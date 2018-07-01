Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F12018: Max Wins, Hamilton retires in Austria to hand Vettel advantage

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    01 Jul 2018, 20:22 IST

hamilton - CROPPED
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes endured a nightmare afternoon as both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired from the Austrian Grand Prix, allowing Sebastian Vettel to take the lead in the drivers' standings.

Max Verstappen delivered a home victory for Red Bull but it is the race's significance in the context of the championship battle that will dominate the headlines.

It was a frustrating outing throughout for Hamilton. After Bottas retired with a hydraulic problem 15 laps in, Mercedes were forced to apologise for opting against pitting the Briton under the Virtual Safety Car - a decision that ultimately cost him the lead.

When Hamilton did eventually stop, he emerged ahead of fifth-placed Vettel but was soon overtaken by his championship rival, before falling victim to the blistering issues that affected several drivers during Sunday's race.

After stopping for another set of fresh tyres, Hamilton suffered a loss of power, pulling over to retire from a race for the first time since Malaysia in 2016.

Verstappen, whose team-mate Daniel Ricciardo dropped out with a "loss of gear sync", held off the Ferraris in the closing laps to claim his first win of the season in front of banks filled with thousands of Dutch fans.

Despite running with Kimi Raikkonen and Vettel in second and third respectively, Ferrari opted against switching their drivers, leaving Vettel with a slender one-point lead over Hamilton in the championship.

Romain Grosjean finished fourth for his first points of the season, ahead of team-mate Kevin Magnussen, with Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson completing the top 10.

Austrian GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton primed to stretch lead as Red Bulls...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton claims 75th pole as Mercedes dominate in France
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton seeks to match Schumacher -...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton and Bottas looking to build...
RELATED STORY
Vettel ends Ferrari's 17-year wait for Canada pole
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton sparks into life but McLaren...
RELATED STORY
It definitely is a three-way fight - Hamilton tips...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton looking forward to qualifying on hyper-soft tyres
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Ricciardo set to vanquish Monaco demons
RELATED STORY
FIA satisfied Ferrari 'inside the rules'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us