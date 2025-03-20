Warframe: Coda Hema build guide

Coda Hema is one of thirteen new weapons in the Coda series, which was released with the latest update of Warframe, Techrot Encore. The Coda series of weapons are obtainable from the aptly named Technocyte Coda enemies in Hollvania. A small twist is that these weapons are no longer directly dropped but must be bought from Eleanor in exchange for Live Heartcells.

Digital Extremes is trying a new method of shipping these extremely powerful weapons and offering players newer and much more forgiving methods of acquiring good loot while meaningfully engaging with new content. The Coda weapons for this week's rotation are the following:

Coda Catabolyst

Coda Hema

Coda Mire

Coda Motovore

Coda Pox

Coda Sporothrix

Dual Coda Torxica

For today's topic, we will examine Coda Hema specifically. This weapon shares many of the original's characteristics but also introduces new changes.

How to get Coda Hema in Warframe

I haven't been fortunate enough to fight one so here's a preview of your nemesis (Image via Digital Extremes)

As we previously mentioned, obtaining Coda weapons is different from other Lich-exclusive weapons. While the Kuva series and Tenet series of weapons were exclusively dropped by the Kuva Lich and Sisters of Parvos respectively, the Coda series of weapons can only be purchased by spending new currency.

This currency, called Live Heartcells, can only be dropped by killing a Technocyte Coda, who is the infested equivalent of the Kuva Lich or a Sister of Parvos. At a minimum, each Technocyte Coda kill will grant you 10 Live Heartcells, but this value can be increased via Parazon mods, such as Quick Correct.

Given that the Coda weapons are available from a vendor, the progenitor warframe mechanic of other such weapons doesn't matter too much. To that end, Digital Extremes plans to release a new currency that will allow players to change the innate element. For now, we must simply wait for Eleanor to update her wares, which she does on a 4-day interval.

A General build for Coda Hema in Warframe

It looks more purple than the original weapon (Image via Digital Extremes)

Considering the weapon has been out for only a day, there's still some testing to be done to see if the gun has some special abilities hidden behind all that numerical jumbo. As it stands, Coda Hema has its original counterpart, the OG Hema, squarely beat in the following aspects:

Coda Hema vs Hema:

Higher base damage per projectile: 52.00 vs. 47.00 ( excluding any Progenitor bonus )

) Higher total damage: 83.2 vs. 47 ( using max +60% Progenitor bonus if applicable )

) Higher base critical chance: 20.00% vs. 11.00%

Higher base critical multiplier: 2.30x vs. 2.00x

Higher base status chance: 30.00% vs. 25.00%

Higher average damage per tap: 314.49 vs. 156.51 ( using max +60% Progenitor bonus if applicable )

) Higher burst DPS: 524.16 vs. 260.85 ( using max +60% Progenitor bonus if applicable )

) Higher sustained DPS: 460.23 vs. 223.58 ( using max +60% Progenitor bonus if applicable )

) Higher fire rate: 5.33 attacks/sec vs. 5.00 attacks/sec

Larger magazine: 72 vs. 60

Given that the weapon also retains the normal Hema's ability to grant players a 5% lifesteal on headshots, it's only efficient to build it as a headshot-capable workhorse. The Coda Hema already comes equipped with innate Viral damage, which helps a lot in Hear-primer and Heat-Viral builds.

Also Read: All Coda weapons in Warframe's Techrot Encore update

However, today's Coda Hema has innate Electricity damage on top of the Viral, so we'll build a triple elemental Viral-Corrosive-Radiation hybrid build. Our rough idea of the build is as follows (note that the mod order is left to right). And yes, you will need an Orokin Reactor and at least three to four Formas to replicate this setup.

Mods used:

Galvanized Chamber

Galvanized Aptitude

Radiated Reload

Critical Delay

Malignant Force

Rifle Elementalist

Vital Sense

Serration

Terminal Velocity - Flex Mod for Exilus Slot

Arcanes used:

Primary Merciless

With Coda Hema, your objective is to boost the headshot capability as much as possible, given that you heal through headshots but also expend your life to keep the weapon active. The rest of the mechanics are just the cherry on top. The gun already has a decent Critical Chance and Status Chance, so investing in both stats can boost your DPS quite significantly.

