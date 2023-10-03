MMO
  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Warframe QTCC event stream schedule, Twitch drops, rewards, and more

Warframe QTCC event stream schedule, Twitch drops, rewards, and more

By Sambit Pal
Modified Oct 03, 2023 20:53 IST
The Warframe Mag adorned in the Conquera armor, Logos of Warframe, Princess Margaret Foundation, Quest to Conquer Cancer
Warframe QTCC is an annual event in collaboration with The Princess Margaret Foundation (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe is well-known for its wholesome community, and its developer, Digital Extremes, also echoes a similar ethos. A routine part and parcel of their philanthropy is the annual joint venture with Warframe Quest to Conquer Cancer (QTCC). All the proceeds from this month-long fundraiser go to lifesaving cancer research via the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Counting from 2020, this will be the fourth year of Warframe's annual QTCC charity drives. Willing participants worldwide can contribute by purchasing charity merch or donating to the numerous Twitch streams held by the developer community management team and any of its officially endorsed streamers.

Warframe QTCC 2023 Rewards

The fundraiser's goal is to raise $100,000 in donations. The community will be rewarded with free in-game prizes claimable by everyone in Warframe, depending on how much is raised.

Some of these rewards will be delivered to your inventory automatically as long as you log in before January 1st, 2024, and some of them require you to beat an Alert to achieve them.

Funds RaisedUnlocked Rewards
$5,000Conquera Twitch and Discord Emotes
$10,000Conquerea United Sigil and Glyph
$20,0003x Built Forma Alert (November 3 - 17)
$30,000Conquera Community Display by Maelibun
$40,0003-Day Affinity Booster (November 17 - 20)
$50,0001x Warframe Slot and 1x Weapon Slot
$60,000Built Umbra Forma Alert (November 3 - 17)
$70,000Conquera UI Background
$80,000Conquera UI Theme
$90,000Official Whispers in The Walls Concept Art Reveal
$100,000+Conquera Leg Armor

All Warframe QTCC streams and Twitch drops in October 2023

Nearly a hundred Warframe Twitch streams will be held throughout October. The following is a list of all the streams, including four weekly Prime Time streams and a few more Community Team Streams from the developer itself.

Watching any of the streams for 45 consecutive minutes grants you a Twitch drop from the reward pool specific to that week. Every 45 minutes only grants you one of the rewards, meaning you will need to watch three hours cumulatively to obtain all the Twitch drops.

Week 1 Stream Schedule (October 2 - 8)

DateTime (PDT/PST)Stream Link
Oct 2, 202311 am - 3:30 pmOfficial QTCC Kickoff
Oct 2, 202312:30 pm - 2:30 pmKirarahime
Oct 3, 202312 pm - 2 pmsoymistergamer (Español)
Oct 3, 20232 pm - 4 pmAungelecette
Oct 4, 202310 am - 12 pmElnoraEleo (Français)
Oct 4, 202312 pm - 2 pmMiabyte
Oct 5, 20233 pm - 5 pmPrime Time
Oct 5, 20235 pm - 7 pmDezsaras
Oct 6, 20234 pm - 6 pmxxVampixx07
Oct 7, 202310 am - 12 pmUreiFen
Oct 7, 202312 pm - 2 pmDisfusional
Oct 8, 20231 pm - 3 pmJamieVoiceOver
Oct 8, 20233 pm - 5 pmDepths

Week 1 Twitch Drops

QTCC Twitch Drops for Week 1 (Image via Digital Extremes)
QTCC Twitch Drops for Week 1 (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the first week, your possible Twitch drop rewards are:

  • Nora Night Noggle (Decoration object)
  • Yareli Community Display (Decoration object)
  • Conquera Decoration (Decoration object)
  • Dawn Shawzin (You can play Shawzin in-game at any point by equipping the Shawzin emote; additionally, Shawzins can also be used as decoration in Orbiter or Dormizone)

Week 2 (October 9 - 15)

Date Time (PDT/PST)Stream Link
Oct 9, 20236 am - 8 amsaturnsixthbar (简体中文)
Oct 9, 20233 pm - 5 pmnononom12
Oct 10, 202311 am - 1 pmCommunity Team Stream
Oct 10, 202312:30 pm - 2:30 pmLadyTheLaddy
Oct 11, 20238 am - 10 amWidescreenJohn
Oct 11, 202312 pm - 2 pm ItsJustToe
Oct 12, 20239 am - 11 amVarlinator
Oct 12, 20233 pm - 5 pmPrime Time
Oct 12, 20235 pm - 7 pmL1fewater
Oct 13, 20237 am - 9 amFinlaena
Oct 13, 20235 pm - 7 pm2020Zero (Português)
Oct 14, 20237 am - 8 amTheKengineer
Oct 14, 20236 pm - 8 pmStudioCyen
Oct 15, 202312 pm - 2 pmChacytay (Deutsch)
Oct 15, 20232 pm - 4 pmTanandra

