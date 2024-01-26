Where to get Stamps in Fallout 76

Stamps are a type of currency that you can exchange for various rewards in Fallout 76. They are scarce in nature, and you must perform difficult missions to obtain them in the game. Stamps were introduced to the title in 2022 with The Pitt update. There are two ways to acquire the currency, the most effective being Expeditions.

This guide takes a look at some of the best ways to collect Stamps in Fallout 76.

Ways to get Stamps in Fallout 76

You can collect Stamps through Scoreboards and Expeditions (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Collecting Stamps through Scoreboards: Scoreboards, also known as Seasons, are Battle Passes in Fallout 76 that offer a total of 100 rewards. You must complete daily and weekly challenges to unlock these rewards. These challenges include killing a certain number of creatures, selling or purchasing items, and completing various events.

There's a small chance that you will get Stamps as a reward from Scoreboards. Once you've finished enough missions, you can claim your rewards.

Collecting Stamps through Expeditions: Expeditions are PvE challenges where players band together and complete missions by engaging with NPCs, killing enemies, and securing objectives.

You can either start an Expedition or join one. Starting your own Expedition is suggested to get more Stamps. While the Vertibird had to be fueled to start an Expedition before, it's not the same after the "Once in a Blue Moon" update. You can now run Expeditions as often as you like without fueling the Vertiberid with Ultracells.

The title currently has two locations from where players can run Expeditions; one is in the ruins of The Pitt, and the other is in the Atlantic City.

Here are all the Expeditions currently available in the game:

The Pitt: Union Dues

The Pitt: From Ashes to Fire

The Pitt: Poke the Beehive

Atlantic City: Tax Evasion

Atlantic City: The Most Sensational Game

Atlantic City: The Human Condition

How to use Stamps in Fallout 76

You can find Guiseppe in the Whitespring Resort and exchange Stamps for Plans (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can exchange Stamps with a vendor named Giuseppe Della Ripa. To find Giuseppe, you must first enter the Whitespring Resort. After entering, you must take the stairs and head right until you pass the hallway and enter a room with a big chandelier. You must look around for a banner with a "Giuseppe Curios" sign. Enter the room with the banner, and you'll find Guiseppe there.

Once you walk towards Guiseppe, you'll see a trade stamp sign pop up. You can click on it and trade the Fallout 76 Stamps you have collected for Plans.

Check out our other Fallout 76 guides:

Where to find Mirelurks || Best auto-rifle build || How to hack terminals || Where to find Opposums