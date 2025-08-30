Valheim: How to get and use a Swamp Key

While the Swamp Key sounds like a secret item in Valheim, it's not as enigmatic as you may think. As you progress and work your way through the different bosses, you will eventually defeat the one that gives you the Swamp Key, which will open a door in the Swamp Biome.
It will take some time to progress this far, and it's best not to rush the process. Nevertheless, it's good to know in advance how to get and use a Swamp Key in Valheim. That said, here's everything you need to know.
How to get a Swamp Key in Valheim?
To get yourself a Swamp Key, you will need to take down the second boss, called The Elder. Unlike Eikthyr (the first boss), The Elder is much more formidable and will put up quite a fight. After all, given that this ent-like entity is located in the Black Forest Biome, it is, in many ways, a step up from anything you'll encounter in the Meadows.
On that note, once you defeat The Elder, you'll get a Swamp Key. Pick it up and keep it safe. Also, if you are playing with a group of friends, you may want to defeat The Elder multiple times, so everyone can have their own copy of a Swamp Key. There will be no need to borrow someone else's or fight over who has the master copy of the key.
Where to use a Swamp Key in Valheim?
Once you're ready to explore the Swamp Biome, you can use the Swamp Key to gain access to Sunken Crypts. These dungeons are home to some pretty gnarly creatures, such as Draugrs. They can be quite challenging to deal with if you've just entered the Swamp Biome.
But you'll need to explore Sunken Crypts to get access to Muddy Scrap Piles, which can be mined to gain Scrap Iron, Leather Scraps, and Withered Bones. Here's a list of other resources that you'll also come across within these dungeons:
- Amber
- Amber pearl
- Ancient bark
- Chain
- Coins
- Entrails
- Ironhead arrow
- Ooze
- Poison arrow
- Ruby
- Scrap iron
- Withered bone
- Yellow mushroom
Keep in mind that the drop rates for each resource will vary, so be patient if you're looking for something in particular. That's about everything you need to know about using a Swamp Key. Remember to stay safe while exploring, and you should be fine.
