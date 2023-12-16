Wayfinder update 0.2 Eventide official patch notes, update size, and more

Wayfinder's latest update, Eventide, is its biggest one so far. While previous updates fixed bugs and drip-fed small content drops to its fledgling Early Access player base, the 0.2 patch shifts its goals towards polishing up things present in the game. It brings long-awaited improvements to its user interface, enemy AI, and resource drop allocation while introducing the Awakening system.

Fresh out of a publisher watching over them, Airship Syndicate is now the sole proprietor of Wayfinder. Rather than faltering, the company plans to tighten the ropes around its first live-service MMO-lite until it finds a new publisher.

If anything, the 0.2 update proves that a Wayfinder full release is closer to seeing the light of day.

Wayfinder patch 0.2 introduces the Awakening system, a new event, weapons, cosmetics, and more

To wrap up Wayfinder's first year of Early Access, the latest update comes with Evertide, the headliner holiday event. With a bounty of exclusive new pets, cosmetics, and housing decor to be collected, this event will go on till January 1, 2024.

The update also introduces the Awakening system. Similar to Formas in Warframe, this system allows you to raise the power cap of your favorite Wayfinders and weapons.

The benefits of an Awakened equipment and Wayfinders include:

Increased level cap

Increased character stats/ weapon stats

Additional affinity point per Awakening level

Additional Echo Slot at Awakening level 5 and beyond.

How big is Wayfinder patch 0.2?

The 0.2 update repackages all Wayfinder files, meaning that it will recompile all shaders when you first run the game. This will cause the first run of Wayfinder after the patch to run with suboptimal performance for a while, after which things will get back to normal.

For this reason, the size of this update is also much bigger than previous Wayfinder patches (approximately 6.77 GB for PC on Steam).

Wayfinder update 0.2 official patch notes

Here are the official patch notes detailing the biggest changes in the 0.2 update:

Senja rework in Wayfinder patch 0.2

Showboat (Passive):

Reduced damage window now starts from the beginning of Showboating abilities (Pummel and Gain Favor) and persists through the end if the ability is fully charged.

When hit while Showboating, gain extra Crowd Favor meter and gain a stacking heal over time effect.

Showboating now reduces incoming impact by 25%

Pummel:

Ability Power scaling significantly increased. Increasing with charge duration.

§ 10% - Immediate tap use.

§ ~15% - Partially charged.

§ ~25% - Fully charged.

Gain Favor:

The player can now move while using Gain Favor at reduced movement speed.

Taunt and buff range is increased.

Grand Finale (Ult):

Removed

Thunderous Glory (Ult):

A new ult for Senja, Thunderous Glory deals damage to nearby enemies and buffs nearby allies with increased Weapon and Ability Power for 20s

While Thunderous Glory is active, Senja's weapon attacks cause chain lightning, dealing hybrid WP/AP damage to her target and up to 5 chained enemies.

All Weapon Abilities now scale half with Ability Power and half with Weapon Power

Weapon balance changes in Wayfinder patch 0.2

Scythes:

Animation speed increased by 15% for:

Light Attack Combo

Heavy Attack Combo

Crossover Combo

Damage per hit reduced by 5% for above combos. Overall DPS should be ~10% higher

Sword and Shield

Sword attacks animation speed 10% faster

Shield attacks now deal ~10% more damage and break

Marksman Active Reload:

The Gun Jam effect no longer occurs when failing the Active Reload minigame. Instead, the reload sequence will play out naturally, filling the clip at the end of the timer.

Each Marksman subclass now has a unique Perfect Reload Buff:

Rifles - +35% Rate of Fire for 4 seconds

Shotguns - +50% Break Power for 4 seconds

Burst Rifles - +50% Crit Power for 5 seconds

Runecannons - +50% Weapon Power for 5 seconds

The duration of each Perfect reload buff now scales according to the number of shots fired from the previous clip.

