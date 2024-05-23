Warframe: Okina Prime build guide (mod setup and Arcanes)

Okina Prime is the latest dagger weapon in Warframe, released to relatively little fanfare alongside Protea Prime Access. Being a dagger is arguably its strongest asset, as it gives it access to some of the best stances in the game. Couple this with a surprisingly high critical chance and good status chance, and we have an end-game viable melee.

In this Okina Prime build guide, we will go over a hybrid-scaling mod setup that you can take to the Steel Path with great success.

Warframe: Okina Prime build with Melee Influence (4-Forma)

Okina Prime build with high range can make good use of Melee Infleuence (Image via Overframe)

In this Okina Prime build, we chiefly use light attacks to keep the combo at 12x. This is crucial to gain scaling critical chance and status chance from Blood Rush and Weeping wounds. As we run no-combo-duration mods for the upkeep, the Naramon focus school is of great use here.

Some other obvious synergies are Warframes that can increase your melee attack speed: Wisp and Volt are popular examples. You can also go for generally good melee-centric frames, such as the post-rework Inaros, Kullervo, or Voruna.

However, the best frame-agonstic way to increase your damage output is a status primer for Condition Overload mod. A Diriga with Arc Coil, Manifold Bond, and a fitting Sentinel weapon will do the job just fine.

Mods used:

Spinning Needle (Stance)

Condition Overload

Organ Shatter

Weeping Wounds

Blood Rush

Focus Energy

Primed Reach (or Spring-loaded Blade)

Primed Smite Corrupted (Replace with faction-damage multiplier mod of choice)

Carnis Mandible

Optional Tennokai mod: Dreamer's Wrath

Arcane used: Melee Influence

On top of Electricity element for proccing Melee Influence, Focus Energy also grants heavy attack efficiency. This means you can use heavy attacks for VIP enemies such as Acolytes without having to spend all of your combo.

Due to the low Riven Disposition on Okina Prime, Riven mods are not recommended for it at the moment.

How to use this Okina Prime build without Melee Influence?

The Okina Prime build provided here uses Eletric element to gain additional crowd-clearing Slash procs from Melee Influence. However, you can replace it with any other Melee Arcane. In that case, you can also replace Focus Energy with Gladiator Might for a pure Slash melee.

If you are not using Nourish as a Helminth ability, you can also put Viral on this build. To do that, replace the following:

Replace Focus Energy with V irulent Scourge

with V Replace Carnis Mandible with Vicious Frost.

