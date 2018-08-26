Hulkenberg given 10-place grid penalty for causing Spa crash

McLaren's Fernando Alonso in first-lap collision.

Nico Hulkenberg has been handed a 10-place grid penalty for causing a huge crash on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Renault driver completely locked up heading into Turn 1, careering into the back of Fernando Alonso's McLaren and sending it flying over the top of the Sauber of Charles Leclerc.

Hulkenberg took responsibility for the incident after the race, conceding it was "probably a misjudgement" on his part.

And, after a trip to the race stewards, Hulkenberg has been given a 10-place penalty, which he will serve at next weekend's Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

He will also have three points added to his licence, taking him to four for the 12-month period. Drivers are banned for one race if they reach 12 points.

Romain Grosjean was suspended for a race following a similar incident in 2012, but this was before the current points-based system was introduced in 2014.

Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas has been given a five-second penalty and two points on his licence after a collision with Sergey Sirotkin during Sunday's race.

The time penalty does not impact on the Mercedes driver's fourth-place finish.