Example: If only half of a clip is expended before reloading, the Perfect Reload buff's duration will have a 50% reduced duration

Eagle Eye meter:

Eagle Eye targets now only spawn once the Eagle Eye meter has reached 100%

Eagle Eye meter gain has been normalized across Marksman subclasses

All subclasses should now reach 100% Eagle Eye meter after ~15s of continuous fire

Buffs that scale fire rate (including the Rifle Perfect Reload buff) will also increase Eagle Eye buildup rate

Rifles:

Rifles now penetrate 25% of enemy armor (down from 50%)

Rifle attacks can pierce 1 target, damaging the target behind it (unchanged)

Health Damage per shot increased by 30%

Break Damage per shot increased by 25%

Rate of fire reduced by 15%

Clip size increased from 7 to 9

Optimal range reduced from 18m to 15m

Maximum range reduced from 36m to 30m

The following changes have been made to Ransom's Scattershot:

Now counts as a single hit per target (see Shotgun attack changes)

Total Break Damage increased by 200%

No longer pierces targets

Shotguns:

Shotguns no longer penetrate enemy armor

Shotgun attacks no longer pierce targets

Shotgun blasts now count as a single combined hit per target instead of each pellet counting as a separate hit

Damage to each target scales with the number of pellets that hit. This significantly reduces the rate of some on-hit effects (such as Venomess's Venom effect)

Each shotgun blast now fires 12 pellets instead of 6

Total Health Damage reduced by 10%

Total Break Damage increased by 100%

Rate of fire increased by 25%

Clip size reduced from 6 to 4

Optimal range reduced from 12m to 7m

Maximum range reduced from 28m to 21m

Burst Rifles:

Burst Rifles now penetrate 25% of enemy armor (down from 50%)

Burst Rifle attacks no longer pierce targets

Break Damage reduced by 20%

Bursts are now 20% 'tighter' (less time between shots inside a burst)

This causes Burst Rifles' overall rate of fire to increase slightly (~7%)

Clip Size increased from 12 to 18

Optimal range reduced from 18m to 11m

Maximum range reduced from 36m to 30m

Nightshade's Wyvern's Fury Clip Size increased from 15 to 24

Runecannons:

Runecannons now ignore 50% of enemy armor (down from 100%)

Runecannon attacks can pierce up to 7 targets, for a maximum of 8 targets per shot (unchanged)

Fixed a bug that was skewing the angle of Runecannons' hit area, making it difficult to hit flying enemies and Eagle Eye targets

Break Damage reduced by 67%

Clip size reduced from 5 to 4

Optimal Range reduced from 25m to 20m

Maximum Range reduced from 45m to 30m

Enemy improvements in Wayfinder patch 0.2

AI System Improvements

Refactored Awareness and Threat systems to create more responsive AI.

Added Team Sense to help AI communicate perception events to encounter groups.

Added Proximity Sense so AI can detect players when they get very close to them from behind.

Added a component to our Threat model that helps spread pressure out more evenly among team members.

Updated how distance is modeled in our Threat system to better match the max range for player weapons

AI will better spread out to avoid each other in combat.

Reworked core AI navigation implementation for smoother movement.

Increased maximum walk and run move speeds of most melee character classes.

·AI Damage

§ Audited damage types for every AI attack

§ Adjusted a few attacks from physical damage to magical damage (thus changing which defensive stat is used)

§ Fixed issues where some damage over time (DoT) or area of effect (AOE) abilities were doing too much damage.

§ Fixed issues where some DoT and AoE abilities were blockable.

· Enemy Adjustments

Added lock-on indicators for all Hunt bosses

Many leaping or gap-closing attacks had their cooldowns or targeting adjusted

Mutator updates in Wayfinder patch 0.2

Mutators will no longer target players on player start locations or checkpoint respawns.

Players in these areas are no longer targeted by things like bombs.

Damage effects will still damage players.

But Ground effects will not damage players in these areas.

Trickster knockbacks won't affect players in these regions.

Mutators will now clean up after hunts/expeditions end.

Mutator objects will despawn.

Periodic events will stop.

· Gloomshroud:

Gloom Shroud holdout duration decreased by a third.

Gloom Collapse recharge rate of cleansed station increased by 100%

· Gloom Collapse:

Radiant Torch should no longer duplicate.

Torch no longer floats in the air if dropped while airborne.

Torch won't get stuck on elevators.

Dodging won't clear gloom erosion.

Torch will now automatically respawn at the most recent checkpoint if it falls out of play. Or on the center tile during The First hunt.

· Trickster:

Fixed "fake loot" spawns.

Updated bombs to match radiuses with art better.

Updated bombs to ragdoll after exploding.

Updated to stop spawning bombs after an instance is completed.

Bombs no longer have collision.

Bombs that have already spawned but have not exploded will deactivate and drop to the ground.

