Where to find Saya in Warframe

Warframe's early quests try to interface with the game's more complex UI elements. Saya's Vigil, for example, will introduce you to the Gear Wheel and Codex Scanner. However, some players may find it difficult to locate the titular character Saya before beginning the quest.

The Warframe quest objective tracker should directly point you to the character's location. However, the quest did not have this when it was originally introduced, and a rare UI bug can sometimes revert it to this state. If you are having trouble finding the central character to start the quest, this article should point you to her location in Cetus.

Where is Saya located in Warframe?

The character can be found near the Ostron market (Image via Digita Extremes)

You will need to locate Saya as a prerequisite for starting Saya's Vigil quest.

When standing next to Konzu, look away from the gate and backtrack into the Cetus market. She should be standing on your right-hand side at the midway point. For reference, this is right next to Old Man Sumbaat's tent (mining gear NPC).

She will be looking away from the market square, and you can talk by interacting with her. After you finish Saya's Vigil quest, she will be relocated to the Cetus bounty board, i.e. right next to Konzu.

Saya's Vigil quest: Glass Shard locations

Glass Shards must be scanned (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Saya's Vigil quest is the only way to obtain the main blueprint for the Warframe Gara. This is one of the trickier quests in Warframe, requiring you to unlock Onkko's Coffers by finding fragments of its Shatter Lock.

In order to track down the three Glass Shards, you have to look around the area manually. The following are their locations:

The first Glass Shard will be out in the open, and a tutorial about the Codex Scanner will point you to it.

The second Glass Shard can be found inside the Grineer caravan. If it's locked, you may need to hack the console at its back.

Another Glass Shard will be on top of a set of boxes near the caravan.

Vigil Glass Shard location on top of boxes (Image via Digital Extremes)

As you may have guessed, you need to scan each of the Glass Shards individually by pulling out your Codex Scanner and scanning them. If you have Synthesis Scanners, those also work.

