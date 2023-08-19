Warframe Arcane Energize: stats, how to get, and more

Warframe Arcane Energize is one of the oldest solutions to retaining energy, one of the biggest resources to play effectively. All frames have a set of four abilities that cost variable amounts of energy to cast. These abilities enable the frames to deal damage, if not the direct source of scaling damage themselves. This makes a source to replenish energy an important pillar of late-game strategies.

There are no native methods to regenerate energy in this game under most conditions. The only way to do so in this leg of the game's progression system is to rely on Energy Orb drops from enemies, caches, containers, and other sources. Arcane Energize itself also depends on Energy Orbs to trigger its effects.

Warframe Arcane Energize drop sources

Arcane Energize can only drop from Eidolon Hydrolyst captures (Image via Digital Extremes)

Arcanes in Warframe can drop from various sources depending on their type. Acolyte Arcanes such as Primary Merciless always drop from acolyte invasions in Steel Path missions, while Kitgun-specific Arcanes like Pax Bolt can only be bought from syndicate vendors.

Warframe Arcane Energize is a legacy arcane present among the very first set of arcanes introduced in 2015. The sole source of arcanes in these early days was Trials, a now-retired mission type introduced in the Jordas Verdict update.

Since the release of Plains of Eidolon, these legacy arcanes have now been moved to Eidolon Hunts. These are late-game raid activities accessible only during nighttime in the Plains of Eidolon.

Warframe Arcane Energize drops only from Eidolon Hydrolist captures with a 5% drop chance. This is the third and final tier of Eidolon unearthed upon defeating the Teralyst and Gantulyst; a string of raid activities is known as Tridolon (three Eidolons).

Warframe Arcane Energize build guide: Is it worth buying in 2023?

Rank 5 Arcane Energize scales up the flat energy gain amount to a huge 150 (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe Arcane Energize grants you a 60% chance to get a flat amount of extra energy when you pick up an Energy Orb. This scales from 25 energy at Rank 0 of the Arcane all the way up to 150 energy at Rank 5.

Getting at least a Rank 4 Arcane Energize can be game-changer for energy economy on low-efficiency builds. However, in 2023, there are many other avenues to keep your energy up.

On top of Helminth methods like Dispensary combined with Synth Fiber and Equilibrium, even the newer mechanics like Amber Archon Shards can greatly bolster your energy regeneration.

If you do not farm it directly, a full set of Rank 5 Arcane Energize sets you back anything from 1300 to 1500 platinums as per median player trade pricing.

This huge resource sink makes it ill-advised as a bulk purchase. Instead, a better idea would be to invest a fraction of the price to get 11 units of Arcane Energize and upgrade it to Rank 3.