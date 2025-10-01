New Destiny: Rising trailer reveals the first Bow character in the game

Destiny: Rising is just a few days away from getting a new character in the Gacha banner. Players have limited access to a variety of kits, which restricts their playstyle across different activities. However, with a brand-new trailer, NetEase showcased a new character with new abilities, and most importantly, a new weapon type.Helhest is the name of the new character, who is shown to be of the Awoken race, wielding Bow and Linear Fusion Rifle as weapons of choice. This makes her the first Bow-wielding character in the game since launch.Typically, players can also expect multiple additional Bows to be added, with the Trinity Ghoul being confirmed as Helhest's signature from the trailer.Helhest officially teased for Destiny: RisingHelhest's official description from NetEase's trailer hints at her summoning abilities, alongside her full arsenal. Here's what Helhest's description reads:&quot;Harnessing her mechanical arm, Helhest pilots drones to hunt enemies with ruthless precision. 1. Relic: Nebula No.9 2. Arsenal: Bow &amp; Linear Fusion Rifle Born from the Reef, she is now a tactical support officer of the Iron Lords.&quot;Her trailer shows one of the most popular Bows in Destiny 2, the Trinity Ghoul, alongside an unnamed Linear Fusion Rifle. Judging by the gameplay, it seems that the Arc Exotic Bow will retain its traits from the original series, where players can defeat a mob group via lightning chains.However, this also calls for other Bows in the game, too, including Blue, Purple, and Yellow tier weapons with different elements.Regarding her abilities, it seems that Helhest is also going to be a summoner Lightbearer, including attack and utility drones. Her gameplay in the trailer also shows her calling in an AOE strike using her drones, so it will be interesting to see how her abilities pan out with launch.Check out other articles related to the game below:Global launch developer preview summary.What is Destiny Rising?Pre-registration rewards for Destiny: RisingJolder character guideComplete Destiny: Rising Gacha guideIs rerolling worth it?Monolith's Fall Raid first encounter guideMonolith's Fall Raid second encounter guideMonolith's Fall Raid last boss fight guideEstela character guide