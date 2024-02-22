What is Essence Dust in Nightingale and how to get it?

Inflexion Games offers many unique mechanics like Essence Dust in Nightingale to enhance its crafting-survival gameplay. A major part of the title is about building and crafting using the various materials you find throughout the three Biomes. When exploring these areas, your gear will often become worn out. That is when the Essence Dust in Nightingale comes into play, as it helps restore these pieces of equipment.

What is Essence Dust in Nightingale

Collecting Essence Dust might take a while. (Image via Inflexion Games)

Essence Dust unlocks once you complete the first few tutorial missions that you will come across in the Swamp Realm. This resource comes in handy as you can use it not only to repair your worn-out pieces of equipment and restore them to their previous state but also to trade.

Essence Dust can be found throughout the different Realms, which you can travel to using the Realm Cards in Nightingale. You can use this resource to purchase various blueprints of equipment from vendors located all across Nightingale's open world.

How to farm Essence Dust in Nightingale

You can find Essence Dust by defeating enemies. (Image via Inflexion Games)

Farming Essence Dust is not as complex as farming some of the other materials in Nightingale. However, the sheer amount of Dust that you will need might cause a problem. Essence Dust is used for both repairing your gear and as a currency to trade with the vendors. To balance out the game's economy, Inflexion Games has implemented a few methods to obtain this resource.

You can gather Essence Dust in the following ways:

Defeat enemies:

Defeating enemies can become tiresome at times, but it can be a great method if you are running out of Essence Dust. Though not all enemies might drop the resource, and the currency you get might be just one, it also helps you gather other items such as hide, bone, and meat. These resources are crucial to survive the Fae Realm, so you can think of them as a bonus.

Extracting from items:

This is the fastest method to gather Essence Dust in Nightingale, although it involves gathering a lot of items. You can go to your inventory and right-click on items to check how much value you will get from them. Different things will give you different amounts of Essence Dust.

