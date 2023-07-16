World of Warcraft confirms existence of shocking player customization options in 10.1.7 update

The 10.1.7 update of World of Warcraft recently hit the PTR servers, leading players to all manner of discoveries. This one is something that has been teased and hoped for by many fans of the franchise for years. According to some players on the PTR, you can unlock a series of customization options for the Draenei in the next major update of WoW.

This coincides with the Draenei’s ability to become Warlocks in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, in the 10.1.7 update. In the next major update, Draenei will be able to change their looks to resemble a Man’ari Eredar, one of the coolest-looking groups of villains in the franchise’s history.

Man’ari Eredar customization options confirmed for World of Warcraft update 10.1.7

This has been previously hinted at and teased by previous dataminers. World of Warcraft confirmed the Man’ari customization options are coming in update 10.1.7. Now, the developers didn’t say anything about how this will come to light though. Speculation suggested a quest chain, similar to some of the other unlocks, like the Dark Ranger unlock.

Fans knew that a new 10.1.7 quest chain in World of Warcraft would be in place for Draenei, but the subject was a mystery until now. It involves Velen’s prophecy of unexpected penitence, from what is currently known.

In 10.1.7, looks similar to this will be available for Draenei (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While the quest chain has not been publicly revealed, some players have discovered the Seeing Red achievement. This will unlock the three skin tones, four hairstyles, and eye colors inspired by the sinister Man’ari Eredar.

World of Warcraft fans will be able to both summon demons, thanks to update 10.1.5 and look like demons in update 10.1.7. Many were shocked and surprised to see this come to the game. However, there are some complaints.

Some players are annoyed that the Man’ari Eredar won’t be an Allied Race. Others are upset they won’t have the same muscles and other features of the Eredar. In addition, the Eredar were irredeemably evil. Seeing them use Gift of the Naaru might perplex some players in this update.

Who were the Man’ari Eredar in World of Warcraft?

WoW's first appearance of Kil'jaden (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Man’ari Eredar are related to the Draenei in World of Warcraft. An offshoot of the Eredar species, they were corrupted into becoming demons by the Burning Legion. The name Man’ari means - “Horrifically wrong, something twisted and unnatural and defiled.”

While they look similar to the race now known as the Draenei, they have been twisted and perverted by demonic magic. They are taller than normal Eredar, and more muscular from their body frame to the tail.

Archimonde in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When the Dark Titan Sargeras came to the Eredar to offer them power, the three leaders, Kil’jaeden, Archimonde, and Velen, all discussed it. However, Kil’jaeden and Archimonde agreed with the Titan. Those who believed in Velen fled, while the rest became Man’ari Eredar.

It’s exciting to see more customization options appear in WoW’s 10.1.7 update. While not everyone is thrilled to see the Man’ari Eredar in this fashion, there’s always a shot it could change before Fall 2023’s release of the patch.