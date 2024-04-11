All major changes in Warframe hotfix 35.5.6: Ability LoS improvements, Divine Retribution changes, and more

Warframe hotfix 35.5.6 patch notes went live today, documenting some major changes to finally polish up the Dante Unbound update. This patch follows up on last week's Warframe 35.5.5 hotfix to further improve line of sight (LoS) checks for Dante's Tragedy and Dark Verse.

While the last hotfix implemented band-aid changes to make Tragedy more consistent as an area nuke in tight corridors, this patch makes far more comprehensive changes to LoS checks. What's more: it incorporates said changes to all Warframe abilities that involve LoS checks - save for those of Gyre, Ember, Vauban, and Zephyr.

There's also one other major area this hotfix tackles: Overguard interactions with mods (Rage, Hunter Adrenaline) and abilities (Vex Armor) that require taking health or shield damage.

Without further ado, let us dive into all the major changes documented in Warframe hotfix 35.5.6 patch notes.

Warframe hotfix 35.5.6 changes how LoS checks work on 10 different abilities

Abilities like Excalibur's Radial Blind will now benefit from more accurate LoS checks (Image via Digital Extremes)

From the time that Warframe hotfix 35.5.6 has rolled out, most abilities that require enemies to be visible now rely on a three-pronged line of sight check. This boils down to three conditions:

Proximity : If the enemy is close to you (less than 5 meters away), they count as visible irrespective of other conditions.

: If the enemy is close to you (less than 5 meters away), they count as visible irrespective of other conditions. Rendered Check : Simply put, if you can see any part of the enemy on the screen, they pass the LoS check.

: Simply put, if you can see any part of the enemy on the screen, they pass the LoS check. Raycast Check: The older LoS check simply drew a raycast line from you to the center of the enemy's body, and if anything interrupts the trajectory it would also count as interrupting LoS. Instead, the new Raycast check draws three lines to the enemy's head, torso, and foot, making 'false blocks' less likely.

These checks are now partially or fully implemented on the following Warframe abilities:

Excalibur’s Radial Blind (Rendered Check)

Excalibur Umbra’s Radial Howl (Rendered Check)

Dante’s Dark Verse (Rendered Check)

Helminth’s Sickening Pulse (Rendered Check)

Hildryn’s Pillage (Rendered Check)

Mag’s Pull (Rendered Check)

Nova’s Null Star Augment (Rendered Check)

Hildryn’s Aegis Storm (Raycast Check from floor where Hildryn is hovering)

Khora’s Whipclaw (Raycast Checks from multiple points around the whip's impact)

Qorvex’s Chyrinka Pillar (Raycast Checks from top and center of pillar)

In a future update, the following abilities will also receive the same treatment:

Ember’s Fire Blast

Gyre’s Rotorswell

Vauban’s Tesla Bank Augment

Zephyr’s Tailwind (Dive Bomb)

All Overguard interaction changes in Warframe hotfix 35.5.6

Expand Tweet

The Warframe hotfix 35.5.6 changes are not to Overguard itself, but two specific cases: Chroma's Vex Armor, and the Rage mod (including the Hunter Adrenaline variant).

Chroma's Vex Armor : Melee kills now grant a 15% Armor increase and ranged kills a 15% increase to Weapon Damage (doubled to 30% for ranged weak point kills).

: Melee kills now grant a 15% Armor increase and ranged kills a 15% increase to Weapon Damage (doubled to 30% for ranged weak point kills). Rage : Converts 40% of all Damage on Overguard granted by allies to Energy while Shields are inactive.

: Converts 40% of all Damage on Overguard granted by allies to Energy while Shields are inactive. Hunter Adrenaline : Converts 45% of all Damage on Overguard granted by allies to Energy while Shields are inactive.

: Converts 45% of all Damage on Overguard granted by allies to Energy while Shields are inactive. The Energy conversion on Rage and Hunter Adrenaline only works for Overguard added by ally abilities, and not self-imposed Overguard like Iron Skin.

Other notable changes in Warframe hotfix 35.5.6

Arca Titron Slam capacity buffs : Reduced the max charges from 10 to 5, but increased Slam Damage increase per charge to +250%, and Slam Range per charge to 2m.

: Reduced the max charges from 10 to 5, but increased Slam Damage increase per charge to +250%, and Slam Range per charge to 2m. Nezha's Divine Retribution Augment Mod : Rather than a flat 50% Ability Range reduction, this new Augment Mod will now set the base range of Divine Spears to 14m.

: Rather than a flat 50% Ability Range reduction, this new Augment Mod will now set the base range of Divine Spears to 14m. Frost’s Icy Avalanche Augment Mod : will now grant Overguard to non-player allies in radius (i.e. Sentinels, Companions, Specters).

: will now grant Overguard to non-player allies in radius (i.e. Sentinels, Companions, Specters). Dante's Pageflight : The Status Damage increase applied to enemies hit by its Paragrimms is now 50% at base, scalable with Ability Strength.

: The Status Damage increase applied to enemies hit by its Paragrimms is now 50% at base, scalable with Ability Strength. Dante's Tragedy: Now has a 1 billion damage cap, mostly as a preventive measure against crashes.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

All Warframes tier list ||Warframe Incarnon weapons tier list || Kuva weapons tier list || All Warframe Twitch drops this week || Best stat-stick weapons in Warframe || Tenet weapons tier list || Latest Baro Ki'teer Inventory || All Warframe Promo Codes || Best weapons in Warframe for each Mastery Rank