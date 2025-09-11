Best Mythic Artifacts for Estela in Destiny: Rising

Estela is the newest character in Destiny: Rising, bringing in a brand-new playstyle. She is a summoner who deals Solar damage via all her abilities, and also debuffs her targets for crowd control and single-target DPS through one simple rotation. Like any character, Estela also requires Artifacts to bring out her full potential.

This article lists the best Mythic Artifacts that will prove beneficial for Estela in specific situations.

List of recommended Mythic Artifacts for Estela in Destiny: Rising

Estela can dish out a lot of damage to all enemies in the field via her debuffing and summoning capabilities. However, some Artifacts can further enhance those traits, making her playstyle differ according to what you choose to equip.

Nourishing Pact, Unrelenting Ground, and Resolute Nutation are great Artifact set pieces for Estela. You can equip multiple pieces of one specific set, or mix and match to have different bonuses through four different pieces.

Nourishing Pact Artifact set bonus in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Recommended attributes for Estela would be Defense Boost, Ranged Damage Resistance, Shield Boost, and Healing Boost. The reason we recommend Healing Boost is the Nourishing Pact Artifact set, as it provides a 7% health restoration with a 1-piece bonus, increasing to 20% at 5 pieces.

Hence, if you are looking to play solo in challenging activities, the Nourishing Pact is the safest approach. However, for Raids and teamplays, having Unrelenting Ground is recommended, as you will take less damage during boss phases. The number of 1 to 5-piece bonuses rises from 11% to 32%.

Resolute Nutation is the last recommended piece, and at the bottom of the priority list, where weapon and ability hits on targets grant damage resistance for 10 seconds. From 1 piece to 5 pieces, you can get 0.86% to 2.5%.

