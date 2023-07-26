Where to find and use the Foul Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

Among the many items introduced in Diablo 4 Season 1 is the Foul Invoker of Varshan. It is a seasonal item you will frequently use if you want to summon the new Echo of Varshan boss to obtain rewards such as gear and Legendary items. It's also a good farming spot for Malignant Hearts and Ichors, so best believe this is going to be a staple in your inventory in Season of the Malignant.

You can only summon the Echo of Varshan using invokers. However, the invoker you use depends on your World Tier. If you are on World Tier 1 and 2, you should use the regular Invoker of Varshan obtained upon the completion of seasonal quests. However, higher world tiers require a different set of invokers. In particular, World Tier 3 requires the use of the Foul Invoker of Varshan.

Diablo 4 guide: All you need to know about the Foul Invoker of Varshan

You can only use Foul Invoker of Varshan in World Tier (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want to play battle Varshan on World Tier 3 immediately, here is unfortunate news: you cannot do so until you cleared the task on World Tiers 1 and 2.

You must finish the Season 1 storyline, where you battle Varshan the first time, in order to obtain this item. After completing that task, you will be rewarded with the regular Invoker of Varshan recipe.

Craft this invoker in any of Cormond's Workbench scattered across the map. You will need the following materials to do so:

1x Vicious Malignant Invoker

1x Devious Malignant Invoker

1x Brutal Malignant Invoker

1x Demon Heart

Once you have crafted this regular invoker, use it to battle the Varshan once more in World Tier 1 or 2. Head into one of the secret doors in the Malignant Tunnels and interact with the Outgrowth present in the chamber. Varshan will be summoned immediately after this. To complete the mission quickly, check this guide.

You can obtain Sigils by crafting them in the Occultist (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Defeating Varshan in World Tier 1 or 2 will grant you the Foul Invoker recipe. To craft the Foul Invoker of Varshan, head into Cormond's Workbench with the following materials:

1x Invoker of Varshan

50x Sigil Powder

To be able to make sigils at the Occultist, you must first complete a Tier 3 Nightmare Dungeon. From there, you can craft Sigil Powder by scrapping Nightmare Dungeon sigils.

That is how you obtain and craft the Foul Invoker of Varshan. You can use this invoker to run World Tier 3 Varshan boss fights. Wrathful hearts and other Malignant heart types often drop as rewards for defeating this boss. If you are lucky, you can even get Legendary items considering you are already playing on World Tier 3.

Use Tormented Invoker of Varshan in World Tier 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want to take things up a notch, you can also unlock the Tormented Invoker of Varshan through the same process. However, you will need more materials for crafting:

5x Forgotten Souls

5x Fiend Roses

1x Invoker of Varshan

You can obtain these items by opening chests and embarking on Helltide events. However, defeating Varshan on Torment difficulty would be immensely difficult, so it is best to tackle this task when you are prepared.

Nevertheless, we expect that slaying Varshan at this level will reward you with the most powerful Wrathful hearts in the game.

Varshan will be introduced to you early in the season via the seasonal quests. Delve into this article if you are looking for the complete list of missions under the Season 1 quest line.