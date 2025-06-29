What can we expect from the Rust July update?

The Rust July update is right around the corner. The upcoming force wipe will go live for all regions on the first Thursday of the next month, i.e., on July 3, 2025. Players are gearing up for the upcoming force wipe, and naturally, they have a lot of questions as to what they can possibly expect from the latest update.

This article will explore everything that's coming with the Rust July update. Read below to know more.

All expected changes coming in the Rust July update

Blueprint and Map wipe

First and foremost, the upcoming Rust force wipe will feature a map and blueprint wipe across all servers in the game. Players' saved progress across different servers will be wiped clean, and as they set foot into newly generated maps in the game, they will once again have to work towards earning scrap, learning blueprints, and setting up their bases to establish dominance in their preferred terrain.

Box snapping

The Rust July update is also set to feature the addition of unique quality-of-life updates. An analysis of the test server program gives us insight into the new concepts, like the addition of barrel and box snapping. This feature will allow players to easily place deployables in their bases and maximize the effective storage in each square and triangle.

New party interface

Furthermore, a party interface has been in the works for quite a while, and we believe it is going to be released with the July force wipe for Rust. With this interface, players will be able to add more than eight players in a group and party up without having any issues.

Previously, the game only featured an interface that allowed a total of eight players to be added to a party. This made it harder for larger groups to coordinate and play the game. The addition of a new party interface will improve group cohesion, communication, and gameplay experience.

That's everything you need to know about the potential changes coming in the Rust July update. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

