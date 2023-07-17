Where to find and use Diablo 4 Seeds of Hatred

There are different types of currencies in Diablo 4 that can be used to purchase a variety of items. The means of acquiring these currencies may vary, and some can only be obtained by completing special tasks. The game features many character enhancement items and skins that cannot be unlocked by gold, which the main currency of Diablo 4. These cosmetics commonly require a special type of money for to be unlocked.

Seeds of Hatred is an item in Diablo 4 that can only be obtained in PvP zones. These seeds are popular among players because they can be converted into a currency that can be used to purchase cosmetics. If you plan to buy a cosmetic through this method, here is a guide to assist you with the task.

Diablo 4 guide: All you need to know about Seeds of Hatred

Fields of Hatred is a PvP zone in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Seeds of Hatred are a type of item in Diablo 4 that you can exchange at the Altar of Extraction. The seeds will then be converted to Red Dust, which is primarily used for purchasing cosmetics. These seeds can be found in the Fields of Hatred located in Dry Steppes and Kehjistan regions and can be obtained in various ways.

Defeating bosses

The most rewarding way to acquire it is to slay roaming PvP bosses in the area. One of the enormous boss creatures that rove the Fields of Hatred is the Seething Abomination, and killing one is well worth the trouble. You obtain 1,000 to 3,000 seeds just by defeating the monster.

However, these monsters are extremely tough, so it is recommended to challenge these bosses only if you are strong enough to tackle them on your own. Otherwise, you need to invite some friends to help you with the task, but of course, you'll need to share the sweet reward as well.

Killing monsters

Seeds of Hatred can be obtained through killing monsters in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you cannot take down the Seething Abomination, you can slay monsters within the area for a significantly smaller number of seeds. Standard monsters give 30 to 40 seeds, so this method is not recommended if you need to gain seeds quickly. However, it's a low-risk way of acquiring the item without exposing yourself to PvP battles in Diablo 4.

Killing other players

You can also farm Seeds of Hatred from other players by killing them. Players in the area are all collecting seeds for themselves, and they drop their stash upon death. Only Bloodmarked (PvP-seeking) players can participate in this task. Bloodmarking can be activated using the Emote Wheel.

However, by using this method, you also expose yourself to danger because other players can acquire your hard-earned seeds if they defeat you.

Opening Baleful Chests

Baleful Chests can be opened only when Bloodmarked (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Baleful Chests are also a great way to score some seeds. These are chests made of stone with fire rings surrounding them, and they contain hundreds of Seeds of Hatred. Similar to the previous method, you need to be Bloodmarked to open the chest.

Once you acquire your desired amount of seeds, you can exchange them in one of the Altars of Extraction. This will begin the Ritual of Hatred in Diablo 4, where you need to successfully defeat a couple of monster waves, after which you can access the Red Dust in your inventory. By converting your seeds to Red Dust, you protect your progress as this will not be dropped upon death.

You can use the Red Dust to purchase cosmetics from vendors in Alzuuda and Denshar.