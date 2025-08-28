Valheim Yagluth boss guide: Location, gearing, tips, and tricks

Yagluth is the fifth boss (in chronological order) that you face off against in Valheim. This twisted mass of bone and flesh is not the most picturesque to look at, but he can (and will) put up a tough fight. Defeating him will be your initiation ritual to gain access to the Mistlands.

You could run in blind and hit Yagluth with everything you have, but that may not be enough to defeat him. For this reason, it's good to go in prepared and know the exact best way to defeat him in a fight. That said, here's how to defeat Yagluth in Valheim.

Where to find and how to summon Yagluth in Valheim

Use Fuling Totems to summon Yagluth (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/GlensGames)

Yagluth can be found in the Plains biome, and is a decomposing entity, comprised of a head, arms, legs, and crawls like a baby on all fours to move forward. Despite not being able to walk, he has an eye-watering 10,000 HP. To summon this ancient fuling spirit, you will need to place five Fuling Totems at his Forsaken Altar. Fuling Totems can be found in Fuling Villages, and also drop after defeating Fuling Berserkers.

Gear and Items needed to fight Yagluth in Valheim

Engage from afar to have an easy fight (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/GlensGames)

You'll need Bonemass Power for running and keeping a distance during the fight, as well as good food, and highest highest-tier armor you can get for protection. The Fenris Armor Set is good, as it will provide movement and fire-resistant bonuses. You can also use Fire Resistance Barley Wine to safeguard yourself from fire.

The best way to deal with Yagluth is from afar. This means that you'll be needing a good bow and dozens of arrows. If you do decide on sticking to range attacks only, Frost Arrows should be your go-to choice. Do remember to shoot as many as possible, as Yagluth is rising from the ground. During this animation, the boss will not be able to attack. Might as well get a head start.

If you're more melee-oriented, you could try the Silver Sword and/or Frostner, as they deal Spirit damage. The Black Metal sword also works if you're more into Raw damage. However, for practical reasons, attacking from afar and out of his attack range will be the best possible strategy to implement.

Attack Patterns of Yagluth in Valheim

Dodge attacks, and you'll be fine (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/GlensGames)

Yagluth has three main attack patterns that you'll need to be wary of. Two of them can be avoided completely by staying out of range, but always be on guard to ensure you don't get ambushed. That said, here are the attacks.

Meteors : They can be outrun, or you could hide behind the stone pillars for cover.

Nova : Yagluth slams his fists into the ground to deal AOE damage. Can be dodged by rolling.

: Yagluth slams his fists into the ground to deal AOE damage. Can be dodged by rolling. Fire Breath: If you move away from Yagluth, he will use this attack. Once more, stone pillars can be used as cover or use a shield to block.

Aside from these, you will also need to look out for other enemies should they stray too close to the fight. As always, you can bring friends to deal with bosses in Valheim; it will make the entire ordeal much more palatable.

Tips and Tricks to take on Yagluth in Valheim

Cheese Yagluth to make the fight easy (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/GlensGames)

If you want to cheese Yagluth and create a safe place for you to rest and recuperate mid-fight, you can do so by digging a tunnel under his altar. Within, you can build a Campfire for resting bonuses. There are a few risks involved as his Nova attack can potentially damage/destroy the Campfire, but it's well worth the risks.

Another nifty trick you can employ is using one player as bait to get Yagluth's attention in melee, while everyone else focuses on him from afar using bows. Of course, there are risks involved, but this will ensure that, aside from one player, everyone else will be able to focus on attacking rather than having to move about and attack.

You can also cheese Yagluth by digging a ditch, creating a platform above it, and luring him onto it, before destroying the floors around to isolate him. In due time, he will stop moving, and you can attack him from afar without any worry.

