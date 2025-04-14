Clash of Clans K.A.N.E.: Abilities and how to get

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Apr 14, 2025 15:53 IST
Make the most of this time-limited troop (Image via Supercell)

K.A.N.E. is one of the two temporary troops the ongoing Friend or Foe event has introduced in Clash of Clans. This event is a first-of-its-kind festivity themed around the popular World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) franchise. So, Supercell has released multiple Hero skins and Home Village sceneries based on the same theme.

Players can find many new in-game cosmetics inspired by popular WWE wrestlers. These include skins such as the Darkness Warden (resembling Undertaker), Brutality Queen (resembling Rhea Ripley), The Royalest (resembling Bianca Belair), King Cody (resembling Cody Rhodes), and Prince Mysterio (resembling Rey Mysterio).

K.A.N.E. is a mix of P.E.K.K.A. and the well-known WWE icon Glenn Thomas Jacobs, better known by his stage name Kane. Read on to learn what this troop is capable of and how to obtain it in COC.

What can the K.A.N.E. do in Clash of Clans?

Here are the stats of K.A.N.E. in Clash of Clans:

  • Hitpoints: 6600
  • Damage per second: 605
  • Damage type: Area Splash
  • Targets: Ground & Air
  • Housing Space: 75
  • Movement speed: 16
  • Extra Damage to Walls: 11x605

K.A.N.E. walks straight to the enemy's Town Hall when released on the battlefield. He performs melee attacks on whatever comes his way. When defeated, he is reborn in flames with increased damage and a fiery aura, which boasts a damage output of 220.

Also read: Clash of Clans Gold Pass April 2025: Price and rewards explored

How to obtain K.A.N.E. in Clash of Clans

You must progress in the Friend or Foe event's reward track to obtain K.A.N.E. in COC. For this, you will need Event Tickets (the event's limited-time currency), which you can collect by performing multiplayer attacks. Note that you must loot this currency from your enemy's base, but the tickets aren't stored in their storage buildings. They are scattered randomly in different buildings, which are highlighted accordingly.

Another way to earn Event Tickets is via the Rumbling Goblin building in the Home Village. This structure yields some of these tickets every few hours.

You can also get a decent sum of free Event Tickets via giveaways conducted by COC content creators. Keep visiting their social media accounts during the event in this bid.

More Clash of Clans articles by Sportskeeda:

