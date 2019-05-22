F1 Raceweek: Ricciardo or Red Bull to halt Mercedes? - Monaco GP in numbers

Daniel Ricciardo at the Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes go chasing more history as they travel to the Monaco Grand Prix with a huge lead in the Formula One title race.

The Silver Arrows, led by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, have registered one-twos in each of the first five meetings of the 2019 season, yet Monte Carlo has not always been a happy hunting ground.

Red Bull have enjoyed this event in previous years, although Daniel Ricciardo - a star on this circuit - has now departed.

Will Red Bull be able to repeat their past success? Or can Mercedes maintain their incredible form? We take a look at the key Opta numbers ahead.

1 - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc heads to his home grand prix still looking to become the first Monegasque driver to win a race in F1.

2 - Ricciardo (Renault) has taken two of the last three pole positions in Monaco GP, accounting for two of the three pole positions in his F1 career.

3 - Mercedes have not recorded a pole position in any of their past three visits to Monaco, their worst active streak at one grand prix. They last won there in 2016.

4 - Four different drivers have won the last four Monaco GPs: Nico Rosberg (2015), Hamilton (2016), Sebastian Vettel (2017) and Ricciardo (2018).

6 - If Mercedes record a one-two finish again in Monaco, they would boast the best such streak in F1 history (six in a row). Their current run includes three wins for Hamilton and two for Bottas.

13 - Vettel has now not won in any of the past 13 grands prix he has finished, the worst run of his career.

272 - Red Bull have collected 272 points at Monte Carlo, their most at a single F1 circuit.

992 - Ricciardo is eight points short of 1000 in F1, which a sixth-placed finish would secure. He would become the second Australian driver to this landmark after Mark Webber (1,047.5 points).