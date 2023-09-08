WoW Dragonflight Renewed Magmammoth mount price, abilities, and more

In the WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7, the open-world event Dreamsurge is the place to be if you want to catch up on gear, transmogs, and, most importantly, obtain the coveted Renewed Magmammoth mount. This magnificent creature, reforged after destruction at the hands of the Druids of the Flame, is ready to stomp any foes in its path.

Before we delve into its abilities and more, let's take a closer look at how you can obtain this fiery amber companion.

Guide to obtain the Renewed Magmammoth mount in WoW Dragonflight

Renewed Magmammoth in WoW Dragonflight expansion (Image via Blizzard)

The process of obtaining the Renewed Magmammoth mount is quite straightforward, although it will take you some time before you can add it to your collection.

This ground mount shares its lineage with the Loyal Magmammoth, Raging Magmammoth, and Subterranean Magmammoth but distinguishes itself with its fiery amber appearance. To create the Renewed Magmammoth mount, you'll need 20 Charred Elemental Remains. These elusive remains can be acquired from two sources:

Flame Lieutenant Boss

The Flame Lieutenant in WoW (Image via Blizzard)

The Flame Lieutenant, who serves as the final boss in a Dreamsurge portal event, is your primary source of Charred Elemental Remains. Dreamsurge portals materialize every 30 minutes in the current Dragon Isles Dreamsurge zone.

You can easily identify the active portal by a blue-green icon on your Dragon Isles continent map. Hovering your mouse over the icon will reveal the time remaining until the next portal event. When the portal is active, a flame icon marks its location on the zone map.

Waking Dream Portals

Waking Dream Portals in WoW (Image via Blizzard)

The second source of Charred Elemental Remains comes from NPCs that spawn from Waking Dream portals, which can be found sporadically in the current Dreamsurge zone. These fiery portals appear unpredictably across the zone and may require some effort to locate, but their distinct red-orange hue makes them stand out.

Abilities of the Renewed Magmammoth

Renewed Magmammoth abilities in WoW (Image via Blizzard)

Here are the key abilities you will unlock after obtaining the Renewed Magmammoth:

Increases ground speed by either 60% or 100%, depending on your riding skill.

The cast time is hidden, ensuring a seamless transition.

Usable exclusively outdoors.

Stops auto-attack.

Ignores caster modifiers.

Allows equipping while casting.

Generates aura points on the client.

Tips for efficient farming

Hamuul Runetotem in WoW (Image via Blizzard)

To maximize your chances of obtaining the Renewed Magmammoth and avoid wasting time, consider these recommendations:

Character Restrictions: This item is binds-when-picked-up, and you cannot mail it between your alts. To optimize your farming efforts, focus on Dreamsurge events with a single character before moving on to your next one.

This item is binds-when-picked-up, and you cannot mail it between your alts. To optimize your farming efforts, focus on Dreamsurge events with a single character before moving on to your next one. Quest Efficiency: Instead of farming Charred Elemental Remains in isolation, pick up the Dreamsurge quests from Hamuul Runetotem. They offer Dreamsurge Coalescence and Dreamsurge Chrysalis, which can be used later to purchase catch-up gear for your alts.

The Renewed Magmammoth mount is a sought-after addition to any World of Warcraft player's collection. By participating in Dreamsurge events, farming Charred Elemental Remains, and following the tips mentioned here, you can soon ride this fiery mount across the Dragon Isles.