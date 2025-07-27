PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event: New mini-game, Splinterstar Boxer set, and more

The PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event has been underway since July 12, 2025, and will run until August 17, 2025. This first-of-its-kind festivity is themed around boxing and features a mini-game, various challenges, rewards, cosmetics, and more content.
Read on to learn about the PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
All details of the PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event
Mini-game
The mini-game in the PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event is a speed-tapping game wherein you must press the appropriate buttons before the enemies close in. You earn Gold Belts for points scored in the first 30 seconds of the game.
Note that attacking a spiked wall or missing an enemy reduces your health. Furthermore, you face varying enemies in this mini-game, such as Duckman, who can obscure your vision.
Rewards
The more Gold Belts you earn, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving stickers, AG, and the Splinterstar Boxer Set, among other low-end items.
Missions
Playing the mini-game costs Boxing Tokens earned by completing missions, such as spending 30 minutes online and clearing the Astro Den in the Wilderness challenge on any difficulty.
Ranking
The highest score achieved in a single game determines your ranking in the leaderboard. This ranking is updated weekly, and those who appear in the top 5,000 are rewarded with items like AG and stickers.
Astro Den Boxing Championship
The PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event also features a leaderboard for the Astro Den in the Wilderness challenge. To climb the standings, head to the area marked with a fist icon in the Transformer mode map, select the difficulty level of the challenge, and defeat all the enemies.
The number of enemies you defeat will determine your position on this leaderboard.
