PUBG Mobile May 23 update: All bug fixes explored

PUBG Mobile players have been facing some issues with the content released in the recent 3.8 update, which have been addressed by Tencent Games via the PUBG Mobile May 23 update. Besides the bug fixes, the developer has also tweaked some of the content introduced in the patch, including the Steampunk Frontier mode and general gameplay.

This article offers a full breakdown of these bug fixes and other changes introduced in the PUBG Mobile May 23 update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile May 23 update

Check out these fixes and changes introduced in the PUBG Mobile May 23 update (Image via Tencent Games)

Steampunk Frontier

The developer has noticed that Titans are too effective against enemies hidden indoors but pretty underwhelming in open areas. To strike a better balance, their mechanics and damage have been adjusted to make them weaker indoors and stronger out in the open.

Here are the changes made in the mode:

Increased the base damage of the wind generated by Titan's melee attack.

Decreased the wind damage of Titan's melee attack after the gust passed through an obstacle.

Gameplay

Fixed a bug in Steampunk Frontier mode that was making players get stuck in the sky while parachuting.

Fixed a bug that was sending players back to the lobby upon entering a match with a notification that the map resources were corrupted.

Fixed a bug that was freezing the game when players opened Loot Crates.

World of Wonder

Fixed a bug that was keeping players from picking items spawned at a specific location after they eliminated a foe.

Fixed a bug that was making the Titan Serum invisible in the consumables bar.

Fixed a bug that caused some visual programming blocks introduced in the 3.8 update to disappear.

Metro Royale

Fixed an issue that was making character models partially transparent after wearing advanced vests.

Other

Fixed an issue that was keeping the Vanguard Explorer achievement from appearing.

Fixed an issue that was making equipping a maxed-out X-Suit a requirement before players enter Spawn Island or Cheer Park to summon an exclusive glider and use the summoning platform.

That covers everything that came in the PUBG Mobile May 23 update.