Week 2 Twitch Drops

QTCC Twitch drops for week 2 (Image via Digital Extremes)
QTCC Twitch drops for week 2 (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the second week, viewers will get four Noggle statues as potential Twitch drops from QTCC streams:

  • Kahl Noggle (Decoration object)
  • Veso Noggle (Decoration object)
  • Lotus Noggle (Decoration object)
  • Teshin Noggle (Decoration object)

Week 3 (October 16 - 22)

Date Time (PDT/PST)Stream Link
Oct 16, 202311 am - 1 pmCommunity Team Stream
Oct 16, 202312:30 pm - 2:30 pm Purkinje
Oct 17, 20239 am - 11 amCodoma
Oct 17, 20235 pm - 7 pmOzku (Español)
Oct 18, 20235 am - 7 amFated2Perish
Oct 18, 20235 pm - 7 pmAsuraTenshi
Oct 19, 20233 pm - 5 pmPrime Time
Oct 19, 20235 pm - 7 pmSharlazard
Oct 20, 202311 am - 1 pmbluyayogamer (Español)
Oct 20, 20233 pm - 5 pmRoyalprat
Oct 21, 20232 pm - 4 pmsecriot_mcfly (Español)
Oct 21, 20234 pm - 6 pmkyaii
Oct 22, 202310 am - 12 pmMrRoadblock
Oct 22, 202312 pm - 2 pmSherpa

Week 3 Twitch Drops

QTCC Week 3 Twitch drops (Image via Digital Extremes)
QTCC Week 3 Twitch drops (Image via Digital Extremes)

The potential Twitch drops from QTCC streams during Week 3 are:

  • Ticker Floof (Decoration object)
  • Splendid Margo Floof (Decoration object)
  • Panzer Vulpaphyla Floof (Decoration object)
  • Red Crested Virmink Floof (Decoration object)

Week 4 (October 23 - 29)

Date Time (PST/PDT)Stream Link
Oct 23, 202311 am - 12:30 pmCommunity Team Stream
Oct 23, 202312:30 pm - 2:30 pmstr8opticroyal
Oct 24, 20233 am - 5 amkalon75 (日本語)
Oct 24, 202311 am - 1 pmCanOfCraig
Oct 25, 202310 am - 12 pmPyrah
Oct 25, 202312 pm - 2 pmOttofyre
Oct 26, 202310 am - 12 pmSpandy
Oct 26, 20233 pm - 5 pmPrime Time
Oct 26, 20235 pm - 7 pmYourLuckyClover
Oct 27, 20235 am - 7 amPyrrhicSerenity
Oct 27, 20239 am - 11 amdyana.csmythe
Oct 28, 20235 pm - 8 pmDasterCreations (Español)
Oct 29, 202311 am - 1 pmSiejoUmbra
Oct 29, 20235 pm - 7 pmTheRagingterror

Week 4 Twitch Drops

Week 4 QTCC Twitch Drops (Image via Digital Extremes)
Week 4 QTCC Twitch Drops (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the fourth week (October 23rd - 29th), the Twitch drops are:

  • Dais Domestik Drone (Decoration object)
  • Ki'Teer Domestik Drone (Decoration object)
  • Liset Domestik Drone (Decoration object)
  • Styanax Community Display (Decoration object)

Streams on October 30 and October 31

DateTime (PDT/PST)Stream Link
Oct 30, 20237 am - 9 amJamieVoiceOver
Oct 30, 20239 am - 11 amWidescreenJohn
Oct 30, 202311 am - 1 pmTanandra
Oct 30, 20231 pm - 3 pmElnoraEleo
Oct 30, 20233 pm - 5 pmAungelecette

The final closing stream will be held from the official Warframe Twitch handle on October 31 from 7 am PDT to 3 pm PDT.

Twitch Drops on October 30 and 31

QTCC Twitch drops for October 30th and 31st (Image via Digital Extremes)
QTCC Twitch drops for October 30th and 31st (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the final two days of the month, all four rewards are rare in-game materials:

  • Seriglass Shard
  • 5x Steel Essence
  • Crisma Toroid
  • Radiant Eidolon Shard

Note that you must have your in-game account linked to your Twitch account in order to claim the rewards and receive them in your inventory. To do this, you simply have to log into your Twitch and Warframe accounts and then click Link Account on this page.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...