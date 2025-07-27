PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event: New mini-game, Splinterstar Boxer set, and more

The PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event has been underway since July 12, 2025, and will run until August 17, 2025. This first-of-its-kind festivity is themed around boxing and features a mini-game, various challenges, rewards, cosmetics, and more content.

Ad

Read on to learn about the PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All details of the PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event

Play the Transformer mode, visit the areas marked with fists, and defeat the enemies! (Image via Tencent Games)

Mini-game

Ad

Trending

The mini-game in the PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event is a speed-tapping game wherein you must press the appropriate buttons before the enemies close in. You earn Gold Belts for points scored in the first 30 seconds of the game.

Note that attacking a spiked wall or missing an enemy reduces your health. Furthermore, you face varying enemies in this mini-game, such as Duckman, who can obscure your vision.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Misty Port map: Everything you need to know

Ad

Rewards

The more Gold Belts you earn, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving stickers, AG, and the Splinterstar Boxer Set, among other low-end items.

Missions

Playing the mini-game costs Boxing Tokens earned by completing missions, such as spending 30 minutes online and clearing the Astro Den in the Wilderness challenge on any difficulty.

Ranking

The highest score achieved in a single game determines your ranking in the leaderboard. This ranking is updated weekly, and those who appear in the top 5,000 are rewarded with items like AG and stickers.

Ad

Also read: PUBG Mobile Rondo map: All Store locations explored

Astro Den Boxing Championship

The PUBG Mobile Boxing Championship event also features a leaderboard for the Astro Den in the Wilderness challenge. To climb the standings, head to the area marked with a fist icon in the Transformer mode map, select the difficulty level of the challenge, and defeat all the enemies.

The number of enemies you defeat will determine your position on this leaderboard.

Ad

Also read: How to use Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More