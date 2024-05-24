Warframe: Gara Prime build guide (mod setup and stat stick)

An end-game Gara Prime build can take you through the Steel Path in Warframe. This glassy shieldmaiden possesses high survivability and enough scaling damage for a level-cap endurance run - provided you get used to the combo and a few quality-of-life issues.

In this Gara Prime build guide, we will go over the optimal mod setup for this Warframe and ability synergies you should be aware of for all kinds of content.

Note that while this build has been tested out on a Gara Prime, you can put the same build on a regular Gara. Save for the Forma cost, there are no notable differences.

Warframe Gara Prime build refresh for 2024 (3-Forma)

Genreal-purpose Gara Prime build with priority given towards Ability Range (Image via Overframe)

First and foremost, we have a general-use Gara Prime build that you can use for almost any content, including Sorties and Steel Path Incursion. The playstyle is straightforward once you get used to the ability combo :

Use Splinter Storm (second ability) to gain a flat 90% damage reduction that stacks with Adaptation. Additionally, all enemies around you will be damaged by it as long as it's up.

Cast Mass Vitrify (fourth ability) to refresh the Splinter Storm duration, with a bonus of an area-wide cc excluding Eximus units.

Cast Shattered Lash (first ability) Slash variant to destroy Mass Vitrify wall from the outside, and add stackable damage to Splinter Storm.

Spectrorage can be cast occasionally for mild CC and Energy Orb regeneration for energy economy.

For this build, the most important aspect is its Ability Range. Due to the infinitely scaling nature of Splinter Storm damage, you hardly need Ability Strength, so it can be a dump stat.

Duration and Efficiency are purely for your Quality Of Life, as a higher Duration means you have longer periods before you need to refresh Shatter Storm.

One important tip we would recommend for this Gara Prime build is to invert tap/hold on your Shattered Lash. The puncture variant is practically never more useful than the swipe, and you may need to spam it on a Shattered Lash-centric build.

You can generally get Gara Prime on certain rotations of Prime Resurgence, but the Relics are always tradable between players as well.

Gara Prime stat stick build with Incarnon Ceramic dagger

Ceramic Dagger stat stick build for Gara Prime (Image via Digital Extremes)

Gara's Shattered Lash is one of the few pseudo-exalted abilities in Warframe, meaning you can greatly enhance it with the right stat stick.

The best stat stick on Gara is the Incarnon Ceramic Dagger. Its Absolute Valor perk increases the base critical chance of Shattered Lash from 0% to 30%, so that you can finally scale it with Blood Rush.

Due to high Riven Disposition on Ceramic Dagger, you can take this stat stick to the next level with the right roll. Recommended Riven stats are:

Critical Damage

Melee Damage

Critical Chance

Slash

Elemental (+Toxin, +Fire, and so on)

With this build, you can forget about spamming Mass Vitrefy to increase Shattering Storm damage, as Shattered Lash alone decimates Steel Path enemies. Other than Absolute Valor on the fourth Evolution level, it is completely up to you what other Incarnon Ceramic Dagger talents you pick.

