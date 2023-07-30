Diablo 4 offers a selection of five distinct character classes, each of which allows players to embark on a captivating journey in the game. Each character class has its unique skills and abilities, such as the Barbarian's ability to switch between weapons swiftly, Rogue's agility, Necromancer's ability to summon the dead, and many more.

Among all these game mechanics, Blood Orb is exclusive to the Necromancers only. You will unlock them once you have progressed in the game with the Necromancer build. This article will help you know more about these blood orbs, where to find, and how you can use them in the game.

What are Blood Orbs in Diablo 4 and where can you find them?

Blood Orbs in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Necromancers possess a unique power to summon Blood Orbs which are crimson-colored entities and emerge when you are engaged in a fight. These orbs function in a similar way to that of the Health Globes and have a rejuvenating effect on the character. The Blood Orbs will heal your character's health up to 15% of the maximum life once you use them.

Once you have played enough quests and missions in Diablo 4 using a Necromancer, you can unlock the Blood Orbs. However, the true potential of these can be unleashed by crafting the Paragon builds, which will empower the Necromancers to augment their Bloodworm's potency and amplify the damage of their Bone Spear build.

Hemorrhage Skill of the Necromancer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Now, in order to summon these elusive Blood Orbs, you need to utilize certain skills like Hemorrhage, Supernatural Blood Lance, or Blighted Corpse Tendrils with the Necromancer during the mid-game phase. However, later in the game, you will be able to use Legendary Aspects that will grant you the ability to consume Corpses and hence unlock the potential to summon even more Blood Orbs to replenish your health.

How can you use Blood Orbs in Diablo 4?

The Blood Artisan's Cuirass (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In order to use the Blood Orbs in the game, you have to simply walk over them when they are dropped and you will be able to access the potent healing effects of the orbs.

Furthermore, Blood Orbs offer an additional advantage by reducing the cooldown of your Ultimate ability by up to 1.5 seconds. You can experiment with various builds by including these orbs and notice which one suits you the best.

The Blood Orbs differ completely from Health Orbs, which act as potions replenishing the health of your character and can be used with all character classes in the game.

The Blood Artisan's Cuirass possesses the best synergy with these orbs. Some of the best Aspects that can be used with the orbs are the Aspect of Embalmer, Fastblood Aspect, Aspect of Potent Blood, and Gore Quills Aspect. The best paragons to use with Blood Orbs are the Blood Begets Blood and the Blood-drinker.