Valheim: How to farm Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly is a raw Mistlands food in Valheim that can be consumed to gain Max Health and Stamina of +15 for a duration of 15 minutes. Additionally, it will grant +1HP per tick. Since it can be stacked to 50, it's useful to carry around if you're looking for a quick snack.

However, Royal Jelly is best used in the creation of consuambles. When mixed with other ingredients, it can be used to create Seeker Aspic, Yggdrasil Porridge, and Major Healing Mead. That being said, here's where to find and how to farm Royal Jelly in Valheim.

Where to find and farm Royal Jelly in Valheim

(Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Jade PG)

Royal Jelly can be found in the Mistlands. To get there, you will first have to defeat Yagluth, the main boss of the Plains Biome. Once in the Mistlands, you will be able to explore Infested Mines to look for Royal Jelly. It respawns after four hours, which makes this a reliable way to farm this resource long-term.

Another practical method of farming Royal Jelly is through combat. It is dropped by Seeker Brood(s), which can be found within the Infested Mines. Of course, this means that you will need food to sustain yourself in combat, but this method is viable once you're able to hold your own against foes.

How to use Royal Jelly in Valheim

Royal Jelly can be found in Infested Mines (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Jade PG)

Three recipes make use of Royal Jelly in Valheim. They are all Mistland-tier consumables and will help you stay alive in the thick of it. Here's the list of consumables, the ingredients required to make them, and their effects:

Seeker Aspic : Magecap (x2), Royal Jelly (x2), and Seeker Meat (x2). Max Health (28), Max Stamina (14), Max Eitr (85), Duration (30), and 3HP/Tick.

: Magecap (x2), Royal Jelly (x2), and Seeker Meat (x2). Max Health (28), Max Stamina (14), Max Eitr (85), Duration (30), and 3HP/Tick. Yggdrasil Porridge : Sap (x4), Barley (x3), and Royal Jelly (x2). Max Health (27), Max Stamina (13), Max Eitr (80), Duration (25), and 3HP/Tick.

: Sap (x4), Barley (x3), and Royal Jelly (x2). Max Health (27), Max Stamina (13), Max Eitr (80), Duration (25), and 3HP/Tick. Major Healing Mead: Honey (x10), Blood Clot (x4), and Royal Jelly (x5). Restores 125 Health over 10 seconds.

That's about everything you need to know about Royal Jelly in Valheim. We could see more recipes added once the Deep North update goes live in the near future.

