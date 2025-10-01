  • home icon
New Destiny: Rising trailer reveals the first Bow character in the game

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Oct 01, 2025 20:28 GMT
Trinity Ghoul in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)
Trinity Ghoul in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Destiny: Rising is just a few days away from getting a new character in the Gacha banner. Players have limited access to a variety of kits, which restricts their playstyle across different activities. However, with a brand-new trailer, NetEase showcased a new character with new abilities, and most importantly, a new weapon type.

Helhest is the name of the new character, who is shown to be of the Awoken race, wielding Bow and Linear Fusion Rifle as weapons of choice. This makes her the first Bow-wielding character in the game since launch.

Typically, players can also expect multiple additional Bows to be added, with the Trinity Ghoul being confirmed as Helhest's signature from the trailer.

Helhest officially teased for Destiny: Rising

Helhest's official description from NetEase's trailer hints at her summoning abilities, alongside her full arsenal. Here's what Helhest's description reads:

"Harnessing her mechanical arm, Helhest pilots drones to hunt enemies with ruthless precision. 1. Relic: Nebula No.9 2. Arsenal: Bow & Linear Fusion Rifle Born from the Reef, she is now a tactical support officer of the Iron Lords."
Her trailer shows one of the most popular Bows in Destiny 2, the Trinity Ghoul, alongside an unnamed Linear Fusion Rifle. Judging by the gameplay, it seems that the Arc Exotic Bow will retain its traits from the original series, where players can defeat a mob group via lightning chains.

However, this also calls for other Bows in the game, too, including Blue, Purple, and Yellow tier weapons with different elements.

Regarding her abilities, it seems that Helhest is also going to be a summoner Lightbearer, including attack and utility drones. Her gameplay in the trailer also shows her calling in an AOE strike using her drones, so it will be interesting to see how her abilities pan out with launch.

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

