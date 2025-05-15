PUBG Mobile Craftsman’s Pass: Everything you need to know

Tencent Games has introduced PUBG Mobile Craftsman’s Pass, a new type of premium subscription that allows players to access an exclusive reward track that offers decorations for the PUBG Mobile Home. All you need to do to move forward in this reward track is log into the game daily for a certain number of days. Doing so will yield Bastion Delicate Arch, Favorability gifts, and Home Coins, to name a few rewards.

Read on to learn more about the PUBG Mobile Craftsman’s Pass and what it currently offers.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Craftsman’s Pass

Purchase the Craftsman's Pass, earn items, and design your PUBG Mobile Home (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile Craftsman’s Pass has brought in two reward tracks. One is free for everyone, while another is a premium prize path that offers high-end materials for your Home. Accessing the latter requires you to purchase the Elite version of the Craftsman's Pass, which costs 399 UC (Unknown Cash).

Here are the exclusives offered in the PUBG Mobile Craftsman’s Pass currently:

Bastion Delicate Arch

Craftman's Key (An item used to draw a spin in the Home Lucky Spin and Home Crate.

Home Coins

Ordinary Favorability Gift

BP

Elite Home Coin

Bastion Nostalgic Round

Clock of Truth Stone Wall (Top)

Bronzwork Bastion Laroe Spire

Here's how you can purchase the Craftsman’s Pass:

Step 1: Tap on the Home button situated in the upper-left corner of the lobby.

Tap on the Home button situated in the upper-left corner of the lobby. Step 2: Tap on the Pass icon situated in the upper-left corner of the screen.

Tap on the Pass icon situated in the upper-left corner of the screen. Step 3: Tap on the Purchase Elite button.

Tap on the Purchase Elite button. Step 4: Tap on the 399 UC button.

Tap on the 399 UC button. Step 5: Finish the payment procedure.

