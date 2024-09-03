"We have no communicated long-term plan": The Destiny 2 community blames the lack of a roadmap for the current burnout

The sentiment around Destiny 2 is tricky, given the context of what has been happening with the title and the studio. On one side, the massive layoffs from the company have not sat well with the community. On the other hand, some in-game features have been getting mixed reactions. While most of this has to do with the usual mid-season burnout, it seems that there is another primary reason why players aren't very excited about the game's current state.

Renowned Destiny 2 content creator Aztecross uploaded a video recently, titled We Need a Future Again in Destiny 2. This sparked several discussion threads among different players in the community, reflecting on the lack of a roadmap for the title.

A Reddit post saw some players discussing the issue while taking Aztecross' video as a reference:

I think part of the final shape fall-off has been because the final shape was a good jumping-off point for folks, but I also think it's because, for the first time since the release of Shadowkeep, we have no communicated long-term plan for Destiny 2.

Many players seemed to share a similar sentiment to that of Aztecross and the Reddit poster.

The Destiny 2 community demands a roadmap to start caring again

It has been a couple of months since The Final Shape launched with flying colors, garnering high praise from everyone in the community. However, things slowly started to look a little grim from the outside, especially when some core developers started leaving the company.

The massive wave of layoffs from the company also made things worse amidst the absolute lack of communication regarding the future. Destiny 2 is scheduled to get two more Episodes after the most recent one. Then, the game will most likely implement a different model with no expansions to look forward to.

As expected, the majority in the community aren't happy with this, with many wondering what exactly the point of the current sandbox is if there is no endgame scheduled.

The Reddit post in question came from a user named destinyvoidlock who stated:

Cross is right. Low sentiment right now is probably directly tied to the lack of an announced future.

I don't think the bad news coming out of Bungie, the 'frontiers' codename, and the vague statement about commitment to destiny 2 have been enough.

Multiple others who agreed with the lack of a roadmap weren't too happy with the current seasonal model as well. The repeated loop of running errands, similar to the pre-episode model, has led to many even quitting the game out of frustration.

Community reactions from the Reddit post (Image via Reddit)

On August 9, 2024, Bungie and the Destiny 2 team posted on X that the company will remain committed to Destiny and that they will announce future plans for the title.

However, until players see something concrete from the developers, the game is likely to be on auto-drive for some time.

