When to use Orb of Annulment in Path of Exile 2

Orb of Annulment is a rare currency in Path of Exile 2 that can drop anywhere. However, this doesn’t mean it does everywhere. Unlike the first game, where these were much more common, you are more likely to get a Chaos Orb before getting an Orb of Annulment.
Part of this is likely because rare currency items in Path of Exile 2 favor better affixes. An Orb of Annulment removes a random modifier from a magic or rare item. While it says random, there is a good chance it will remove the less desired stat.
However, it can be difficult to know when to use them, especially when most players only have a few in stock. This article goes over the best situations to use Orb of Annulment.
Best time to use Orb of Annulment in Path of Exile 2
Since Orb of Annulments are hard to come by, it’s obvious that you’ll use them on high-quality crafts. But how do we know when the best time is? Crafting in Path of Exile 2 will always have uncertainty, but it can be lowered.
Unlike PoE 1, you don’t have the option to add metamods to your craft for better results, so you’ll have to decide if you want to use the Orb. Here are a few tips on when to use Orb of Annulment.
High-level items
While crafting can be done with any item level, there are usually restrictions. High-tier mods can only roll in high-level items, so it’s always a good idea to check if the item is at least level 79 or above.
If it is less than 79, it’s better to use the item as it is rather than wasting a rare resource. A few bad or low-tier affixes will not be an issue unless you are min-maxing the build.
Items with a good base
It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes you get a near-perfect item drop with only one or two bad modifiers. Bad in the sense that they could be replaced with something better. This is where your hard-earned Orb of Annulment will come into play.
As mentioned, check the item level before using the orb to make sure it’s not for nothing or a low-tier roll. There’s also a chance that a desired affix may get removed, but that’s a risk you’ll have to take.
Finish an almost perfect item
This is similar to the previous advice, but for the item you crafted. Let’s say you get a good base with +4 to all spell skills. Slammed a Greater Essence and a few Exalted and Divine Orbs, and you have an almost perfect base.
The same applies to Expedition Crafting. You can use the base as it is – this is also a good opportunity to test your luck.
If you’re somehow loaded on Orbs of Annulment through random drops or strongboxes, feel free to try out the currency across different crafts. This will give you a rough idea of how good/bad they are at producing desirable results.
