Thatch roof o-corner 26° Building structures wood_roof_ocorner Thatch roof o-corner 45° Building structures wood_roof_ocorner_45 Thatch roof ridge 26° Building structures wood_roof_top Thatch roof ridge 45° Building structures wood_roof_top_45 Wood stack Misc structures wood_stack Wood stair Building structures wood_stair Wood ladder Building structures wood_stepladder Wood wall half Building structures wood_wall_half Log beam 2m Building structures wood_wall_log Log beam 4m Building structures wood_wall_log_4x0.5 Wood wall 26° Building structures wood_wall_roof Wood wall 26° (inverted) Building structures wood_wall_roof_upsidedown Wood wall 45° Building structures wood_wall_roof_45 Wood wall 45° (inverted) Building structures wood_wall_roof_45_upsidedown Wood roof cross 26° Building structures wood_wall_roof_top Wood roof cross 45° Building structures wood_wall_roof_top_45 Wood Shutter Building structures wood_window Wood iron beam Building structures woodiron_beam Wood iron pole Building structures woodiron_pole Wood wall Building structures woodwall Wraith melee fx wraith_melee

Spawn command for all Bosses

If you want to fight a boss without having to hunt for the items required to summon them, this is the perfect way to do so. You can try out strategies to cheese bosses like Yagluth or try different weapons to see which one hits the hardest. Here's the list of commands:

Boss Category Command Eikthyr Bosses Eikthyr The Elder Bosses gd_king Bonemass Bosses Bonemass Moder Bosses Dragon Yagluth Bosses GoblinKing

Note: Some of these commands could cause your game to crash. It would be wise to create a backup save to ensure you're able to access the save file if needed.

