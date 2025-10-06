Clash of Clans Nightmare Prince skin: Cost and design

Supercell releases a new set of Hero skins in Clash of Clans every season. To celebrate the Halloween season, dubbed Clash-O-Ween, the developer released cosmetics, such as Archer Hunter skin (available in the seasonal reward track), Cosmic Calamity scenery (available in the in-game shop), and Nightmare Prince skin. Two more cosmetics, one for the Barbarian King and the other for Grand Warden, will be released soon.
Read on to learn what the fresh Nightmare Prince skin looks like, its cost, and how you can get it in Clash of Clans.
Details of the Nightmare Prince skin in Clash of Clans
Design
The Nightmare Prince skin features the Minion Prince as a dragon that resembles Electro Dragon. The only difference is in their facial features, with the skin being a little more menacing, and featuring some neon violet spots all over its body, two daunting horns, and numerous black spikes all over its neck, body, and tail.
How to get
You can purchase the Nightmare Prince skin from the in-game shop for 5.06 USD. Follow the steps given below to buy the skin:
- Step 1: Head to the in-game shop's Offers section.
- Step 2: Swipe left and find the skin.
- Step 3: Tap on it and complete the payment procedure.
You can also get the skin for free by collecting Play Points on the Google Play Store. These are in-app tokens collected by completing designated tasks, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and then writing a review about it on the platform.
After crossing a certain threshold, you can cash these tokens out. Note that you may need about 10,000 Play Points to purchase the skin.
It's worth mentioning that you should exercise caution when completing designated tasks on the Google Play Store, as some applications that it asks you to install contain a money wagering mechanism and can be addictive.
