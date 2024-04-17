Warframe: How to get the Landing Craft Foundry Segment?

The Landing Craft Foundry Segment is a necessary upgrade you have to get in order to craft alternate Landing Crafts in your Foundry. If you don't want to spend Platinum for these, the Landing Craft Foundry Segment has to be acquired from the Dojo.

Landing Crafts, the ship that lets you zip around the solar systems, are mostly there for cosmetic purposes on the loading screen. However, each Landing Craft also unlocks a related Air Support power, some of which are quite helpful.

This article will go over how you can get the Landing Craft Foundry Segment in Warframe.

How to get Landing Craft Foundry Segment in Warframe

Blueprint for Landing Craft Foundry Segment can be found in Clan Dojo (Image via Digital Extremes)

Here are the steps you should follow in order to get the Landing Craft Foundry Segment in Warframe:

Join a Clan. You can only join a Clan via invites. To do so, go to the Recruit chat menu, and then write 'LF clan' or 'WTJ clan'. New Clans are founded often, so you will have someone reach out to you in no time.

to the Clan through . Once you are part of the Clan, you must craft a Clan Key . The blueprint for this will be automatically added to your Foundry. Crafting a Clan Key costs 1 Morphic, 500 Polymer Bundles, 500 Ferrites, and 1500 Credits.

from the Navigation menu. It should be at the bottom left of the system. Once you have loaded into the Dojo, go to Tenno Lab via Esc > Fast Travel > Tenno Lab .

. In the Tenno Lab inventory, you can find Landing Craft Foundry Segment Research under the 'Miscellaneous' section. To get to it quicker, you can type in 'Landing Craft' in the search bar to the top right.

under the 'Miscellaneous' section. To get to it quicker, you can type in 'Landing Craft' in the search bar to the top right. 'Replicate Blueprint' for 15,000 Credits.

for 15,000 Credits. Exit the Clan Dojo and go back to your Orbiter.

You can now build the Landing Craft Foundry Segment from your Foundry.

Crafting ingredients for Landing Craft Foundry Segment

Other than the blueprint replication cost, an early-game Warframe player also has to spend quite a fortune on crafting it. Crafting the Landing Craft Foundry Segment in earnest requires the following:

100,000 Credits

1 Argon Crystal

3000 Ferrite

800 Rubedo

2 Tellurium

Read Related: How to get Argon Crystal in Warframe

If you're just starting out with Warframe, you will not have this many spare Credits, nor will you know how to get Tellurium this early on. Beginners are recommended to craft this Segment later on, as they will not get any immediate use out of it anyway.

Once you have the Landing Craft Foundry Segment installed, you can craft Landing Craft components (Image via Digital Extremes)

Once you craft it, you can build components for all sorts of Landing Craft that you can find in Warframe.