Reworked all bombs (spawned bombs, chest bombs, and fake loot bombs) to only explode for a single frame

Previously, the damage region would persist for a second.

· Firebombs:

Gained all updates from Trickster Mutator

Fire pools now have a max limit and will despawn the oldest one when a new one is created.

Fire bombs ground/explosion radius now match visuals.

· Golden Cache:

Fixed a lot of interaction issues. This should only be destroyed by the explosion from a gloomtouched enemy.

· Greed:

Gold piles should replicate correctly now

Gold piles should no longer "poof" out of existence and should play a quick sinking animation when gathered.

Gold Mites no longer spawn from every pile.

Gold mites no longer spawn one at a time. But now in swarms.

Toxic:

Added "Mushroom Masher" buff

If a mushroom is killed by a Melee ability, it will grant the killing player a temporary attack power buff.

Updated puddles to not tick immediately upon entering the puddle. Giving melee players a window to get in and attack it before being hit.

Updated puddles so that players may now jump over them / through them

Loot and progression updates in Wayfinder patch 0.2

Consumables

Consumables are now fully consumed when used.

Consumables will no longer be refilled by traveling or signal fires.

Wayfinders can now bring much more than 3 consumables with them into a Lost Zone.

Consumables recipe costs have been reduced.

Event resources now drop from more events in each biome!

Example: Halcyon Orbs can now be found in a large number of events in Aurelian

Quest XP and rewards updated

Previously completed quests will grant the difference in rewards as appropriate one-time rewards.

Added Battle Pass XP rewards to some Side Quests that were missing it.

Previously completed quests will grant the difference in rewards as appropriate one-time rewards.

Boss loot reworked to improve the item mix and increase the the drop rate for epic accessories.

· Vestige and Essence drop rates now scale with difficulty sphere.

Trickster Chest loot improvements:

“Large” Trickster Chests: Guarantees a Trickster Coin, and 1 item from Accessory, Echo, Gloomstone, Trophy.

“Small” Trickster Chest: 1 item from Gold, Spectra, Trickster Keys.

Trickster Bar loot improvements:

Added a ‘Pity’ loot tier.

Reworked all tiers to grant escalating rewards.

There are now 2 outcomes that guarantee Trickster Coin.

Trickster Wheel Wins now guarantee the following:

§ Trickster Coin.

§ 1 item from Accessory, Echo, Trophy, Gloomstones.

§ 1 item from Gold, Spectra, Keys.

Spectra Revamp:

Higher Tiers of Spectra are now found when using 2+ Imbuements, rather than being based on the level of the dungeon.

Quantities scale with the sphere of the Lost Zone.

Reworked all recipes to align with the new spectra scheme.

Fixed an issue causing Marrow to not always drop loot.

Echoes

Reaver King Echo: Increased damage (250% → 350%), Cooldown reduced (30s → 15s)

Marrow Echo: Increased Crit Power (10% → 20%)

Lord of Blades Echo: Increased damage (100% → 350%), Increased cooldown (10s → 12s)

Ryv’n Echo: Now works against all enemies, not just Gloom enemies.

Argent Hand Echo: Bomb damage increased (200% → 300%)

Overworld and area updates in Wayfinder patch 0.2

· Fixed priority tagged tiles unnecessarily affecting dungeon tile budgets.

· Globally adjusted event budgets to allow for all events to spawn.

· Added jump links to most tiles to improve AI movement.

· General navigation cleanup and improvements.

· Removed +1 content level up when completing any Chokepoint or Stronghold event.

· Removed all objective UI from Gloom Stronghold events.

· New encounters added for ambushes across all biomes.

Aurelian

There should now only be one combat chokepoint in the Repository of Knowledge.

Added new Memory Fragment pickups to Orbital, Facsimile, Decoder, and Clinical Trial.

Arcstone can now be picked up by all players in the dungeon.

Reduced the max active count for Arcstones to 1, down from 2.

Reduced the max active count for Grid puzzles to 2, down from 3.

Added a new Tracer variant featuring a fiery foe in the Codex Halls.

Updated the encounters for the hidden activation of the Facsimile event.

Added additional loot options to the hidden activation of the Facsimile event.

Each player can individually acquire bonus loot if they complete the hidden activation of the Facsimile event via exchanging extra Arcstones and Data Fragments.

A Matter of Time event now only requires 3 Hourglasses, down from 4.

Also increased the timer to 10 minutes, up from 5.

