Warframe: Protea Prime Access release date, time, and what to expect

A not-so-surprising reveal by the Warframe devs recently confirmed the Protea Prime Access release date: May 1, 2024. From this release date onwards, you can get your hands on the Primed variant of Protea, Okina Prime, Velox Prime, and more with the Prime Access pack.

In this guide, we will go into further details about what to expect from Warframe's upcoming Protea Prime Access pack, and how you can prepare for it.

Warframe: Protea Prime is coming to all platforms on May Day

Protea Prime will become available on all consoles this May (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Protea Prime Access release date is confirmed to be May 1, 2024, as announced on an official Warframe blog post.

Protea's Primed variant has been on the cards ever since Grendel Prime was revealed. Her accidental confirmation on Devstream 177 came to no one's surprise two months ago.

Fans expected Protea Prime to be released sometime in April, seeing as the last Primed Warframe, Gauss Prime, was released in January. As things stand, though, all platforms will gain access to Protea Prime and new primed equipment from May 1, 2024, onwards.

Warframe: Protea Prime Access release time and countdown

Protea Prime Access begins soon (Image via Digital Extremes)

As confirmed in the Protea Prime teaser trailer, this brand-new Prime Access pack will become available for purchase at 11 am ET on May 1, 2024. The Void Relics for Protea Prime, Okina Prime, and Velox Prime also become available from this time.

What else is coming to Warframe with Protea Prime Access?

Protea Prime Access also brings Velox Prime, Okina Prime, and new cosmetics (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Protea Prime Access will not ship with the new update. The next expected update, Warframe: Jade Shadows, is coming sometime between May and July, but the exact release date has not been revealed yet.

That being said, players will still get some exciting new toys to play with - Protea's Blaze Artilleries can eviscerate Steel Path targets without breaking a sweat. With the Primed variant in tow, you also no longer need to delve into Granum Void for the grueling grind that is farming regular Protea.

The release of Protea Prime also brings two new weapons to Warframe's expansive arsenal:

Velox Prime : Protea's signature secondary weapon, now touched by the Orokin elegance.

: Protea's signature secondary weapon, now touched by the Orokin elegance. Okina Prime: A new Primed dual dagger after a long time.

Additionally, if you buy the Protea Prime Access, you get some brand-new cosmetics:

Rhoptron Prime Syandana

Temporal Prime Ephemera

Protea Prime Chronorum Helmet (exclusive bonus item)

The Protea Prime Access also grants a complementary 90-day Affinity Booster and 90-day Resource Booster.

How to prepare for the Protea Prime release

Protea Prime Access can be purchased only with real money, but it will grant Protea Prime, Velox Prime, and Okina Prime to your inventory instantly, alongside the exclusive cosmetics.

For the majority of the Warframe playerbase, though, getting Protea Prime involves farming up some of the new Relics.

To prepare for the Protea Prime launch, you can max out your faction standing for the neutral Syndicates you are aligned with. This will allow you to instantly purchase five to 15 Relic Packs (depending on how many Syndicates you are at max rank with), giving you a decent chance of getting the Relics.

Otherwise, you can simply hit the common Relic farms in Warframe to fish for a Protea Prime-related Relic drop from May 1 onwards.

Khora Prime is getting Vaulted this May

Khora Prime is entering Warframe's Prime Vault pretty soon (Image via Digital Extremes)

With the release of Protea Prime Access, Khora Prime will be vaulted. If you don't have it, the weeks leading up to May 1 present your last chance to farm up Khora Prime, Hystrix Prime, and Dual Keres Prime.

Once they enter the Prime Vault, you cannot farm them directly for a while.

