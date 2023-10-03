Warframe QTCC event stream schedule, Twitch drops, rewards, and more

Warframe is well-known for its wholesome community, and its developer, Digital Extremes, also echoes a similar ethos. A routine part and parcel of their philanthropy is the annual joint venture with Warframe Quest to Conquer Cancer (QTCC). All the proceeds from this month-long fundraiser go to lifesaving cancer research via the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Counting from 2020, this will be the fourth year of Warframe's annual QTCC charity drives. Willing participants worldwide can contribute by purchasing charity merch or donating to the numerous Twitch streams held by the developer community management team and any of its officially endorsed streamers.

Warframe QTCC 2023 Rewards

The fundraiser's goal is to raise $100,000 in donations. The community will be rewarded with free in-game prizes claimable by everyone in Warframe, depending on how much is raised.

Some of these rewards will be delivered to your inventory automatically as long as you log in before January 1st, 2024, and some of them require you to beat an Alert to achieve them.

Funds Raised Unlocked Rewards $5,000 Conquera Twitch and Discord Emotes $10,000 Conquerea United Sigil and Glyph $20,000 3x Built Forma Alert (November 3 - 17) $30,000 Conquera Community Display by Maelibun $40,000 3-Day Affinity Booster (November 17 - 20) $50,000 1x Warframe Slot and 1x Weapon Slot $60,000 Built Umbra Forma Alert (November 3 - 17) $70,000 Conquera UI Background $80,000 Conquera UI Theme $90,000 Official Whispers in The Walls Concept Art Reveal $100,000+ Conquera Leg Armor

All Warframe QTCC streams and Twitch drops in October 2023

Nearly a hundred Warframe Twitch streams will be held throughout October. The following is a list of all the streams, including four weekly Prime Time streams and a few more Community Team Streams from the developer itself.

Watching any of the streams for 45 consecutive minutes grants you a Twitch drop from the reward pool specific to that week. Every 45 minutes only grants you one of the rewards, meaning you will need to watch three hours cumulatively to obtain all the Twitch drops.

Week 1 Stream Schedule (October 2 - 8)

Date Time (PDT/PST) Stream Link Oct 2, 2023 11 am - 3:30 pm Official QTCC Kickoff Oct 2, 2023 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm Kirarahime Oct 3, 2023 12 pm - 2 pm soymistergamer (Español) Oct 3, 2023 2 pm - 4 pm Aungelecette Oct 4, 2023 10 am - 12 pm ElnoraEleo (Français) Oct 4, 2023 12 pm - 2 pm Miabyte Oct 5, 2023 3 pm - 5 pm Prime Time Oct 5, 2023 5 pm - 7 pm Dezsaras Oct 6, 2023 4 pm - 6 pm xxVampixx07 Oct 7, 2023 10 am - 12 pm UreiFen Oct 7, 2023 12 pm - 2 pm Disfusional Oct 8, 2023 1 pm - 3 pm JamieVoiceOver Oct 8, 2023 3 pm - 5 pm Depths

Week 1 Twitch Drops

QTCC Twitch Drops for Week 1 (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the first week, your possible Twitch drop rewards are:

Nora Night Noggle (Decoration object)

Yareli Community Display (Decoration object)

Conquera Decoration (Decoration object)

Dawn Shawzin (You can play Shawzin in-game at any point by equipping the Shawzin emote; additionally, Shawzins can also be used as decoration in Orbiter or Dormizone)

Week 2 (October 9 - 15)

Date Time (PDT/PST) Stream Link Oct 9, 2023 6 am - 8 am saturnsixthbar (简体中文) Oct 9, 2023 3 pm - 5 pm nononom12 Oct 10, 2023 11 am - 1 pm Community Team Stream Oct 10, 2023 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm LadyTheLaddy Oct 11, 2023 8 am - 10 am WidescreenJohn Oct 11, 2023 12 pm - 2 pm ItsJustToe Oct 12, 2023 9 am - 11 am Varlinator Oct 12, 2023 3 pm - 5 pm Prime Time Oct 12, 2023 5 pm - 7 pm L1fewater Oct 13, 2023 7 am - 9 am Finlaena Oct 13, 2023 5 pm - 7 pm 2020Zero (Português) Oct 14, 2023 7 am - 8 am TheKengineer Oct 14, 2023 6 pm - 8 pm StudioCyen Oct 15, 2023 12 pm - 2 pm Chacytay (Deutsch) Oct 15, 2023 2 pm - 4 pm Tanandra

