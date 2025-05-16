mo.co May 15 update: All changes and bug fixes explored

Supercell has released the mo.co May 15 update, an optional patch that features changes to the lobby, groups, and shops, as well as a few bug fixes. While it's an optional update you can download via your device's digital store, such as the App Store and Google Play Store, it might have already been installed automatically.

Ad

Read to learn about the full breakdown of the mo.co May 15 update.

Also read: Eighth mo.co Key Portal Insights (May 9, 2025): All upcoming update sneak peeks, explored

Everything you need to know about the mo.co May 15 update

The May 15 optional update has been released, ensuring a seamless gaming experience (Image via Supercell)

Here are all the official changes made by the mo.co May 15 update:

Ad

Trending

General changes

A friend/teammate indicator to the gamer HUD during battles has been added.

Gamers can now open the Wardrobe directly when queued for Rifts in a lobby.

Lobby changes

The Leaderboards will now display the avatars of the top three players.

When players have unclaimed rewards for completed elite projects, the Elite Hunter screen will now automatically be opened.

Player level, frame, and title will now be shown in the Friends List and Chat groups.

When selecting gear, equipped gear will now be highlighted.

Via Ellie and the Elite Shop, unclaimed Dash modules will now be more noticeable.

Ad

Also read: mo.co No stings Attached Shard Pass: Cost and rewards explored

Shop changes

The Friends menu has been updated.

To reduce eye strain, UI and VFX have been enhanced.

The settings screen will now show a more accurate version of the build.

When players return from an event battle, they will now be redirected to the event screen.

Opening an event screen will now open the events tab by default, given that the player doesn't have rewards to collect.

Ad

Bug fixes

A crash that could occur when a team member uses an emote while a player is being loaded into the battle has been fixed.

All crashes related to opening player profiles have been fixed.

A bug that caused the in-game text to appear in Polish when the selected language was Korean has been fixed.

Also read: Best tips for beginners in mo.co

That covers everything the mo.co May 15 update has introduced. Follow Sportskeeda for more such content and fresh guides related to the game.

Ad

More articles related to mo.co by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More