Who is Wudijo? Popular Twitch streamer hits level 100 in Diablo 4 Hardcore as Rogue

Twitch star Wudijo has become one of the first notable figures to achieve level 100 with the Rogue character in Diablo 4's Hardcore mode. Since the early access of Diablo 4 this month, the streamer has been diligently playing the game in its Hardcore mode, investing significant time and effort into progressing through the title's challenges.

For those wondering, a Hardcore run in Diablo 4 is a playthrough where your character can permanently die. If the character dies, the player will lose all of their progress on that character. This mode is a more challenging way to play the game but can also be more rewarding.

How did Wudijo manage the feat?

It is worth highlighting that Wudijo has devoted himself to playing his trap-based Rogue build in solo gameplay.

In Diablo 4, the Rogue class possesses the ability to utilize traps as a skill set. These traps are strategically placed on the ground and can be triggered by enemies, resulting in damage or debuff effects. The game offers a diverse array of trap variations, each boasting its own distinct characteristics and properties.

The streamer graciously shared the moment he reached this remarkable milestone on his YouTube channel (123K subscribers). It took 13 hours and 47 minutes to accomplish. He reacted by saying:

"That was nice...Oh my god, holy sh*t. Guys, I expected me to read out the subs. Oh my f**king god. Wow. That was intense, man. We have 15 minutes left before the server is probably crashing, so..."

The Diablo content creator continued:

"Wow, yeah, that was already very intense. The last one, two hours I was just focusing on mega blasting."

He also thanked his partner, saying:

"The real MVP here is Nene guys anyway, who kept me alive for four days...Thank you so much guys for being here. We survived."

"Glad I was able to be there for it" - Here's how the community reacted

After proudly sharing a screenshot of his fully maxed-out character, Wudijo excitedly announced the achievement, prompting a flurry of reactions from fans. Here are some noteworthy responses to the streamer's tweet:

What other games does Wudijo dabble in?

As stated on his online entertainment page, Wudijo's primary focus is Diablo, but he plays a wide range of action role-playing games (ARPGs) such as Last Epoch, Lost Ark, and many more.

In addition to his impressive gaming achievements, the streamer is an esteemed member of Maxroll, a renowned gaming blog and website dedicated to providing comprehensive guides for Diablo players. As a valued contributor, he lends his expertise by crafting in-depth guides and walkthroughs that serve as invaluable resources for the community.

Presently (June 2023), Wudijo boasts an impressive following of over 203K on Twitch. He continues to engage his audience by regularly live-streaming titles and captivating viewers with his gameplay skills, entertaining commentary, and interactive community engagement.

