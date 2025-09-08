Best Mythic Artifacts for Wolf in Destiny: Rising

Wolf is one of the most popular characters in Destiny: Rising, due to their offensive playstyle on the field. Clearing out huge enemy groups in any given situation with ease, Wolf also allows players to shut down elites and mini-bosses using explosive weapons in seconds. The main character has several skills that make them a great Lightbearer for endgame challenging activities.
Hence, as days go by, many players are slowly finishing their builds. Due to this, the Artifacts come as priority, as most of the character's Power comes from these items.
This article lists the best Mythic Artifacts to get for Wolf.
List of recommended Mythic Artifacts for Wolf in Destiny: Rising
As mentioned, Wolf excels at an offensive playstyle, which is complemented by overshield built into their kit. The Ring of Abundance, Nimble Veil, or Healing Radiation set pieces are great for Wolf. Players can either get multiple copies of the same set for a huge bonus or mix and match to get numerous small bonuses from all three sets.
Recommended attributes for Wolf include the Health and Shield Boost, paired with the Overshield bonus, and Melee Damage Resistance.
The Ring of Abundance set grants increased potency to overshield and healing received. With 1 piece, Wolf can get 21.6% increased potency, which can be increased to 48% with 5 pieces.
Nimble Veil reduces damage taken for three seconds after Wolf casts a movement skill. The number ranges from 15% to 42% damage reduction from the 1-piece to 5-piece bonus. Any skill with the "Mobility" tag is considered a "movement skill." In Wolf's case, it's the "Wolf's Strike."
Lastly, the Healing Radiation grants a percentage of HP recovery when Wolf is near a debuffed target. The recovery ranges from 1.35% to 3% for 1-piece to 5-piece bonuses, respectively.
To prioritize, we recommend the Ring of Abundance, as it is generally great for all activities. However, if you are going for more solo challenges, then the Healing Radiation will help you sustain your health.
