×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Hamilton and Vettel pay tribute to 'true legend' Alonso

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    25 Nov 2018, 21:35 IST
alonso - CROPPED
Retiring F1 star Fernando Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel paid tribute to Fernando Alonso following the two-time world champion's final race in Formula One.

Alonso brought the curtain down on his time in F1 with an 11th-place finish in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and will focus on other racing ventures next year.

Drivers' championship winner Hamilton beat Ferrari rival Vettel to the line at the Yas Marina Circuit - his 11th victory of the season matching his best ever haul.

And the Briton spared a few words for his former team-mate after the three drivers joined forces to perform donuts on the grid at the end of the race.

"Fernando is a true legend," said the Mercedes driver. "It's been a privilege to race when he is racing.

"I was asked all weekend if I will miss him. I don't feel I will miss another driver, but the sport will miss him and I will miss him from the sport."

Vettel alluded to Alonso's latter years in uncompetitive cars when he said: "We've missed him and will miss him."

Alonso himself insisted he would maintain an interest in the sport even after taking a step away.

"It has been pleasure racing with these champions and I feel privileged," he commented. 

"Thanks to everyone and to Formula One. I will always be a fan of this sport."

Omnisport
NEWS
Vettel closes gap after Alonso crash in Belgium
RELATED STORY
Hamilton and Alonso thrilled to see Kubica return
RELATED STORY
Hamilton storms to Abu Dhabi pole with lap record
RELATED STORY
Hamilton extends championship lead as Vettel falters again
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton out for one last win before museum...
RELATED STORY
Vettel, Verstappen and the teen F1 stars who give hope to...
RELATED STORY
Vettel confident he can catch Hamilton
RELATED STORY
Hamilton calls for more Vettel respect
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Vettel aims to bridge the gap and deny...
RELATED STORY
I wanted it more! - Hamilton delighted to pip Vettel...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us