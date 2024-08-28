Where to find and return lost Hallowfall mementos in WoW (Lost and Found Achievement)

WoW: The War Within has a variety of quests, including the Maera Ashyld quest where you will have to return certain lost Hallowfall mementos to their rightful owners. You will be entrusted with multiple lost mementos that must be delivered safely to their owners across the map. Currently, you will only be able to collect three, with the remaining set to unlock in future updates.

You will be tasked with the quest after talking to the NPC Maera Ashyld. Upon completion, you'll be rewarded three Lost Hallowfall Mementos. Out of the nine Lost Hallowfall Mementos in total in WoW: The War Within, these are the ones currently unlocked. The remaining six mementos will likely be made available in the future.

In this article, we have shared all locations where you will need to return each of these Lost Hallowfall Mementos in WoW: The War Within.

Trending

Guide for finding and returning Lost Hallowfall Mementos in WoW: The War Within

Use the commands to get exact locations on the map (Image via Blizzard)

To get the Lost Hallowfall Mementos, you will need to initiate the Memories of the Sky questline which can be obtained by talking to Maera Ashyld. You can find her near Tenrir's Ascent in Hallowfall.

The exact map coordinates for their location are 60.47, 60.16.

Once you complete the questline, you get the following Lost Hallowfall Mementos: Plush Lynx, Tarnished Compass, and Broken Bracelet.

Read More: All Hallowfall Arathi Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within, and what they give you

Download and install the TomTom addon before attempting this questline as it can prove to be a very handy map indicator. Below, we have shared the commands along with the coordinates that will indicate all the locations you need to visit to grab the mementos.

New mementos will be available in the future updates (Image via Blizzard)

Below, we have shared the location commands for the first three mementos as well as the six others that will be available in the future:

Plush Lynx: /way #2215 43.29 55.44

/way #2215 43.29 55.44 Tarnished Compass: /way #2215 43.46 51.69

/way #2215 43.46 51.69 Broken Bracelet: /way #2215 65.44 32.25

/way #2215 65.44 32.25 Filigreed Cleric: /way #2215 44 49

/way #2215 44 49 Dented Spearhead: /way #2215 42 55

/way #2215 42 55 Ivory Tinderbox: /way #2215 41 34

/way #2215 41 34 Calcified Journal: /way #2215 48 38

/way #2215 48 38 Wooden Figure: /way #2215 69 43

/way #2215 69 43 Sturdy Locket: /way #2215 42 49

Also Read: World of Warcraft: How to get the 34-slot Arathor Courier's Satchel

When you have successfully returned all the Lost Hallowfall Mementos, you will unlock the Lost and Found achievement. In addition to the achievement, you will also receive the Sandy Quotidian Wear Ensemble.

Read more game-related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback