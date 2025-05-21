WoW Revisited Horrific Visions' Soridormi NPC makes the game mode harder instead of easier

Soridormi gives WoW Revisited Horrific Visions players a handy NPC to join them in battle, but it turns out that there’s a price to pay for that help. Right now, we don’t know if it’s intentional or not, but if you’re going to use Soridormi, no matter which form, it turns out she doesn’t make the returning game mode easier in the traditional sense. While they do bring damage, heals, or tanking to the fights, it’s not all upsides.
It gets even worse when you have the Faceless Masks equipped, making the fights incredibly frustrating. This is, in addition to other problems that you might encounter with Soridormi in WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions game mode.
Soridormi NPC wildly increases health of enemies in WoW Revisited Horrific Visions
If you’re trying to farm currency quickly, unlock achievements, or get the various mounts found in WoW Revisited Horrific Visions, you may want to avoid bringing the Soridormi NPC with you. That’s because it doubles enemy health while it’s with you.
I did notice that several fights were taking a significant amount of time to overcome, and I am a decently geared Retribution Paladin. This morning, when I realized this had become a thing in the community, I hopped back in without Soridormi, and tried my hand at the Revisited Horrific Visions in WoW. It was easier, in that enemies had less HP to whittle through.
I did miss having the extra hand, though. In addition, if you mess up and run out of Sanity/die, Soridormi does revive you. That’s another thing to consider. However, Soridormi has other issues you have to contend with. If you’re trying to stealth through enemy packs, it does not stealth with you.
The Soridormi NPC will stop to fight every enemy pack you come across — you can continue being stealthy, but she will kill her way through everything. Thankfully she doesn’t drag you into combat too. The positive side is that, if you use her as a tank, she can take a lot of the big Sanity drains that you face in there. Newer/lesser geared players might enjoy that.
It appears that, if you bring Soridormi, the damage of enemies also goes up, so that’s something to account for too. Personally, I’m going to avoid using her for now. It just isn’t worth the few benefits she brings to the event.
Check out our other WoW guides and features
- WoW Revisited Horrific Visions: How to unlock all Faceless Masks
- WoW Nightfall Scenario guide: Everything you need to know
- New WoW update adds a massively game-changing feature