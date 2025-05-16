mo.co May 15 update: All changes and bug fixes explored

Supercell has released the mo.co May 15 update, an optional patch that features changes to the lobby, groups, and shops, as well as a few bug fixes. While it's an optional update you can download via your device's digital store, such as the App Store and Google Play Store, it might have already been installed automatically.
Read to learn about the full breakdown of the mo.co May 15 update.
Everything you need to know about the mo.co May 15 update
Here are all the official changes made by the mo.co May 15 update:
General changes
- A friend/teammate indicator to the gamer HUD during battles has been added.
- Gamers can now open the Wardrobe directly when queued for Rifts in a lobby.
Lobby changes
- The Leaderboards will now display the avatars of the top three players.
- When players have unclaimed rewards for completed elite projects, the Elite Hunter screen will now automatically be opened.
- Player level, frame, and title will now be shown in the Friends List and Chat groups.
- When selecting gear, equipped gear will now be highlighted.
- Via Ellie and the Elite Shop, unclaimed Dash modules will now be more noticeable.
Shop changes
- The Friends menu has been updated.
- To reduce eye strain, UI and VFX have been enhanced.
- The settings screen will now show a more accurate version of the build.
- When players return from an event battle, they will now be redirected to the event screen.
- Opening an event screen will now open the events tab by default, given that the player doesn't have rewards to collect.
Bug fixes
- A crash that could occur when a team member uses an emote while a player is being loaded into the battle has been fixed.
- All crashes related to opening player profiles have been fixed.
- A bug that caused the in-game text to appear in Polish when the selected language was Korean has been fixed.
That covers everything the mo.co May 15 update has introduced. Follow Sportskeeda for more such content and fresh guides related to the game.
