World of Warcraft: Is Dragonflight's Halls of Infusion Dragon Gauntlet skip still possible post hotfix?

Thanks to World of Warcraft player and streamer Yoda, the Halls of Infusion Dragon Gauntlet section of the Mythic+ can still be skipped. A recent hotfix adjusted Mind Soothe, but it didn’t solve the overall problem of dealing with the dragons of this Mythic dungeon. They still deal incredible damage right out of the gate, leaving players across the world frustrated. Thankfully, with the right setup, there’s still a way to skip this section.

Although there’s always a chance that Blizzard will patch this as well, this skip is worth learning. World of Warcraft’s Halls of Infusion features a gauntlet of powerful dragons, but thanks to Yoda, you can still evade it.

Skipping the Dragon Gauntlet in World of Warcraft’s Halls of Infusion is still possible

Requirements to perform skip

Priest that has Mind Soothe

A Tank with Shadowmeld

Tank also needs significant mobility or Augmentation with Bestow Weyrnstone

Thankfully, the Dragon Gauntlet skip in World of Warcraft’s Halls of Infusion isn’t especially difficult. Players simply need two important things, namely a Priest for Mind Soothe, and a Tank with Shadowmeld. Said Tank also needs decent movement abilities, but barring that, having an Augmentation Evoker with Bestow Werynstone works just as well.

According to players, while this dungeon was hotfixed this week, the change to the Glacial Proto-Dragon didn't fix the problem. They still do incredible damage from the very beginning, so players began looking for another skip, which you can find below.

Step-by-step to skip

Mind Soothe the first patrol, hug left wall

Cross the right side and have the tank pull 2nd dragon to the left wall

Avoid combat and walk past the Dragon on the other side

The Tank then needs to use mobility or Bestow Weyrnstone, and Shadowmeld

This takes them out of combat

Mind Soothe last pack and jump over the rock

However, thanks to Yoda, a DPS player for Golden Guardians Incarnation, you can completely skip the gauntlet. He pointed this out on Twitter, showing a clip of the skip being done easily in this Season 2 Mythic+.

World of Warcraft players can use the hotfixed Mind Soothe to deal with the first patrol before slowly taking the left wall. It’s important to hug the wall so as to not trigger enemy packs. The player must then use the Tank to grab the next dragon, use their mobility skill, and finally use Shadowmeld to leave combat.

With one more Mind Soothe, as players can see in the clip from Yoda, they’ve bypassed one of the most frustrating parts of this World of Warcraft Mythic+. It can be an incredibly frustrating thing to deal with, and so with the right composition, you won’t have to.

Players could also potentially use a death skip to get around this pack of enemies, but that is up to the group if they wish to do something like that. Blizzard may have made it harder to skip this hallway, but it's impossible for them to avoid players from constantly in search of ways around this problem.

Halls of Infusion continues to frustrate players, and World of Warcraft players are actively looking for ways to make it easier to bear. You can also learn about some fun, easy mounts to farm in WoW here.