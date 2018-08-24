Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Bottas to serve grid penalty at Spa

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    24 Aug 2018, 15:36 IST

Valtteri Bottas - cropped
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas will serve a grid penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix after Mercedes confirmed he and Lewis Hamilton will both run new, upgraded specification power units.

Reigning world champion Hamilton will have a new turbocharger, internal combustion engine (ICE) and motor generator unit – heat (MGU-H) this weekend, while Bottas will have a completely new power unit with six fresh elements.

However, Bottas will exceed his season allocation as a result, meaning he is set to start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

Mercedes confirmed the news via Twitter on Friday as the first free practice session took place.

They also revealed the two other Mercedes-powered teams – Racing Point Force India and Williams – will run the same upgraded specification power units at Spa.

NEWS: Lewis and Valtteri will both run new, upgraded specification Power Units this weekend at Spa.

All three Mercedes-powered teams will run the same upgraded specification.#F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/qmEWaDGCJ1
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 24, 2018

<script></script>

NEWS: @LewisHamilton has a new Turbocharger, ICE and MGU-H - his third of the season. @ValtteriBottas has a completely new Power Unit this weekend - with six fresh elements.

As this goes beyond his season allocation he will take a grid penalty for the #BelgianGP. pic.twitter.com/s1Bu7gnQ62
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 24, 2018

<script></script>

 

NEWS
