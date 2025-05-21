WoW Classic Edge of Madness: Hazza'rah boss guide

No matter which version of WoW Classic you’re playing, Hazza’rah awaits as one of the boss rotations in the Edge of Madness fight of Zul’Gurub. Every two weeks, this boss will rotate between one of several fights. Depending on which one it is, the strategies will change. Some say that Hazza’rah can be the hardest fight, and that’s a fair assessment. You will have to keep mana-based DPS away, and his adds can definitely one/two-shot your DPS.

Thankfully, the boss only has a handful of mechanics to be mindful of. If you’re running something like Deadly Boss Mods, you’ll get a warning on-screen for each of these, and you can be in the correct position to stay alive in the fight. Here’s what Hazza’rah does in WoW Classic Edge of Madness.

How to beat Hazza’rah in WoW Classic’s Edge of Madness

Hazza’rah is one of the four possible WoW Classic Edge of Madness bosses you can battle in Zul’Gurub. It’s important for any ranged casters/mana users to stay as far away as possible from this boss. You also want your mana-draining characters (Hunters/Warlocks in particular) to work on keeping the boss’s mana as low as possible — empty would be even better. Here are his various attacks:

Try and stay out of range of the Mana Burn blasts (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || YouTube/@Response)

Primary attacks

Mana Burn: Hits nearby enemies with anti-mana bolts. For each point of mana consumed from a target, the target takes 1 damage.

Hits nearby enemies with anti-mana bolts. For each point of mana consumed from a target, the target takes 1 damage. Summon Nightmare Illusions: Summons 3 massive, powerful Nightmares. These have low HP but deal incredibly high damage.

Summons 3 massive, powerful Nightmares. These have low HP but deal incredibly high damage. Sleep: Puts nearby players to sleep for 6 seconds. Any damage caused will awaken them.

WoW Classic’s Hazza’rah encounter in Edge of Madness is a pretty interesting one. If he has no mana, the boss won’t use Mana Burn on the party, and he’s only got about ~5K mana, so it can be burned through. In general, keep people with mana as far away as possible, so they aren’t struck by this.

Summon Nightmare Illusions is the most difficult part of the fight. Three huge Nightmares will appear, and DPS will need to immediately start focusing them down. The Illusions are low HP, but deal incredibly high damage. They can easily take out your DPS with just a couple of attacks. Make sure someone in your group is calling this out, just in case.

Poor management of Sleep can still cause a wipe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || YouTube/@Response)

Sleep is something you can prepare for, but it’s still dangerous. For 6 seconds, everyone in the raid is put to sleep. However, the tank is going to almost immediately get awoken by damage. The downside is that your healers are still going to be asleep.

Before Sleep finishes casting, get any HOTs (Heal over Time) spells you can onto the tank. This is also a good time for tank cooldowns. That way, your main tank survives without having any heals for a few moments against Hazza’rah in WoW Classic Edge of Madness.

