×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 Raceweek: Ricciardo or Red Bull to halt Mercedes? - Monaco GP in numbers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    22 May 2019, 21:10 IST
DanielRicciardo - cropped
Daniel Ricciardo at the Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes go chasing more history as they travel to the Monaco Grand Prix with a huge lead in the Formula One title race.

The Silver Arrows, led by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, have registered one-twos in each of the first five meetings of the 2019 season, yet Monte Carlo has not always been a happy hunting ground.

Red Bull have enjoyed this event in previous years, although Daniel Ricciardo - a star on this circuit - has now departed.

Will Red Bull be able to repeat their past success? Or can Mercedes maintain their incredible form? We take a look at the key Opta numbers ahead.

 

1 - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc heads to his home grand prix still looking to become the first Monegasque driver to win a race in F1.

2 - Ricciardo (Renault) has taken two of the last three pole positions in Monaco GP, accounting for two of the three pole positions in his F1 career.

3 - Mercedes have not recorded a pole position in any of their past three visits to Monaco, their worst active streak at one grand prix. They last won there in 2016.

4 - Four different drivers have won the last four Monaco GPs: Nico Rosberg (2015), Hamilton (2016), Sebastian Vettel (2017) and Ricciardo (2018).

Advertisement

6 - If Mercedes record a one-two finish again in Monaco, they would boast the best such streak in F1 history (six in a row). Their current run includes three wins for Hamilton and two for Bottas.

13 - Vettel has now not won in any of the past 13 grands prix he has finished, the worst run of his career.

272 - Red Bull have collected 272 points at Monte Carlo, their most at a single F1 circuit.

992 - Ricciardo is eight points short of 1000 in F1, which a sixth-placed finish would secure. He would become the second Australian driver to this landmark after Mark Webber (1,047.5 points).

Advertisement
F1 Raceweek: Vettel hoping fortune favours Ferrari in 1000th race
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Renault to 'reset' after Ricciardo's slow start
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes chasing one-two history - Spanish GP in numbers
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Bottas feeling 'better and better' after hat-trick of poles
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Vettel not giving up despite Mercedes' qualifying dominance
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Pole-sitter Bottas wary of 'unpredictable' Baku
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Leclerc aims to play it cool in Bahrain
RELATED STORY
Schumacher's wins, decisive Japan & Monaco '96 chaos - F1 in Opta numbers ahead of 1000th race
RELATED STORY
Leclerc surprised by Red Bull's China pace
RELATED STORY
Bottas on pole in Shanghai as Mercedes dominate qualifying
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us