Week 2 Twitch Drops

QTCC Twitch drops for week 2 (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the second week, viewers will get four Noggle statues as potential Twitch drops from QTCC streams:

Kahl Noggle (Decoration object)

Veso Noggle (Decoration object)

Lotus Noggle (Decoration object)

Teshin Noggle (Decoration object)

Week 3 (October 16 - 22)

Date Time (PDT/PST) Stream Link Oct 16, 2023 11 am - 1 pm Community Team Stream Oct 16, 2023 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm Purkinje Oct 17, 2023 9 am - 11 am Codoma Oct 17, 2023 5 pm - 7 pm Ozku (Español) Oct 18, 2023 5 am - 7 am Fated2Perish Oct 18, 2023 5 pm - 7 pm AsuraTenshi Oct 19, 2023 3 pm - 5 pm Prime Time Oct 19, 2023 5 pm - 7 pm Sharlazard Oct 20, 2023 11 am - 1 pm bluyayogamer (Español) Oct 20, 2023 3 pm - 5 pm Royalprat Oct 21, 2023 2 pm - 4 pm secriot_mcfly (Español) Oct 21, 2023 4 pm - 6 pm kyaii Oct 22, 2023 10 am - 12 pm MrRoadblock Oct 22, 2023 12 pm - 2 pm Sherpa

Week 3 Twitch Drops

QTCC Week 3 Twitch drops (Image via Digital Extremes)

The potential Twitch drops from QTCC streams during Week 3 are:

Ticker Floof (Decoration object)

Splendid Margo Floof (Decoration object)

Panzer Vulpaphyla Floof (Decoration object)

Red Crested Virmink Floof (Decoration object)

Week 4 (October 23 - 29)

Date Time (PST/PDT) Stream Link Oct 23, 2023 11 am - 12:30 pm Community Team Stream Oct 23, 2023 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm str8opticroyal Oct 24, 2023 3 am - 5 am kalon75 (日本語) Oct 24, 2023 11 am - 1 pm CanOfCraig Oct 25, 2023 10 am - 12 pm Pyrah Oct 25, 2023 12 pm - 2 pm Ottofyre Oct 26, 2023 10 am - 12 pm Spandy Oct 26, 2023 3 pm - 5 pm Prime Time Oct 26, 2023 5 pm - 7 pm YourLuckyClover Oct 27, 2023 5 am - 7 am PyrrhicSerenity Oct 27, 2023 9 am - 11 am dyana.csmythe Oct 28, 2023 5 pm - 8 pm DasterCreations (Español) Oct 29, 2023 11 am - 1 pm SiejoUmbra Oct 29, 2023 5 pm - 7 pm TheRagingterror

Week 4 Twitch Drops

Week 4 QTCC Twitch Drops (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the fourth week (October 23rd - 29th), the Twitch drops are:

Dais Domestik Drone (Decoration object)

Ki'Teer Domestik Drone (Decoration object)

Liset Domestik Drone (Decoration object)

Styanax Community Display (Decoration object)

Streams on October 30 and October 31

Date Time (PDT/PST) Stream Link Oct 30, 2023 7 am - 9 am JamieVoiceOver Oct 30, 2023 9 am - 11 am WidescreenJohn Oct 30, 2023 11 am - 1 pm Tanandra Oct 30, 2023 1 pm - 3 pm ElnoraEleo Oct 30, 2023 3 pm - 5 pm Aungelecette

The final closing stream will be held from the official Warframe Twitch handle on October 31 from 7 am PDT to 3 pm PDT.

Twitch Drops on October 30 and 31

QTCC Twitch drops for October 30th and 31st (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the final two days of the month, all four rewards are rare in-game materials:

Seriglass Shard

5x Steel Essence

Crisma Toroid

Radiant Eidolon Shard

Note that you must have your in-game account linked to your Twitch account in order to claim the rewards and receive them in your inventory. To do this, you simply have to log into your Twitch and Warframe accounts and then click Link Account on this page.