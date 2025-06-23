5 tips to kickstart force wipe in Rust (2025)

Force wipe in Rust is arguably one of the toughest places to start your journey in this gruelling game. However, no matter how tough it might be, it is the core essence of this title. The adrenaline-fueled gameplay that follows the launch of a force wipe is what drives the majority of this player base to constantly keep grinding and spend hours into perfecting the best strategy to establish oneself in Rust.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the 5 tips that you can use to kickstart a force wipe in Rust. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's own opinion.

5 tips to dominate force wipe in Rust

Here's a look at some of the most crucial tips that will help you establish your dominance in Rust, right after a force wipe:

1) Base location

Building near a Monument (Image via Facepunch Studios)

As soon as you wake up on the beach after a force wipe, your first priority should be to find the appropriate base location. Depending on your playstyle and your preferred terrain, your location will vary across each procedural map generation.

However, there are some key pointers that you must consider when you're making your base. These include:

Proximity to Monuments

Availability of nodes

Proximity to a recycler

Three of these points play a crucial role in determining the outcome of a force wipe.

2) Place sleeping bags

Placing sleeping bag (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Right after a force wipe, you will start as a naked on the beach. As we stated above, you need to head inland and find your designated base location.

Being naked and lacking any weaponry to defend yourself, you remain vulnerable throughout your journey. To avoid dying, collect hemp and start placing sleeping bags across two to three grids. If you follow this practice, even if you end up dying, you'll have a head start deep inland and will have no need to restart from the beach.

3) Craft basic tools and farm

Farming wood using stone hatchet (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Once you're near the location you want to build in, start collecting wood and stone from the nearby vicinity. Craft up stone tools, and proceed to farm the amount of materials you need in order to put your starter down.

After you've established your starter base, you now have a safe respawn point. Before your area gets populated, we urge you to use your stone tools to their maximum limit and farm as much wood, stone, and metal as you possibly can.

This little tip can help improve your progression by quite a few folds after a force wipe in Rust.

4) Farm the roadside trash piles

Looking for scrap (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Whether you're heading inland or have established a starter base after a force wipe in Rust, it's always a great idea to farm the roadside trash piles. Now, if you're on your way to make your base, just open the red toolboxes and get your hands on some great gear.

However, if you have already established a base nearby, proceed to destroy all barrels and collect every bit of scrap, component, and gear that you can find. This will help you gather enough materials to even get your hands on a Workbench Level 1. If you're extremely lucky, you might find some useful tools, like Salvaged Cleaver, Salvaged Icepick, or even a Crossbow from the toolboxes.

5) Get Sheet Metal doors

Sheet metal door is crucial for force wipe in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Getting your base secured using Sheet Metal doors is absolutely crucial for force wipe in Rust. Wood doors are vulnerable to eco-raiding, and most clans would be on the lookout for some easy raids. However, having your base honeycombed and further protected with Sheet Metal doors will deter all raiders for the most part.

Start a furnace, cook some metal ore to get metal fragments. Alternatively, you can recycle certain components to get your hands on the metal fragments required to craft Sheet Metal doors.

That's all there is to know about the 5 tips to kickstart force wipe in Rust. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

