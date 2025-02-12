All Lavos Prime Relics in Warframe

Lavos Prime just got released in Warframe, with many players keen to learn which Relics are dropping its parts. Even though it's possible to purchase it for real money via the Lavos Prime Access bundles, most players will be able to obtain it completely for free within a day of farming. All you need to do is farm the newly introduced Relics that drop his parts (as well as Cedo Prime and Dual Zoren Prime).

In this guide, we'll show you what these Lavos Prime Relics are, and where to farm them in Warframe.

All Relics for the Lavos Prime Warframe

The Alchemist in all his elements (Image via Digital Extremes)

To get the Lavos Prime Warframe, you'll need to farm the Lith L5, Meso A8, Neo X1, and Axi F3 Relics.

Lavos Prime Neuroptics : Meso A8 Relic (Uncommon)

: Meso A8 Relic (Uncommon) Lavos Prime Systems : Lith L5 Relic (Rare)

: Lith L5 Relic (Rare) Lavos Prime Chassis : Neo X1 Relic (Common)

: Neo X1 Relic (Common) Lavos Prime Blueprint: Axi F3 Relic (Uncommon)

The process of getting Lavos Prime will not be too grindy, since only one out of four parts is Rare. If you manage to collect three of them but one component is holding you back, you can always opt to buy that part from other players, but note that Lavos Prime parts will be somewhat expensive in Warframe's player-driven market this week.

Note that none of these Relics contain Cedo Prime parts - you have to farm those separately.

Best places to farm Lavos Prime Relics in Warframe

All of the Relics can be farmed from their usual efficient farming spots. Consult our Warframe Relic farming guide for a detailed breakdown, but here's the gist:

Lith L5 (Systems) can be farmed by speedrunning Hepit in Void

Axi F3 (Main Blueprint) can be farmed by running many waves of Apollo in Lua

Meso A8 (Neuroptics) can be farmed from the Olympus Disruption node, or IO in Jupiter

node, or Neo X1 (Chassis) can be efficiently farmed by running Ur, Uranus

If you get unlucky and the Relic farming grind does not yield good results, it's also an option to buy Relics en masse from other players. It will cost you a hefty chunk of Plats compared to what Relics generally cost, but the going prices should go down from next week.

After you get these Relics, it's all a matter of cracking them open and crossing your fingers. We suggest you stock up on Lith L5 in particular before you create radshare squads, as the Systems is the rarest Lavos Prime component.

