NASCAR at Sonoma: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Toyota/Save Mart 350
NASCAR takes on the first road-course race of the season in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.
After taking on some of the fastest tracks on the season in Pocono and Michigan, NASCAR heads to Sonoma this week for a much different challenge in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, the first of two road-course races of the year. The Camping World Truck Series will be in Gateway.
Sunday's race at the 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course features an elevation change and narrow straightaways, making it a difficult task to master. Sonoma is the more technical of the two road-course tracks on the schedule. Watkins Glen is a much faster track, which is easier to navigate.
Clint Bowyer is coming off his second win of the season in a rain-shortened victory at Michigan, but Martin Truex Jr. grabbed his second at Pocono and Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch remain in contention each week.
However, with Harvick's success this season and a victory in Sonoma last year, he will be the man to beat once again. Busch had two top-10 finishes on the road courses last season as well, so he will be in contention too.
Here's the weekend schedule:
NASCAR at Sonoma 2018: TV channel and streaming info
Note: All times are ET
Friday, June 8
2:40-3:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1
5:40-6:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1
Streaming: Press Pass
Gateway
3:35-4:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, No TV
5:35-6:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, No TV
7:35-8:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS2
Saturday, June 9
2:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Award qualifying, FS1
3:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (Press Pass)
Gateway
5:45 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole qualifying (tape delayed airing on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET)
8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200, FS1 (160 laps, 200 miles), FS1
Sunday, June 10
3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 (110 laps, 218.9 miles), FS1
6 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings
Driver Points Behind Leader (Playoff Points)
1. Kyle Busch, N/A (25)
2. Kevin Harvick, -75 (26)
3. Joey Logano, -98 (7)
4. Brad Keselowski, -150 (4)
5. Clint Bowyer, -154 (10)
6. Martin Truex Jr., -158 (13)
7. Kurt Busch, -171 (2)
8. Denny Hamlin, -196 (1)
9. Ryan Blaney, -207 (4)
10. Kyle Larson, -221
11. Aric Almirola, -231
12. Jimmie Johnson, -287
13. Chase Elliott, -302
14. Erik Jones, -318
15. Alex Bowman, -333
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., -337
17. Paul Menard, -337 (1)
18. Austin Dillon, -372 (5)
19. Jamie McMurray, -381
20. William Byron, -387
21. Daniel Suarez, -399
22. Ryan Newman, -407
23. AJ Allmendinger, -415
24. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., -417
25. David Ragan, -439
26. Chris Buescher, -447
27. Michael McDowell, -459
28. Kasey Kahne, -463
29. Ty Dillon, -470
30. Matt DiBenedetto, -508
Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Sonoma?
There are 38 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:
AJ Allmendinger
Alex Bowman
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Chris Cook
Clint Bowyer
Cody Ware
Cole Whitt
Daniel Suarez
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Gray Gaulding
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Larson
Kyle Busch
Jamie McMurray
Jimmie Johnson
Joey Logano
Justin Marks
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Michael McDowell
Parker Kligerman
Paul Menard
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Tomy Drissi
Trevor Bayne
Ty Dillon
William Byron