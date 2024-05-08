Warframe Hotfix 35.5.11 patch notes: Netracells improvements, Protea visual fixes, and more

Warframe Hotfix 35.5.11 patch notes went live today, documenting all the changes and bug fixes. Unlike the line-of-sight check improvement patch a couple of weeks ago, this hotfix does not involve any major changes. Instead, it focuses on a few lingering issues from the Whispers in the Walls and Dante Unbound updates.

With today's patch, players finally expect a smooth experience in Netracells missions. The bug that caused the Necramite drone pointers to not appear has been all but fixed. In addition, this hotfix also addresses some cosmetics-related issues related to Protea Prime Access and Protea Caladrius Skin (TennoGen).

Without further ado, here are the full patch notes for Warframe hotfix 35.5.11.

All changes and fixes in Warframe Hotfix 35.5.11: Patch notes

With this Warframe Hotfix, Protea-related cosmetic bugs should be gone now (Image via Digital Extremes)

Fixes towards the search area map marker for spawned Necramite Drones not showing up in Netracell missions due to spawn positioning issues.

This also helps prevent this issue from occurring in the Whispers in the Walls Quest. We are still investigating related issues for follow-up fixes.

Fixed cases of Protea’s Temporal Anchor rewind being interrupted by enemies in her path, which was canceling the restoring of Energy, Ammo, Shields, Health, and Combo Counter.

Fixed getting pulled out of the Void Angel’s Ethereal Plane as Protea in Zariman missions if Temporal Anchor is cast before entering it.

Fixed the Bronco “Dizzying Rounds” Augment Mod enabling finishers on enemies that are not intended to be vulnerable to finishers (i.e. Acolytes, Whispers, and Demolishers).

Fixed issue where a Client selecting a Relic using the controller binding for “Equip For Mission” would unintentionally start the Void Fissure mission before everyone has equipped a Relic.

Fixed cases where falling off the platforms in the Mastery Rank 25 test would not teleport you back to a platform.

Fixes towards Grineer enemies getting stuck outside of the starting area during the Awakening Quest.

Fixed Protea Prime’s Blaze Artillery and Dispensary not using Prime FX on TennoGen skins with the Prime Toggle enabled.

Also fixes her Blaze Artillery and Dispensary not detaching from her back when cast on TennoGen skins with Prime Toggle enabled.

Fixed Protea Prime’s Shield Satellites having two additional blue burst particle VFX, which could cause performance issues.

Also, fixed Shield Satellites missing their impact sound FX.

Fixed Temporal Prime Ephemera’s “orbs” not using player-selected colors in the mission.

Fixed darker skin tones having lighting issues (overly glossy) on Operator.

Fixed the Protea Prime Access Packs missing localized text in the in-game Market.

Fixed some Albrecht Laboratories and Railjack mission nodes being unnecessarily in all CAPS in the World State Window UI.

Fixed several Entrati Lab Dojo Decorations missing commas in their names in the latest Warframe Hotfix.

