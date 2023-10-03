Warframe QTCC event stream schedule, Twitch drops, rewards, and more

Warframe is well-known for its wholesome community, and its developer, Digital Extremes, also echoes a similar ethos. A routine part and parcel of their philanthropy is the annual joint venture with Warframe Quest to Conquer Cancer (QTCC). All the proceeds from this month-long fundraiser go to lifesaving cancer research via the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.
Counting from 2020, this will be the fourth year of Warframe's annual QTCC charity drives. Willing participants worldwide can contribute by purchasing charity merch or donating to the numerous Twitch streams held by the developer community management team and any of its officially endorsed streamers.
Warframe QTCC 2023 Rewards
The fundraiser's goal is to raise $100,000 in donations. The community will be rewarded with free in-game prizes claimable by everyone in Warframe, depending on how much is raised.
Some of these rewards will be delivered to your inventory automatically as long as you log in before January 1st, 2024, and some of them require you to beat an Alert to achieve them.
All Warframe QTCC streams and Twitch drops in October 2023
Nearly a hundred Warframe Twitch streams will be held throughout October. The following is a list of all the streams, including four weekly Prime Time streams and a few more Community Team Streams from the developer itself.
Watching any of the streams for 45 consecutive minutes grants you a Twitch drop from the reward pool specific to that week. Every 45 minutes only grants you one of the rewards, meaning you will need to watch three hours cumulatively to obtain all the Twitch drops.
Week 1 Stream Schedule (October 2 - 8)
Week 1 Twitch Drops
For the first week, your possible Twitch drop rewards are:
- Nora Night Noggle (Decoration object)
- Yareli Community Display (Decoration object)
- Conquera Decoration (Decoration object)
- Dawn Shawzin (You can play Shawzin in-game at any point by equipping the Shawzin emote; additionally, Shawzins can also be used as decoration in Orbiter or Dormizone)
Week 2 (October 9 - 15)
Week 2 Twitch Drops
For the second week, viewers will get four Noggle statues as potential Twitch drops from QTCC streams:
- Kahl Noggle (Decoration object)
- Veso Noggle (Decoration object)
- Lotus Noggle (Decoration object)
- Teshin Noggle (Decoration object)
Week 3 (October 16 - 22)
Week 3 Twitch Drops
The potential Twitch drops from QTCC streams during Week 3 are:
- Ticker Floof (Decoration object)
- Splendid Margo Floof (Decoration object)
- Panzer Vulpaphyla Floof (Decoration object)
- Red Crested Virmink Floof (Decoration object)
Week 4 (October 23 - 29)
Week 4 Twitch Drops
For the fourth week (October 23rd - 29th), the Twitch drops are:
- Dais Domestik Drone (Decoration object)
- Ki'Teer Domestik Drone (Decoration object)
- Liset Domestik Drone (Decoration object)
- Styanax Community Display (Decoration object)
Streams on October 30 and October 31
The final closing stream will be held from the official Warframe Twitch handle on October 31 from 7 am PDT to 3 pm PDT.
Twitch Drops on October 30 and 31
For the final two days of the month, all four rewards are rare in-game materials:
- Seriglass Shard
- 5x Steel Essence
- Crisma Toroid
- Radiant Eidolon Shard
Note that you must have your in-game account linked to your Twitch account in order to claim the rewards and receive them in your inventory. To do this, you simply have to log into your Twitch and Warframe accounts and then click Link Account on this page.