Ericsson exploring options despite staying on with Sauber

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    27 Sep 2018, 21:38 IST
Marcus Ericsson_cropped
Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson.

Marcus Ericsson is keen to find competitive racing in 2019 after realising Kimi Raikkonen's move to Sauber was "bad news" for his immediate future in Formula One.

Sauber announced on Tuesday that Antonio Giovinazzi will be their second driver for next year, joining Raikkonen - who is returning to the team after being deemed surplus to requirements at Ferrari - on the grid.

The decision means the team will have a new partnership for next season, replacing Ericsson, who will stay on as Sauber's reserve driver, and the Ferrari-bound Charles Leclerc.

"When Kimi signed I think that was bad news for me," Ericsson revealed. "I was still hoping. Over the past weekend I got the information that Antonio had signed in the other car.

"Me and my management were looking around a little bit but we decided to continue with Sauber and the relationship there, which we think is important."

However, while remaining involved in F1, the Swede is exploring potential avenues to still race while working in tandem with his commitments to Sauber.

"I want to race still," he told the media. "I'm looking at different options on how to keep doing that.

"Looking at everything really, what I can do in what series and what it could be. But it's still a bit early – it's quite fresh this news, so I need to look at my options. But overall of course, I would have liked to stay."

Asked about his favoured options, Ericsson replied: "I think IndyCar looks fun, so that's something I'll definitely look at. But there are also other series that look interesting.

"At the moment, I don't want to close any doors. I'll keep all options open, and to combine that with my role at Sauber is what I'm looking at the moment."

Omnisport
NEWS
