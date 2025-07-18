How to play Transformers mode in BGMI 3.9 update

The Transformers mode in BGMI has finally arrived, bringing tons of content. This mode is supported on Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps (Ranked and Unranked). The best part about it is that you can summon the leaders of Autobots and Decepticons and trigger an ultimate face-off on the battleground.

Read on to learn more about the Transformers mode in BGMI 3.9 update.

Engage with the Transformers mode in BGMI with this guide

Know everything about the mode and get started (Image via Krafton)

Special location

In the Transformers mode in BGMI, you need a special token to summon the leaders. These tokens are solely available in two hot drops called Neon Outposts. Neon Outposts is divided into three areas: Arena, Black Market, and Energy Plant. All these locations offer enough loot for your entire match.

Summoning

To summon Optimus Prime or Megatron, find the Spacebridge Beacon. However, you can't use this device at any time during the match. When the sky turns grey, only then can it be used to summon the robots.

Optimus Prime and Megatron can turn into their alt and bot forms. While the former has melee attacking skill, the latter has a ranged-attacking ability. Additionally, these robots can be upgraded with Energon, which unlocks their powerful ultimate skills.

Tips and tricks

Arena in Neon Outpost is a pretty open area, so equip proper gear or play strategically there. Otherwise, locations like the Black Market and Energy Plant are better options.

Taking down Optimus Prime and Megatron is no child's play. However, if your squad works together, you can defeat them by using their weaknesses to your advantage. This can be done by confronting Optimus Prime in a long-range fight and a close-range fight with Megatron.

Multiple portals are available until the last minutes of the match throughout the map. Retreat there when a fight seems to get out of hand. However, you must familiarize yourself with the map to pull off this strategy.

