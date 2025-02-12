All Cedo Prime Relics in Warframe

After five years of waiting, Cedo Prime is finally here in Warframe - and you can get it for free if you know where to efficiently farm the Relics. One of the most unique shotguns and a life-saver for players trying to break into SP content, the original Cedo was greatly popular when it was first introduced. With Cedo Prime finally in the fold, we might just get to see its return in the popular meta.

In this guide, we'll list out all the Relics you need to farm in Warframe to get the Cedo Prime components.

All Warframe Relics that drop Cedo Prime Parts

Cedo Prime stats in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

To get the Cedo Prime in Warframe, you'll have to farm up some Lith A7, Neo C6, Neo T9, and Axi M6 Relics.

Cedo Prime Blueprint (main) is a rare drop from Neo C6

Cedo Prime Barrel is an uncommon drop from Neo T9

Cedo Prime Stock is obtainable from Lith A7 (Intshare recommended)

Cedo Prime Receiver is an uncommon drop from the Axi M6 Relic

None of the Cedo Prime Relics intersect with the newly introduced Lavos Prime Relics in Warframe, so you'll have to farm these separately. With the main highlight falling on Lavos Prime, not many of these Relics will be in circulation if you want to buy them out rather than farming them yourself.

In a few days, though, you should be able to buy the Relics for a reasonable price (buying actual Cedo Prime parts might still remain expensive for a while).

Best spots to farm Cedo Prime Relics in Warframe

As you'll need to mainly stock up on two Neo Relics, farming the Cedo Prime-dropping Relics in Warframe involves a lot of grinding on the Ur (Uranus) Disruption node. Here's the fastest way to farm all these Relics:

Lith A7 Relics can be farmed by speedrunning Hepit in Void . To optimally farm this, use a fast DPS frame, such as Titania with Thermal Sunder.

. To optimally farm this, use a fast DPS frame, such as Titania with Thermal Sunder. Axi M6 Relic can be farmed by running many waves of Apollo in Lua . After the third wave onwards, you can guarantee one Axi Relic drop every rotation.

. After the third wave onwards, you can guarantee one Axi Relic drop every rotation. Neo T9 and Neo C6 Relics can be efficiently farmed by running Ur, Uranus - another defense node.