Any player can place an Hourglass after it has been picked up.

Wayfinders can now enter the Clinical Trial after it has begun.

Cleaned up numerous toe catches across all tiles.

The Deep

The Pit, The Bloodworks, and Bal Duum now have distinct art styles.

Added new Mines tiles.

Added a Chain Gang variant to The Pit and The Bloodworks.

Chain Gang NPC’s are now randomized.

Dread Legion

Added a 2s delay to the traversal platforms throughout the hunt.

Improved guidance between major platforms.

Tuned the range of the Gloom Collapse to not be so punishing on the second traversal sequence.

Reaver Woods

Reduced the max number of tiles in Reaver Woods dungeons.

Reaver Woods boundary tiles updated to look impassable and added dense fog.

Added new Memory Fragment pickups to the Gloom Strongholds.

Adjusted encounters in The Hollow Heart to weight Hollow creature spawns over Reaver creatures.

Crown of Decay is re-enabled.

Enemies should now properly engage the Wayfinder with the crown.

The Crown of Decay buff now applies to Wayfinder wearing it and others in proximity.

Enlightening Treasure has been added to the Shrouded Woods and Bone Orchard.

The chest will no longer lock Wayfinders out after 3 incorrect torches have been lit.

The runes will not change color to indicate the corresponding torch has been lit.

Ley Lines now requires 2 pillars to be activated, down from 3.

The Fighting Pit in the The Hollow Heart will no longer indefinitely spawn additional enemies during the finale wave.

Audio updates for Ley Lines, Shrine, Snare, and Sacrifice events.

Boss changes in Wayfinder patch 0.2

Kolaar the Beastmaster

All summoned beasts have slightly increased health and resilience.

Added some invulnerability when Kolaar summons beasts

Kolaar's melee attack damage was increased slightly

Kolaar's Leap damage and range was increased slightly

When Kolaar commands his Bear to stomp, this ability will happen in sequence properly now instead of starting immediately.

Fixed issue where his bear stomp could only hit and slow one target.

Wormwood

Added a small heal to Wormwood when a seed hatches on Hallowed Ground

Reaver King

Improved mounting behavior.

Tuned melee attacks to be a bit more aggressive and engaging.

Improved Marrow’s charge attack.

Night’s Maw Rework

New and updated AI with a focus on phases.

Burrow Burst reworked to be based on HP%.

Acid Spray now leaves a Gloom AoE behind.

Acid Spit now leaves a Gloom AoE behind on impact.

New Abilities:

Burrow Burst: Night’s Maw will perform a set of burrows that release a burst of Gloom energy.

Scream: Summons additional Wurms to fight.

Sea of Wurms: Summons an army of Wurms that will Burrow Burst around Wayfinders.

Talon of Pyre:

Leveled out the arena to provide a more consistent combat experience.

Re-timed Meteor, Vortex, and Final Phase AOEs to line up significantly better with the AOE indicator.

Fixed an issue where damage volumes would linger after some abilities.

Reduced damage during some final phase attacks.

Talon of Pyre now enters its final phase at 10% remaining health instead of 15%.

Talon of Pyre's final phase lasts 40 seconds max, instead of 25 seconds.

Defeating Talon of Pyre now spawns a chest that contains all loot.

The chest will remain in the arena for 120s before disappearing.

Miscellaneous changes in Wayfinder patch 0.2

XP Caches are now usable in Wayfinder

XP from creatures, bosses, and expedition completion bonuses have been reduced by 30%.

Weapons are now dyeable in Wayfinder

Added 2 additional dye slots for every Wayfinder

Wolf now has new items available for Helper Coins

Improved housing item placement system for smoother decoration.

Wayfinder combat music is no longer tied to enemy threat level. It will only start in specific combat scenarios like events, hunts, and anchor fights. Music will also no longer stop and start during hunts.

New impact sounds have been added for all weapon classes. Rifles also now have hit indicator sounds. Crits now have sound associated.

Signal Fires are now approachable from both sides.

Signal Fires now replenish flasks.

Flask refill stations have been removed from Highlands and Skylight.

Players returning from a hunt or expedition will now spawn much closer to the Gloom Gate.

Alongside these adjustments and additions, this Wayfinder update also focuses on fixing hundreds of bugs, as expected of a patch in the Early Access Version. To find the full list of bug fixes, check out the official dev blog on the update.